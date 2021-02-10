Civil Cases
Midland Credit Management LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Florin Valciu, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
TD Auto Finance LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, vs. Derek Anthony Davis, El Dorado Springs, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
DES-BPC, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Morgan Merritt Thomas, Stockton, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Jump Dental LLC, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Michael Brown, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Felonies
James Robert Lake, Lockwood, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, first-degree property damage, class E felony, first-degree trespassing, class B misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Shane T. Lakin, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
Terry Vanholt, Humansville, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, second-degree burglary, class D felony, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
Jacob Patalsky, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class C felony, fourth-degree domestic assault — first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 8.
Colton J. Franklin, Nevada, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, fourth-degree assault — pursuant to subdivision 3 special victims, class A misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
Brandee G. Lawson, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8.
Trenton James Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, arraignment scheduled at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, fugitive from out of state, unclassified felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Warren Lee Argall, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Heather Hackleman, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Kyle Robert Ewing, Stockton, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, probable cause statement filed.
Brady William Leonard, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Dustin Lee Cummings, Kansas City, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Dissolutions
Raynea R. Akers, El Dorado Springs, and Jason Douglas Akers, Ozark, dissolution without children, notice of court hearing sent.
Sara Lynn Cross, Stockton, and Mark S. Thomson, Stockton, dissolution without children, notice of court hearting sent.
Rachel C. Jones, El Dorado Springs, and Deven K. Watkins, Nevada, dissolution with children, summons issued.
Protection Order
Jennifer R. Swaggerty, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Traffic Cases
Harley Dale Perry, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle without obtaining new drivers license after being revoked/suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Carl Eugene Norman, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, information filed.
Municipal Cases
Robby D. Stafford, El Dorado Springs, expired driver’s license, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office officer’s log for Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Trespasser reported on 1541 Road in Stockton. Unfounded.
Cattle out on Mo. 32 near Fair Play. Handled by dispatcher.
Neighbor reported plugging extension cord into the reporting person’s electricity on 1115 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out assisting motorist on Route B and 1125 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported at Silver Line Ranch. Wires in fence cut. Extra patrol added. Report taken.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 39 and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Tagged for towing. Handled by an officer.
Officer out with Trooper on a traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 420 Road. No report.
Traffic stop by Vikings Bar in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge in Stockton. Warning for failure to maintain lane.
Traffic stop by Martin and Grand Street in El Dorado Springs. Investigative stop. Plates did not match the vehicle. No report.
Monday, Feb. 1
Officer called in some information from Greene County. Handled by dispatcher.
Stone County called regarding a stolen dirt bike. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported a suspicious male hanging around the Baptist Church in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Person reported a dead deer in the roadway on Mo. 32 and 245 Road. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at possible domestic on Pike Street in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 and 97 Road, on Mo. 32 and 500 Road and at Scenics parking lot, all in El Dorado Springs — warnings given. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 105 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Road hazard reported on Route J and 1120 Road in Stockton. Deer in the road. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil service on 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Papers delivered.
Officer out on civil service on Joe Davis St. in El Dorado Springs. No contact.
Officer out on warrant service on 1656 Road in Stockton. No contact.
Officer out on warrant service on Jackson St. in Stockton. No contact.
Suspicious vehicle on 700 Road in El Dorado Springs. Just driving around. Unable to locate. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Church Street in Stockton.
Possible roll over called in. Could hear yelling in the background, such as “Get off of me,” and “Don’t hit me.” Nothing found. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Mo. 39 and Route Z in Stockton. Warning given.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Officer out on warrant service. After several stops at different locations, the subject was arrested and transported to Greene County.
Cows and a horse out on the roadway on Route O and 1550 Road. Animals put back in the pasture.
Officer en route to transfer subject to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Statue found on 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Statue to be stored in a county barn for now. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser reported on Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Will probably report to the hotline. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on Mo. 39 and Route Z knocking on doors. Gone on arrival.
Person stated every time she leaves the house, someone breaks in and steals stuff on Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Careless driver reported on west Mo. 32 in Stockton weaving in and out. Unfounded.
Officer transporting prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Investigative stop.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Person stated there is a dead deer in the middle of the road on Mo. 97 a half mile south of Olympia. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on Route J upside down in the ditch. Been there several days.
Cow in the road on Mo. 32 north of Mo. 97. Contacted owner.
Person stated her ex is driving past her house on Locust Street in Stockton. She has an active order of protection against him. She also has a video of it. Handled by an officer.
Possible theft on 1445 Road in Caplinger Mills. Unfounded.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 at the Polk County line. Tagged for towing.
Traffic stop at Stockton High School. Warning for equipment.
Friday, Feb. 5
Person reported a truck backed into her parked car at the high school parking lot in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated car parts were stolen from his property on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Report taken.
