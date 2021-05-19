Civil Cases
Courtney Roseanna Weeks, El Dorado Springs, petitioner acting pro se, vs. Jamie Evan Weeks, Mansfield, respondent acting pro se, motion to modify.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Melissa Gire, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Joshua C. Angle, Stockton, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Uhg I LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Jessica Corona, El Dorado Springs, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Felonies
Christopher L. Bagby, Schell City, stealing — all other property under 570.030.5(3), class D felony, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, class A misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Jacqueline R. Taylor, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Marriages
Nicholas Michael Gann, 44, Stockton, and Dessa Nicole Schroeder, 32, Nevada.
Jesse Leroy Stillions, 66, Wasilla, Alaska, and Madeline Jane Wallace, 70, Wasilla, Alaska.
Municipal Cases
Michael R. Pinkman, El Dorado Springs, operating motor vehicle on highway while drivers license/privilege revoked, operating vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Deanna Mae Layton, El Dorado Springs, failure to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Devon Sylvia, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Derek Michael Frazee, Rockville, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
John Wayne Sant Jr., El Dorado Springs, stealing/larceny/theft, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
John Wayne Sant Jr., El Dorado Springs, minor in possession, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Karl Lee Horning, El Dorado Springs, display/possess plates of another, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
Len Burgeson, Stockton, possession of marijuana, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1.
Chadd A. Ellison, El Dorado Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1.
Patrick Logan Decker, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Jared Massey, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3.
Tiffany K. Gregory, Stockton, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 1.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police reports for May 10-14.
Monday, May 10
Officer received a report of a larceny that occurred at 500 S. Jackson St. The investigation revealed the theft of a debit card.
Wednesday, May 12
Officers arrested Christopher Bagby, 26, of Shell City for the probable cause of stealing and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. On Thursday, May 13, officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging Bagby with stealing and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device with a cash-only bond of $2,500. Bagby was transferred to the Cedar County Jail for holding until a court appearance or posted bond.
After a brief vehicle pursuit, officers arrested Brandee G. Lawson, 44, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked/suspended, resisting arrest, felony possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, May 13, officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging Lawson with driving while revoked/suspended, resisting arrest, felony possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a $50,000 cash bond or 10% to be paid by the defendant. Lawson was transferred to the Cedar County Jail for holding until a court appearance or posted bond.
Officers arrested Diamond Marshall, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 510 E. Gentry for a reported disturbance. Officers arrested Clifford O. Wood, 59, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with fourth-degree domestic assault. Wood was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, May 13
Officers arrested Shelby M. Wilson, 23, of Asbury for an active Barry County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under the influence with a cash-only bond of $505. She was released on bond pending a court appearance
During a routine traffic stop, officers arrested Leta R. Singleterry, 28, of Shell City for an active Cedar County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on original charges of driving under the influence with a $500 cash-only bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, May 14
Officers received a report of larceny from a motor vehicle occurring at 1401 S. Park St. The investigation revealed the theft of a purse with a social security card and a driver’s license inside. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Cedar County Commission minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, May 10.
President commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Ted Anderson and Cedar County clerk Heather York were present.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle.
They discussed requests to process court order #26667-26681, to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Inmate housing stood at 59.
A motion was made by Boultinghouse to approve CARES Act Funding to Cedar County Youth Fair in the amount of $1,537 for the rental of a tent for social distancing to be paid upon receipt of paid invoice. The motion was seconded by Anderson. All three voted yes.
The commission met with DJ Ford, road and bridge supervisor
A resident requested an extension of a culvert on CR1551, and reported concerns about the brush cutter not trimming up correctly.
The commission discussed the test site of the experimental rock on CR2100; we will try placing one-inch base rock on top to see how that impacts its use.
The commission discussed repairs occurring on the Freightliner truck.
A motion was made by Anderson to renew the agreement with CIC Financial Software, seconded by Boultinghouse. All three voted yes.
The commission reviewed monthly fee reports from the County Clerk Office. They reviewed the weekly legislative report submitted by MAC.
Bills were approved.
Transfers
Greg and Monica Barnes to Allen J. and Sarah E. Lazarus, sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26.
Brenda R. Marshall to George Methven, lots 5 and 6, block 4, Jackson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Brenda R. Marshall to Nathaniel Dukes, lots 71 and 72, block 8, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Rice Land and Cattle Company Inc to Synergy LLC, sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 29.
Mark and Sandra Saner to Kenneth C. and Anne L. Pedersen, Trustees of the Pedersen Family Trust, sec. 11, twsp. 34, range 27.
Kenneth C. and Anne L. Pedersen, Trustees of the Pedersen Family Trust, to Mark and Sandra Saner, sec. 11, twsp. 34, range 27.
Jimmy R. and Judy A. Adney to Robert A. and Diana L. Styles, lots 18 and 19, Smith and Rileys First Addition.
Lorin LeBlanc, Trustee of the Marrilee H. Batty Trust, to Justin J. and Chastity D. Anderson, lots 3 and 4, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
House Happy B&B LLC to Eugene M. and Linda M. Owen, block 16, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Wesley P. and Debra L. Shanahan, Trustees of the Wesley P. and Debra L. Shanahan Trust, to David W. and Leann Scott, sec. 16, twsp. 33, range 26.
Garrett and Christy Kindred to R5 LLC, lots 1 and 4, block 56, Original Fremont Stockton.
Laura A. Ronald and Lance E. Burlison to R5 LLC, lot 1, block 3, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
Gina C. and Kevin E. Smith to Ryan and Kenadee Ankrom, lot 5, lots 10-13, Rosenbaum Subdivision.
John C. and Kandace A. Sherwood, Trustees of the Sherwood Family Trust, to Michael E. and Claudia M. Bird, Trustees of the Bird Living Trust, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
Blue Leaf Mountain LLC to Estuardo and Gabriella Escobar, lot 2, Lake Shore Addition Stockton.
Steven D. and Kazuko S. Tripp to Wayne L. and Lynn E. Richey, lot 26, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
Robert L. Ott to Robert L. Ott, Carol Poynor, Revonda Scott, Michael Ott and Ted Anderson, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 25.
Edith C. Winfiel, Trustee of the Edith Winfiel Trust, to Reasoner Construction LLC, lots 11 and 12, block 7, Hall’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Neva L. and Tracy Huff, Dana and Mark Blando to W.L. Properties LLC, secs. 13 and 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
David L. and Mercedes K. Stafford to Daniel and Nancy Beck, lot 4, block 62, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
Derek R. and Bobbie Joe Pfeifer to Timbr Dollar Investments LLC, lot 10, Morgan’s Addition to City of Stockton.
