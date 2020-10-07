Civil Cases
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Michelle N. Browning, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $987.83
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jerel Faught, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $675.31.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Marcus Breshears, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
First Portfolio Ventures I LLC, Peachtree Corner, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. John Daryl Waters, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Felonies
Jerel R. Faught, El Dorado Springs, failure to register as a sex offender pursuant to sectionss 589.400-.425, class E felony, warrant issued.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, class D felony, stealing — all other property under 570.030.5(3), class D felony, warrant served.
Marriages
Matthew Robert Nehmer, 33, Humansville, and Jesselle Nicole Torres, 32, Humansville.
Petie P. L. Schwartz, 20, El Dorado Springs, and Veronica C. F. Schwartz, 23, El Dorado Springs.
Misdemeanors
Cody L. Carroll, Stockton, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less — prior drug offense, class A misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Dissolutions
Casey Jones, Stockton, and Angela Jones, Stockton, dissolution without children, summons issued.
Teresa A. Johnson, Stockton, and Christopher S. Johnson, Stockton, dissolution without children, dismissed by parties.
Protection Orders
Beth A Garrison, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Christopher S. Johnson, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by parties.
Traffic Cases
Regina Bennett, Seymour, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Larry D. Brown II, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Tanner Gene Messick, Nevada, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty pleas written, fine $110.
Kolten Forrest Pyle, Dadeville, operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m Thursday, Oct. 8.
Carlina Simmons, Stockton, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid or no license, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Justin Kyle Burns, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle on the highway while driver license is suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Suspicious vehicle at Dollar General in Stockton. While closing the store, a vehicle parked at the front door, then left and went to Casey’s Gas Station. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 from Fair Play to Stockton. Not maintaining lanes. Gone on arrival.
Person came into CCSO to file a complaint. Subject elbowed her in the stomach at the park on Friday and then ran away. Could not identify.
Theft reported at AA Storage in Stockton. Catalytic converter taken off the RV. No report.
Officer out on follow up on Belisle and Hayden Street in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Springs Police Department requested agency assistance at Pete’s Gas Station in El Dorado Springs.
Officer out on Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs regarding a stolen gun report. No report.
Officer out with ATV’s in El Dorado Springs that have been traveling at high rates of speed. Officer advised the subjects.
Suspicious vehicle on 350 and 651 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stops at Allison’s in El Dorado Springs, at Industrial Parkway in El Dorado Springs, at Woods Supermarket in Stockton and on Mo. 54 west of Route DD in El Dorado Springs. Warnings given.
Traffic stop at Woods in El Dorado Springs. Gary Greathouse arrested, Joplin Police Department released roadside. Citation issued.
Monday, Sept. 28
Disturbance on Mo. 97 by Harwood Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on 1425 Road in Stockton. Threat made by male subject to kill himself. Subject located and was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital for a 96 hour hold. Subject refused when he got there. Elder abuse hotline contacted. No report.
Disorderly conduct on West Street in Stockton. Citation issued to Brennan Murphy.
Trespassers on 1547 Road in Stockton. Subjects have left the property.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Cow out on the roadway on Mo. 97 and Route E in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported at Stockton Park. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on Chestnut Street in Stockton. Property dispute. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Walnut Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Received a call stating someone had stolen his checks last year and written them. Now they are being written again. Handled by an officer.
Neighbor’s pigs are digging holes in person’s yard on Route Z in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Netflix movie stolen out of mailbox on Route K in Stockton. Person will need a report for Netflix. Report taken.
Officer out on civil process on Locust Street in Stockton.
Two dogs being aggressive to person and his dogs on Route M in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Received call of a suspicious male in yard on 1658 Road in Stockton and wants him to leave. Unfounded.
ESPD advised cattle out on the road on Route EE and 50 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route AA and 850 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Isaac Martino.
Traffic stops at Woods Supermarket and on Bryant and James Street in Stockton. Warnings given.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Careless and imprudent driver failing to maintain lanes on Mo. 82 and Route H in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Officer noticed the door open on Locust and Worley Street in Stockton. No report.
Officer out on building check on Route Z and 925 Road in Stockton. No report.
Received transfer from Vernon County. Assault reported on Sac Street in Stockton. No report.
Alarm Company reported an alarm at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil process on 1125 Road in Stockton.
Subject told to leave Lil Bits Flea Market in Stockton and not come back. No report.
Alarm reported on East 1050 Road in Stockton. Officer investigated and all is clear.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road in Stockton, James and South Street in Stockton, at Sonic Drive-in in Stockton, and on Mo. 32 and Route U in El Dorado Springs. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on South and Englewood Street in Stockton. Larry Brown arrested.
Traffic stop on James and South Street in Stockton, on Blake and Hoff Stockton and by the Stockton school. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on McCrary Circle and Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
Traffic stop on South and Elm Street in Stockton, by Hot Spot in Stockton, on Mo. 32 and Route M in Stockton, on Route B and 975 Stockton, at Sac River Lumber in Stockton, and on Mo. 97 and Hudson Street in Jerico Springs. Warnings given.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Welfare check on an alarm reported on Blake Street in Stockton. Subject accidentally hit the button. Handled by an officer.
