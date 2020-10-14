Public Record
Civil Cases
Max Alan Carver, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Roni Baker et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, judgement against defendant, $3,375.00.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, Mesa, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. James Nehl, Stockton, defendant, contract/account (bulk), consent judgement against defendant, $12,572.50.
Ethan L. McKeehan, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Samantha M. McKeehan Dollarhide, respondent, motion to modify, judgement entered.
Robert E. Saxinger, Lamar, petitioner, vs. Staci M. Werkmeister, El Dorado Springs, respondent, miscellaneous domestic relations, judgement entered.
Daniel Sharkey, Arlington, Texas, plaintiff, vs. Sentinel Services LLC et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Erin M. Shetley, Harwood, defendant, suit on account, order of dismissal.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Joni Rae Weaver, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Jeffrey G. Buckner et al, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Lori A. O’Keefe-Gregory et al, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, summons issued — small claims.
Jane Doe III, plaintiff, vs. Boyd Householder et al, defendant, personal injury — other, summons personally served.
Wakefield & Associate Inc., Jefferson City, plaintiff, vs. Martin Victor Resz et al, Stockton, suit on account, change of venue.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Jessy Taylor, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $5,124.41.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Judith Hoffer, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,747.31.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Christopher L. Usher, Fair Play, defendant, contract — other, summons issued.
Janice A. Anderson, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Robert Colter Fox, Stockton, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, summons issued.
Felonies
William A. Hunt, El Dorado Springs, Non-Support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Eric Shipley, Stockton, first-degree burglary, class B felony, first-degree harassment, class E felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
James Shun-Chi Chei, Fort Scott, Kansas, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence, supervised probation.
Dani McRae, Springfield, second-degree burglary, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Brian Lee Queen, Stockton, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Misdemeanors
Tori Nikole Bailey, Kansas City, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $260.
Terry Smith, Bolivar, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs.
Marriages
Gregory Kent Bland, 56, El Dorado Springs, and Kathryn A. McFarland, El Dorado Springs, 51.
Timothy Randolph Cottingham, 34, Oronogo, and Jessica Lane Looslie, 28, Oronogo.
Dustin Jack Rhodes, 27, Sheldon, and Lacey Lee Janes, 29, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Kelcey R. Burton, Stockton, and Ashley M. Burton, Stockton, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Daniel Dovenspike, El Dorado Springs, and Tiffany Dovenspike, Holyoak, Colorado, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Protection Orders
Brenton Lee Kafer, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Robert E. Saxinger, Lamar, adult abuse stalking, order denied.
Joshua T. Smith, Lamar, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Traffic Cases
Koltyn Allen Dawes, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $200 and court costs.
Peyton Jewel Self, Osceola, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty pleas written.
Shaeffer Bland Johnson, failure to wear protective headgear when on motorcycle in motion/approved gear, guilty plea written, fine $25.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Oct. 4-10.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Theft reported on Mo. 32 in Stockton. No report.
Alarm reported on Route N in Stockton. Garage door open, house secured. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on extra patrol in Jerico Springs.
Accidental alarm on 1801 Road in Stockton. Owner miskeyed.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 and 800 Road in Stockton and on Mo. 32 and 1425 Road in Stockton. Warnings given.
Monday, Oct. 5
Officer out on College Street in Stockton. Noticed car should not be there and stopped to investigate. Contacted owner and owner said he did not want that person on his property. Officer advised him to leave.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 just west of Sac River in Stockton. Car searched. Warning given.
Traffic stops on Mo. 82 and 275 Road in El Dorado Springs, Vine and East Street in El Dorado Springs and on Oak and South Street in Stockton for no front plate. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on Route DD in Cedar Springs. Citation issued to Jonathan Talbert.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Parent requested a welfare check on daughter on 525 Road in Jerico Springs. No one home and no cars in the driveway.
Suspicious vehicles reported on 1151 Road off of Route K in Stockton. No one is supposed to be down there. Gone on arrival.
Customers complained a suspicious male rolled a joint in front of them at Subway in Stockton. Officer searched the vehicle, but found nothing.
Property damage on 125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Travis Matzke arrested.
Two people fighting reported on Route B and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Neither occupant had a current license. Vehicle to be towed. Handled by an officer.
Verbal domestic on 1425 Road in Stockton. Seems they ran out of gas. Handled by an officer.
Person came into CCSO to report on a possible subject in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops at the Boat House in Stockton, on top of the Stockton dam, by Farm Bureau Ins in El Dorado Springs and by the Verizon store in Stockton. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on Airport Road and 331 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle to be towed.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Person stated someone stole money from his apartment on Owen Mill Road in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Received a report of a female not having any place to stay. Obtained a room for her at Orleans Trail. Sister on the way to pick her up. Handled by an officer.
Bull out on the road on Route K and 725 Road. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Vehicle to be towed. Medic dispatched and cancelled. Handled by an officer.
Officer transporting inmate to Cox North for 96 hour hold.
Officers out on search warrant in Jerico Springs. Subjects arrested and taken to Vernon County.
Officer out on prisoner transport from Pete’s Gas Station.
Traffic stops at Stockton Post Office and on Route B and 425 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Thursday, Oct. 8
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported finding a backpack, and a cell phone and needles on South First Road in El Dorado Springs.