Person reported he was at a school bus stop to pick up his children on Route B and 125 Road. When children got off the bus, they were charged by two pit bull dogs. No report.
Officer to Stockton High School to collect evidence. Handled by an officer.
Officer requested to assist agency on a call to Mo. 39 in Stockton. No contact.
Abandoned vehicle at Jerico Springs Baptist Church. No windshield. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on agency assist with Health and Senior Services on Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket parking lot in Stockton. Citation issued to Nathan Trageser for revoked license.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Received a 911 hangup. Tried to call back. No contact.
Officer out on civil criminal subpoena on east 820 Road. Papers served.
Officer out on warrant service on south Mo. 39 Stockton. Carlina Simmons
arrested on active warrant in Cedar County.
Person reported a 2x4 in the road on Mo. 39 and Route Z in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on warrant service on Davis Street in Stockton. No longer lives there.
Officer out on warrant service on Terrace Lane in Stockton. Subject is advised of
warrant. Subject is almost full term pregnant.
Officer out on warrant service on Fields Street in El Dorado Springs. Subject no longer lives there.
Officer out with vehicle at Allison’s in El Dorado Springs. Expired tags and were seized.
Officer out on warrant service on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Negative contact.
Received a call from a person who stated she has a civil matter. Advised the subject is
not violating the order of protection.
Polk County reported they’d received a call stating that someone took the license. Plate off of a vehicle in Cedar County and took off. Handled by an officer.
Cow out on Mo. 32 and 1400 Road. Contacted owner.
Polk County called and said they had a prisoner and would meet them at the county line. Prisoner picked up. Handled by an officer.
Person requested welfare check on Route N for mother. Contacted mother and she tried to reach daughter but could not get through. No report.
Suspicious vehicle reported on 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Alarm going off on 800 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Country corner noticed a kid walking in shorts and t-shirt and as cold as it was wanted an officer to check it out. Unable to locate.
Resident reported dogs being outside too long on Mo. 32 and 1901 Road in Stockton.
Traffic stop on 1674 and 1656 Road in Stockton. Donald Stenberg arrested for revoked license.
Traffic stop on Main and Poplar Street in El Dorado Springs. Citation for seat belt.
Traffic stop north of Carmen Street in El Dorado Springs. Failure to maintain lanes. Consented to search. Nothing found.
Traffic stop on 150 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 39 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Feb. 1-7.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Officers responded to 1704 S. Elm for a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Blue Kansas City Royals Golf bag containing several clubs and a description of the items are as follows: Kansas City cart bag, blue in color, Green RBZ irons (A-4) with red and black grips, Nike cover driver 1/81 three wood with a red grip and a chip on top, Taylor made white hybrid, silver in color with an extra stiff shaft, Odyssey stroke lab putter, Under Armor golf shoes black in color, Black charging box for phones and electronics, Youth red Callaway golf bag, Orlimer driver, Three to Four clubs and a youth putter. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Jerel R. Faught, 39, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause for failure to stop at a stop sign and false information. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Korey L. Wegner, 34, of El Dorado Springs, for three Cedar County warrants, charging him with neglect of child with a $250 bond cash, a non-moving traffic violation with a $100 cash bond and a moving traffic violation with a $250 cash bond. He was transferred to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Veronica B. Roberts, 19, of El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of narcotic equipment with a $559 bond, and arrested for the probable cause of fugitive from justice for a Bourbon County, Kansas, warrant charging her with bond violations with no bond, and for probable cause charging her with fugitive from justice. She was also arrested for the probable cause of possession controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued summonses and transferred to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Officers arrested Shelby Wilson, 23, of Adbury, for two Cedar County warrants for probation violation on the original charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and stealing a firearm, with no bond. She was transferred to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Officers arrested Madison Scott, 20, of El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County Warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, with a $250 cash bond. She was released pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 70 requests for service.
Transfers
Jimmy A. and Jena M. Rains to Brandi S. Bradley, sec. 14, twsp. 35, range 28.
Lorin and Cleone Smith to Veda Rose Bateman, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Jason M. Park to Greg W. and Alice C. Schatt, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Iona Turner and Beverly Kropf, Attorney In Fact, to Randall J. and Ranea L. Hayes, sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 28.
David and Stacey Hinker to Jeffrey W. and Shana L. Newman, sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 27.
Michael Allen Dawes to Bruce R. and Sarah A. Wilson, sec. 17, twsp. 33, range 27.
Owen Jay and Deborah J. Haralson to Robert O. and Marceleen M. Haralson, block 3, FP Galyan’s First Addition to the City of Stockton.
Robert O. and Marceleen M. Haralson to Gerald and Donna Sullivan, block 3, FP Galyan’s First Addition to the City of Stockton.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Michael A. and Sarah K. Wirth, lot 4, Crestwood Addition.
Carman and Juan Jones to Rodney Hazzard, lot 28, block 4, Owl Haven Subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.