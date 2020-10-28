Public Record
Civil Cases
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Joshua C. Angle, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Travis D. Meek, Richards, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Security Credit Services LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jimmy J. Forbach, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $3,222.09.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Kurt A. Siems, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $2,834.77.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kurt A. Siems, Stockton, consent judgement against defendant, $4,528.73.
Felonies
Clayton Haugse, Fair Play, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant served.
Rita Whittle, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, warrant served.
Curtis W. Arnold, Belton, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Christopher Martin, Fair Play, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing, class A misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Ronald Blanks, El Dorado Springs, fugitive from out of state, amended complaint filed.
Christopher Applebee, Stockton, fugitive from out of state, probable cause statement filed.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Coe, West Fork, Arkansas, operating a motorboat in careless or imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, operating vessel on lake without boating safety identification card, class B misdemeanor, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02% — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Christopher A. Dwerlkotte, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit, exceeded by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Everett Harold Reeves, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Nikolai Lee Bucio, Springfield, operating vessel on lake without boating safety identification card, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Kurtis Blaine Robinson, Springfield, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, fine $100.
Brian O’Mara, Ash Grove, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, fine $10.
Jesse Williams, Springfield, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, fine $100.
Marriages
Justin Michael Varner, 29, El Dorado Springs, and Kinlee Saige Ihde, 22, El Dorado Springs.
Richard Lowell Archey Jr., 61, Stockton, and Michaeleen Ann Rollag, 59, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Wesley Roberts, Humansville, and Heather Roberts, Humansville, certificate of dissolutions.
Protection Orders
Adam H. Howell, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Nathan R. Lightner, Kansas City, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Adam H. Howell, El Dorado Springs, protection order issued.
Traffic Cases
Kelly Rena West, Bolivar, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Christopher Aaron Warnke, Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Holden Raye Mann, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
James Alan Rogers, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $100 and court costs.
Kyle Michael Woodward, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Jackson Seth La Don Jones, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Ashley Sneed, Bolivar, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/tractor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
David Lewis Devine, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Jessica Mara Hada, Nevada, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $50.50.
Morgan R. Maps, Aldridge, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, fine $50.50.
Megan Elizabeth Russell, Bolivar, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, fine $100.50. Fine $100.50 and court costs.
Conservation Violations
Candee Hamm, Aurora, take wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home, eggs of wildlife, class A misdemeanor, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Kinser Bestgen, Olathe, Kansas, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, fine $149.50 and court costs.
Mark Bestgen, Olathe, Kansas, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, fine $149.50 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Oct. 18-24.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Person reported a suspicious person on East Mo. 32 by Ewings. Male walking on the highway and jumped out in front of the driver. Very dark and raining. Gone on arrival.
Received call male and female fighting in store at Dollar General in El Dorado Springs. Female throwing merchandise. Fight moved into the parking lot — no weapons. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Officer transporting prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Motor vehicle accident at Dollar General in Stockton. Driver drove into a pillar in the parking lot. Report taken.
Alarm going off on South Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Contacted owner.
911 hangup. Tried calling back. Negative contact. Dispatched officer. All clear.
Drive off at Hot Spot in Stockton. Farm truck pulling hay trailer. Report taken.
Radio stolen on 2451 Road in Stockton. Tracked to Fair Play. Report taken.
Traffic stops by Sama store in Stockton, by Hot Spot in Stockton and by Airport Village in Stockton. Warnings given.
Monday, Oct. 19
Welfare check on North Street in Stockton. Unable to make contact. All clear.
Male walking in the roadway and stepping in front of oncoming cars on Mo. 32 in Bear Creek. Subject has been returned home. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check on Maplewood Street in Stockton. Subject lost phone. Handled by an officer.
Person stated male violating order of protection on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Subject states he just ran out of gas. Handled by an officer.
Ranger reported a vehicle parked on the east parking lot of the dam and it appears to have been in an accident. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer reported a step stool in the middle of the road on Mo. 32 near Horse Creek Bridge. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on Stockton square, at Crabtree Cove entrance, on Mo. 32 and 951 Road in Stockton and on Mo. 32 and 1325 Road. Warnings given.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Person called to state her van had a flat and she left it in a driveway on Route B and notified the owners that she will pick it up in the morning. Handled by dispatcher.
Person stated her son was causing a disturbance and wanted him removed on South 2075 Road in Stockton. Taylor Phillips arrested.
Black calf reported out on the road on Mo. 32 and 501 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Abandoned vehicle tagged on Route U and 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. It has been there several days. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil process on 851 Road in Stockton. Papers served
Officer out on civil process on Vine Street in Stockton. Negative contact.
Person stated ex husband entered the home while they were asleep and scared the kids on Mo. 39. Subject believed to be high on meth. Gone on arrival.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 by first dam entrance. Going extremely slow and from ditch to ditch. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Park and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop near Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. License revoked and the subject said he did not know it but if he is caught again, vehicle will be impounded.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Deer reported being hit on east Mo. 32. Person believes the car is totaled. Called a tow truck.
Officer out on warrant service on 625 Road in Jerico Springs. Jason Smith arrested on capias from Dade County.
