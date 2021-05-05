Civil Cases
Marilyn Sue Ellis, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Amvets Post 116, Stockton, defendant, suit on account,
Jennifer Marsch, Stockton, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Joseph A. Marsch Jr., Stockton, defendant acting pro se, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Uhg I LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. James Adams, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, summons issued.
Midland Credit Management LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Jeremy Inman, Jerico Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.
Des-Cont, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Donna Harrison, Greenfield, respondent, transcript judgement, judgement entered.
Simmons Bank, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Brandon Lee Daniels, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Felonies
Joseph Shane Batchelor, El Dorado Springs, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, warrant served.
Jarret Richard Major, El Dorado Springs, possession of burglary tools, class E felony, case management conference scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Kyle Robert Ewing, Stockton, possession of burglary tools, class E felony, bond reduction hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Taylor Michael Phillips, Fair Play, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, complaint filed.
David J. Neal Jr., Stockton, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Patricia Anne Roth, Collins, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Grace Evelyn Hamilton, Jerico Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Municipal Cases
Timothy Monk, Stockton, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Roni R. Scott, El Dorado Springs, expired driver’s license, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Skyler Dewayne Dozler, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Traffic Cases
Lester M. Hoover, failure to obey traffic control device, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Carrie Lee Keggereis, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Charles Ray Bough, Jerico Springs, failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Kacie M. Greenstreet, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Eric T. Jones, Melbourne, Arkansas, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Scott Edward Kite, Odessa, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Christina Marie Rice, Sedalia, failed to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Kyle Michael Woodward, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 16.
Allena Danielle Liveoak, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Brixey Michael Nelson, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Trevor Alexander Mann, Humansville, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Andrew Keith Russell, Osceola, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Jordan Andrew Overstreet, Spring Hill, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Breanna Kay Rhoads-Champs, El Dorado Springs, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Kenneth Ray Lynn, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Patricia Ann Steinmuller, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Terry Benson Weant, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Kaghan L. Mays, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Shannon Lee Mitchell, Jerico Springs, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Bryce Marshall Wosoba, El Dorado Springs, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for April 26-29.
Monday, April 26
Officers responded to 106 E. Lafayette concerning a larceny from a vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of three men’s wedding bands and a dash cam. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, April 27
Officers responded to 305 W. Hightower St. concerning a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Hyper Tough 17 inch curved shaft weed eater. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 228 W. Spring St. concerning a violation of a protection order. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Timothy N. Taber, 56, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of a violation of a protection order. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 412 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning the theft of a sim card. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, April 28
Officers responded to 303 S. St. James St. concerning a domestic assault and violation of a protection order. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Derek D. Frazee, 29, of Rockville, for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, April 29
Officers arrested Trevor G. Gant, 26, of El Dorado Springs, for Polk County warrants for failure to appear on the original charge of not wearing a seat belt with a $100 cash bond, and failure to appear on the original charge of failure to affix plates with a $100 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested David J. Neal, 31, of Stockton, for Henry County warrants charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of no seat belt with a $10 cash bond, failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended or revoked with a $500 cash bond, as well as a Cedar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance with a $15,000 bond. He was transported to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Drianna K. Chandler, 25, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant for a non-moving traffic violation with a $10 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested John R. Herndon, 23, of El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with leaving the scene of an accident with a $750 cash bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 509 North St. James St. concerning a peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jason E. Huegel, 36, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of third-degree assault and trespassing. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 102 requests for service.
Cedar County commission minutes
The Cedar County Commission met on Monday, April 19.
Presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Ted Anderson and Cedar County deputy county clerk Kendra Householder were present.
The commission met with Cedar County assessor Chad Pyle with requests to process court order #26619-26633, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
A resident stopped in to brag on the road and bridge crew and how good they did on roads and moving a tree.
The commission discussed a road closure for County Road 550. They will discuss further after 30 days.
The commission met with DJ Ford, road and bridge supervisor. They discussed county roads and where graders were at.
The Cedar County Health Department Reports were discussed.
The lake patrol contract was signed for a year.
The commission met with Arlo Rupke, Cedar County emergency management director, and discussed COED chair position and LEPC chair position.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Joanne F. Sumner to Joanne F. Sumner, Trustee of the Joanne F. Sumner Trust, sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 27.
Ramie A. Halbrook Jr. to Eston J. Ross, Trustee of the Eston and Betty Ross Trust, sec. 1, twsp. 35, range 26.
Alvin and Kari Hamilton, Drex and Patricia Salazar to Drex and Patricia Salazar, lots 5, 6 and 7, block 1, Cruce’s First South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Thomas and Julie McArthur to Jared P. and Darci D. Jensen, lots 9, 10 and 11, block 19, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Stephen D., Sharon K. and Keanu Young to Heath and Tracy Daulton, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Steve C. and Dawn L. Bullard Robinett, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 28.
Marlin and Tara Swartzentruber to Sarah P. Floyd, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Charlie Rollie and Dorothy Mae Lines to Charlie Rollie and Dorothy Mae Lines, lots 3 and 4, block 14, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Johnathan and Candice Leonard to Steven and Jessica Corona, lots 10 and 11, block 7, Hall’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kirk and Jeri Renee Erickson to Hal and Matt Norman, Pam Guthrie and Brooke Mertens, lots 2, 3 and 4, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 25.
Corrie Anderson, Trustee of the Rena Hubbard Trust, to Corrie Anderson and Kelly Catching, lots 1 and 2, sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 26.
Jack and Zelka Dillon to Todd L. and Maranda N. Spangler, lot 4, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 25.
Tom Jr. and Debbie Cheek to Joann Wyrick, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 28.
Dwayne and Jamie Taylor to Joann Wyrick, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 28.
Michael and Lavena Wyrick to Joann Wyrick, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 28.
Rosendo R. and Linda L. Gonzales, Bradley D. and Vicky Van Lue, Belinda K. and Steven Dinsmore to Timothy Allen and Beth Ann McGinnis, lot 7, Crestwood Addition, lot 11, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stockton.
Cheryl K. Fero to KC Coatings LLC, lots 1, 2 and 6, block 29, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Joel C. and Elizabeth C. Moreau to KC Coatings LLC, lots 3, 4 and 5, block 29, Original Freemont (Stockton).
Michael Nelson to Amber Nelson, lots 249, 250 and 251, block 9, Cruce’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Larry and Ann Leavitt, Blue Shutter Investments LLC, lots 7, 8, 9 and 46, block 3, R.L. Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Larry and Donna L. Gabel Clarkson to Robert J. and Ronda L. Doe, sec. 16, twsp. 35, range 26.
John N. and Jeana M. Wilson to Benjamin Murray, secs. 14 and 15, twsp. 34, range 25.
Kristi A. Shaner to Kristi A. Shaner and Robert Sam Hall, sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 28.