Children’s Division Worker from Jackson County called to request information on a case from 10 years ago. Report taken.
Employee at Woods Supermarket reported people hollering at each other in the parking lot, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person states several people fighting and throwing things on Locust and Vine, Stockton. Officer trying to locate the suspect who walked away.
Person came into CCSO to file a statement about fraud. Report taken.
Officer out on follow up on Fresno Circle in Stockton.
Officer out on follow up on East 1656 Road in Stockton.
Person reported his jeep was vandalized by taking lug nuts out of the front tire at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Report taken.
Received a call a vehicle was disabled on 1025 Road and Mo. 32 bridge. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 and 2325 Road in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on South 1501 Road in Stockton. Shane Swearengen arrested for active warrant.
Friday, Oct. 9
Person stated he could hear a female yelling for help on Mo. 32. Turned out she was yelling at dogs.
Vehicle reported for shining laser beams on oncoming traffic on Mo. 32 by Calypso Cove in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Suspicious vehicle on Route B between 525 and 425 Road in Jerico Springs. Gone on arrival.
Person claims she needs an officer on Harwood Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a U-Haul in the ditch and is blocking the road on Worley and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated windows to his camper were smashed and some items stolen on Route J and 1000 Road. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on U.S. 54 and 701 Road in El Dorado Springs. One complained of chest pains and was transported to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Second ambulance requested and later canceled. Transferred to another agency.
Alarm reported on East 1050 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Trespassers reported on 825 Road and 1400 Road. Handled by an officer.
Person stated he can hear people in the trees by the bandstand at the park Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Person stated there are people in her shed on High Street Stockton. Officer located the subjects and advised them to leave.
Person stated a child was dropped off from visiting father and there are drugs and paraphernalia in the diaper bag. Report taken.
Suspicious person on Sac Street in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Received a transfer call from ESPD stating a male was being abused on South 775 Road in Stockton. Unfounded.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Driver claims the truck was malfunctioning. No report.
Officer out on follow up on Ohio Street in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on Mo. 215 and 1425 Road in Stockton. Citation issued from earlier call.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Oct. 5-11.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Officers arrested William A Hunt, 48, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. Hunt was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Monday, Oct. 5
Officers responded to a reported larceny from a motor vehicle at 107 East Pine. The investigation revealed the theft of two Berretta Model 390 ST, 12 gauge shotguns. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 809 South Jackson for a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an American Flag and six small solar lights that flashed different colors. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Robert A. Cheatwood, 54, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of marijuana. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Officers responded to 121 West Marshall for a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a 5’ tall decorative wagon wheel. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested David B Keen, 35, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Officers arrested Stanley R. Boyd, 20, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging him with domestic assault with no bond. He was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 312 West U.S. 54, Woods Supermarket, concerning an attempted larceny. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Robin A Lawson, 46, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of driving while revoked and failure to stop at a point nearest the intersection. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Officers responded to 212 North Kirkpatrick concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed forced entry through the door of a small shed and the theft of a small chainsaw and a container of gasoline. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Oct. 9
Officers responded to 1103 South Jackson St. concerning a reported disturbance. A suspect has been identified, report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Officers responded to 200 McCrary Cir., apartment 33, concerning a reported trespassing. The investigation resulted in the arrests of Brandee G Lawson, 43, of El Dorado Springs for a Greene County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Forgery with a $1,500 bond and Diamond L. Marshall, 22, of El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of trespassing and possession of paraphernalia with a $632.50 bond. Lawson was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending extradition to Greene County. Marshall was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Officers arrested Marvin L. Cox, 37, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to the 200 block east U.S. 54, concerning a domestic assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues
Officers arrested Robby Stafford, 38, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on traffic violations with a $403.50 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 119 requests for service.
Transfers
Patricia K. Loeschen to Michael D. Bagley, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 26.
Michael D. Bagley to Michael D. Bagley and Stacey L. Donigan, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 26.
Patsy G. Brownlee, Trustee of the Patsy G. Brownlee Trust, to Goffrey L. and Donna J. Rutzen, lot 352, block 45, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Nina F. Koger and Gayle Ann Bell, Trustees of the Deral F. and Nelva L. Mays Trust, to Jacob Lee Dugan and Tami Leann Oberhelm, sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 28.
Nina F. Koger and Gayle Ann Bell, Trustees of the Deral F. and Nelva L. Mays Trust, to Jacob Lee Dugan and Tami Leann Oberhelm, sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 28.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Donald L. and Cynthia L. Turley, lot 2, Rolling Meadows Estates.
Harvey G. and Mary S. Hoover to Lester M. and Tina L. Hoover, sec. 32, twsp. 35, range 28.
Danny R. and Vivian A. Lambert to Jason L. and Lahoma M. Stone, lot 13, Collins Addition to Stockton.
Carysfort Reef LLC to Clinton and Amanda Stacy, lot 7, block 4, Robison’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Tonya and Stacy Collins to David H. Connell Sr., sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 26, restrictions.
Scott T. and Nicole L. Daniels to Lana D. Turner, block 6, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
BAS Properties LLC to Tye and Emily Hicks, lot 8, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 26.