Officers out on civil process on 1825 Road in El Dorado Springs. Transported subject to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for 96-hour hold.
Person reported son trying to steal her car on 2075 Road in Fair Play. Jason Smith arrested.
Officer out on civil process on 851 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Detective from Lebanon, Tennessee, requested a welfare check on Route Z in Stockton. No contact made.
Person reported a careless and imprudent driver by Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton and came into CCSO to file a complaint.
Traffic stop below the dam. Later canceled as subjects were watching stars.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Person reported subject wrecked into her front porch on Sac Street in Stockton and took off on foot. Subject arrested.
Trespasser on Mo. 32. Subject is not allowed on property. Officer advised the owner how to begin the eviction process. Handled by an officer.
Female called stating she wanted to turn herself in because she had warrants but call got disconnected before completion.
Trespasser refusing to leave property on 1180 Road in Stockton. Subject left while the reporting person was on phone. Handled by dispatcher.
Suspicious person on Terrace Lane in Stockton. Subject finally left.
Person stated landlord threatening to have vehicle towed because of political signs on the car on West Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a deceased person on Third Street in Stockton. Medics and Brumbacks dispatched. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at the west dam entrance. No action taken.
Friday, Oct. 23
Missouri State Highway Patrol advised they needed assistance at Chapel Hills Fire Department in Stockton for a transport. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Subject passed on shoulder. Citation issued to Carson Garwood.
Person reported something strange bobbing at the first boat ramp off Route RB in Stockton. It was a flock of birds. Handled by an officer.
Person stated a couple were fighting in the road on Route B by Vernon County Line. Male possibly has warrants but he had left the scene before officer arrived.
Officer out on follow up on Sac Street in Stockton.
MSHP requested assistance on Mo. 97 and 1800 Road. Truck slid off the road. Tow truck contacted. Transferred to another agency.
Careless and imprudent driver by MFA in Stockton. All over the road and almost hit a school bus. Handled by an officer.
Person stated two people backed up against her car and one male had a weapon on east of Waggoner Road on Route Z. Officer searched but could not find anyone.
Traffic stops on Route B west of 325 Road in Jerico Springs.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Horses out on Mo. 54 and Clear Creek Bridge in Cedar Springs. Owner contacted.
Suspicious vehicle keeps driving by house on West Street in Stockton. Added to extra patrol list. Handled by dispatcher.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 and 245 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Property damage on 1550 Road in Stockton. Deer stand torn down and trail camera broken. Owner has pictures of the suspect. Will provide pictures to CCSO.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. Warning given.
Traffic stop on South and Locust Stockton. Citation issued to Jane Wykoff.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 by Sawyer Tire in Stockton. Citations issued.
Transfers
Christopher Earl Creason to Eric L. and Bobbi L. Lowrey, lot 9, American Resorts Block A.
Taylor and Sara McKlintic to Richard C. and Martha E. Gunder, sec. 33, twsp. 36, range 28.
Thomas and Mary Wilson to Michael L. and Stephanie M. Mallett, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 25.
Atra Data Inc. to Elmer L. and Naomi H. Stoltzfus, sec. 28-30, twsp. 34, range 27.
James and Frances Jean Belk to Virgil and Catherine Taffner, lot 22, Roe’s Subdivision.
J&RW Enterprises LLC to Stockton Family Fun Center LLC, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 26.
Justin James Hopkins and Elizabeth Lopresti to Robin Fugate, lots 9-14, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Belinda Hopkins to Robin Fugate, lots 9-14, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Todd Hopkins to Robin Fugate, lots 9-14, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kim Daniels to Robin Fugate, lot 9, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Vickie J. Condren to Vickie J. Condren, Trustee of the Vicki J. Condren Trust, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 25.
Wyatt James Hopkins to Robin Fugate, lots 9-11, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Rowdy James Austin Hopkins to Robin Fugate, lots 9-14, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Cassidy Rose Hopkins to Robin Fugate, lots 9-14, block 6, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Cody A. and Olivia A. Eck to Sara and Taylor McKlintic, lot 3, Country Club Estates.
William G. and Richard Haas, Trustees of the Richard Haas Trust, and Richard N. Haas, to Kevin E. and Gina C. Smith, lots 1 and 2, Masters Corner Subdivision.
George A. and Velma L. Ashley to David and Susan Day, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Andrew J. and Patricia I. Greenstreet to Justin and Jesi Beauchamp, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 26.
Duane A. and Annette Cunningham to James William Cameron Locke and Hannah West, sec. 3, twsp. 33, range 28.
Ronald Eugene and Janet Lea Hensley, Trustees of the Ronald Eugene and Janet Lea. Hensley Trust, to Jason P. and Brandie R. Morrow, sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 25.
Linda R. Burmester to Linda R. Burmester, Trustee of the Linda R. Burmester Trust, sec. 26, twsp. 34, range 28.
Statker A. and Amy L. French to Statler A. and Amy L. French, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 28.
Linda R. Burmaster, Trustee of the Linda R. Burmaster Trust, to Statler A. and Amy L. French, sec. 23 and 26, twsp. 34, range 28.