Road hazard on Mo. 32 west of Bear Creek. Two dead deer in the road. Transferred to another agency.
Suspicious person on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Subject at neighbors and she has an ex parte against him. Handled by an officer.
Vehicle is being repossessed on Mo. 32. Owner is cooperating. Handled by dispatcher.
Person requested an officer come out on 1100 Road in Stockton. Subject is seeing things and they think the officer might make him feel more at ease.
Person stated he had been assaulted on East 1656 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a car parked illegally in a handicapped parking space at Parkview Apartments in Stockton.
Person stated someone had pried the screen on her windows at Parkview Apartments in Stockton sometime last night or today. Handled by an officer.
Person reported four people in his house he does not want there on East 1100 Road in Stockton. Spoke to his wife and person has dementia. Unfounded.
Person stated an older male was assaulted by a younger male at Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Officer to go to Jerico to check on the subject. No visible injuries.
Theft reported on Chestnut Street in Stockton. New cell phone and a check taken out of a person’s vehicle. Report taken and the vehicle tagged for tow.
Dogs running around on Jordan and Harwick Street in Jerico Springs chasing people. Reporting person told the owners. Officer advised there will be a summons issued if this continues.
Alarm reported on South 1801 Road in Stockton. Accidentally pushed. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and Crabtree Cove. Car in ditch. Driver not hurt but seems confused. Gone on arrival.
Black cows out on Route K north of Mo. 32. Gone on arrival.
Friday, Oct. 2
Person stated there is toxic smoke around his house on 325 Road in Stockton. The fire is out but the wind is carrying the smoke.
False alarm at Hammons Products Company in Stockton. Handled by an officer,
Nevada Police Department requested we go get driver and insurance info on South 125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported walking on West St. in Stockton. Appears to be intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Medics going on a call were stopped at the Stockton square. Subject claimed he was going to kill himself. Medic transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 west of Fair Play. Driver all over the road. Gone on arrival.
Theft reported on 1300 Road in Stockton. Locks broken on the garage and shed. Report taken.
Person states someone wrote in dirt on her car and wrote in the dust in the house. Doors were shut when they left and upon return, they were open on Terrace Lane in Stockton. No report.
Assault reported on 1300 Road in Stockton. Husband and wife. Joseph Bolek arrested.
Officer out on warrant service on 1658 Road in Stockton.
Welfare check requested on Route J in Stockton. Family out of town and someone keeps knocking on windows and doors
Traffic stop at Allison’s and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on the east side of Stockton square. Citation issued to Aaron Swift. Consented to search.
Traffic stop at the post office in Stockton. Calvin Laub arrested for failure to register.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
Monday, Sept. 28
Officers responded to 806 South Jackson Street concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a water line cover. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Officers responded to 1010 South Main concerning a reported disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael L. Beisley, 33, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of trespassing, with a $90 cash bond. He was released pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Barbara A. Cochran, 37, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated and failure to register motor vehicle. Cochran was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Officers responded to 113 South Main on a reported disturbance. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Oct. 2
Officers responded to 108 West Oak St. concerning a report larceny. The investigation revealed an American flag had been stolen off the front porch of this residence. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 600 block of South Grand for a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Makenna D Jacobs, 23, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. Jacobs was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Officers responded to 1408 South Summer concerning a violation of a protection order. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Philip M Austin, 41, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of violation of a protective order. Officer completed a probable cause statement for the charge. He was released pending charges.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Officers responded to 223 West Spring St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of two full gasoline cans. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1010 South Main concerning a delayed assault report. A suspect had been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested William A Hunt, 48, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. Hunt was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Conservation Violations
Timas Ibrahim Arya, Stockton, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50.
Stuart Hunt, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, taking wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home, eggs of wildlife, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $24.50 and court costs.
Randy Earl Johnston, Stockton, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Transfers
Northview Swine LLC to Jarvis Cattle Company LLC, sec. 28, twsp. 34, range 28.
Dennis and Debbie Laboube to Robert M. Lee, lot 2, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 26.
Patricia K. Loeschen to Michael D. Bagley, lot 2, sec. 35, range 26.
Michael D. Bagley to Michael D. Bagley and Stacey L. Donigan, lot 2, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 26.
Elizabeth Nicole Stone to Charles W. Stone, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 28.
Veitschegger Enterprises LLC to David L. and Stephanie and David L. Black, lot 4, Lake Shore Addition to Stockton.
Darrel D. Switzer, Trustee of the John Adam Switzer Living Agreement, to Darrel D. Switzer, lots 8-11, Happy Hills Estate.
Darrel D. Switzer to Darrel D. Switzer, Trustee of the Darrel D. Switzer Trust, lots 8-11, Happy Hills Estate.
Eugene E. II and Tamara A. Chastain to Chataigner Ranch LLC, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Mitchell Wayne and Angela Stewart to Lacee M. Thompson, Trustee of Case Investments Three LLC, sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 26.
Bruce J. and Pamela J. Bulcock to Albert B. and Lori H. Ilgenfritz, lots 13-22, American Resorts Block B.
Steven and Jamie L. Wroge to Henry A. and Kimberly A. Crans, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 25.
Russell Ritzert to David Evans, sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 25.
