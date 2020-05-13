Editor’s note: No current case information for the previous week was received or supplied by the Cedar County courts at time of press.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for May 4-10.
Monday, May 4
Officers responded to 200 West McCrary Circle, apartment 23, concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, May 6
Officers responded to 312 West Mo. 54 at Wood's Supermarket concerning a reported larceny. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Gregory B. Jackson, 20, of El Dorado Springs for a Nevada Municipal Court warrant, charging him with failure to appear for a traffic offense with a $125 cash bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Thursday, May 7
Officers responded to 111 East Joe Davis Street concerning a reported assault. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Jackson in reference to a possession of a controlled substance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Rutger T. Crawford, 24, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of obstruction of duty of an officer, with a $346 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance. Also arrested was Michael H. Elshof, 21, of Pittsburgh, Kansas, for the probable cause of possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, May 9
Officers responded 1201 East Patricia concerning a reported domestic disturbance. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 613 North Main in reference to a domestic disturbance. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 400 block of North Jackson concerning a reported assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 809 East Marshall concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a black Jimenez 9mm semi-automatic pistol. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for May 3-May 6.
Sunday, May 3
Simple Simon’s Stockton reported a suspicious vehicle parked in their parking lot and would like it to be moved. Officer noted the vehicle was unoccupied. Vehicle has been tagged for towing. Clear, no report.
Cattle out on the roadway on Route Z, two miles west of Mo. 32 in Stockton. Gone when an officer arrived.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and 1350 Road in Stockton. Vehicle went off the road and through a fence. Owners are fixing the fence. Mike’s Towing towed the vehicle. Arrest made. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct reported on East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Brad Scholler at residence destroying property. Subject arrested. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on South 1425 Road in El Dorado Springs. El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a walk-in claiming someone had shot at him. Subject was cleaning a gun not aiming at anyone. Handled by an officer.
Officer out doing building checks at Elks Lodge in Stockton.
Officer out doing building checks at Mo. 39 storage in Stockton.
Disorderly conduct reported on East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Suspect kicked in the door of the residence. Caller will file for an ex-parte tomorrow. Suspect has a possible warrant out of Joplin, but is non extraditable. Handled by an officer.
Cow out on road on Mo. 82 north of the S curve in El Dorado Springs. Gone when an officer arrived.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 39 and 1350 Road in Stockton. Medics and Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatched. Subject minor injuries. Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over.
Road hazard reported on South Street in Stockton. Large tree branch blocking roadway. A good samaritan removed the branch.
Cow out on the road on Mo. 39 by West Side Marine. Handled by an officer.
Received a 9-1-1 hang up. No contact.
Cow on road on Mo. 39 and 274 Road. Gone when an officer arrived.
Officer out on Lake Patrol.
Suspicious person on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Caller stated two people were in the front yard, two in the back yard and one on the roof. Unfounded.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported an incident at the Caplinger Mills camping area. Shouting heard while on the phone. Clear, no report.
Monday, May 4
An officer reported a suspicious person north of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Stockton. No action taken.
Disturbance on South Mill Street in Jerico Springs. Caller claimed neighbors were shooting guns and this is not allowed in city limits. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on North Ohio Street in El Dorado Springs. Suspect arrested and transported to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault reported on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Chad Kearsey has partial extradition out of Joplin. Kearsey was arrested for forcing way into home when he does not live there. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Route J six miles north of Stockton. Driver hit a tree with possible head injuries. Transported to hospital by family member. Car to be picked up. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on East 752 Road in Humansville. A dirt bike, chainsaw and a 22 rifle were taken. Clear, report taken.
Several cattle on the road on Mo. 39 south of Westside Marine. Owner notified. Handled by an officer.
Road hazard reported on Route AA just off Route N in Stockton. Power line down. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a family dispute on Spring Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on investigation on South 2001 Road in Humansville. Arrest made.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm going off on East 1656 Road in Stockton. Wind blew the door open. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle at the second beach in Stockton. Citation issued to Christopher Watts.
Theft reported on East 752 Road in Humansville. Lawnmower, trailer and a four-wheeler taken. Clear, report taken.
Anniversary of one of Stockton’s most disastrous tragedies. 17 years ago today our lovely town was devastated with a tornado. With the spirit of the townspeople, we have come back better than ever. Standing strong Stockton.
Tuesday, May 5
Officer out on follow up on 1300 Road in Stockton. Negative contact.
Theft reported on South 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. Remington model 243 with Pentax scope taken. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person at Owens Mill Apartments in Stockton. Male was chasing a female but did not make contact. Handled by an officer.
Woods Supermarket in Stockton called the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to deliver groceries to East 1700 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A Kansas City officer contacted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office regarding stolen credit cards. KC requested a residence be checked. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, May 6
A disturbance was reported on East Jackson Street in Stockton. An ex-boyfriend appears to be intoxicated and harassing a family. Handled by an officer.
An alarm company reported an alarm going off on Alta Drive in El Dorado Springs. Officer advised all doors locked.
Motor vehicle accident reported six miles north on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Officer contacted MSHP.
Cow on the roadway on Mo. 97 between Mo. 32 and BB Road. Officer contacted the owner to put up the cow.
Received a call stating someone was coming to pick up an AR-15 on Route AA. Information documented. Officer received the firearm.
Motor vehicle accident at the Evans’ Drug drive-thru. Will try to resolve without insurance. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on Sunset Street in Stockton. A stranger tried to open a neighbor’s door. Gone when the officer arrived.
Welfare check requested on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Subject was fine just having issues with their phone.
Disturbance on South 1525 Road in Stockton. Suspect seen walking in yard. Gone when an officer arrived.
Officer reported two women in a resident’s yard fighting. Both women were extremely intoxicated. Warning for noise.
Thursday. May 7
Received a call from a local business in Stockton stating a male and female may be selling meth there. Couple also is heavily intoxicated and will be driving. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up at Airport Village in Stockton. Citations issued.
Received a call of a suicidal female on South Mo. 215 in Stockton. No firearms. Subject has been under care recently. Female transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Possibly vehicle officers have been looking for. Car tagged for towing. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Warning issued for equipment.
Officer out to crime lab in Springfield. Retrieved evidence.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on 1450 Road between 1825 and 1925 Roads. Vehicle in middle of road. Owner contacted and en route to pick up. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle at Agapé in Stockton. Vehicle just driving around back and forth. Truck may be having issues. Daniel Bough arrested for active warrant.
Cow out on road at Mo. 97 and Route B in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 680 Road in Stockton. Subject displaying false plates. Matthew Barcomb was issued a citation. Plates were seized.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 310 Road. Consent given to search. Citation issued to Gabrielle Griggs for possession of controlled substance.
Transfers
Leonard R. and Vicky S. Gane to Michael L. and Lynell F. Kilmer, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 28.
Maryam El-Sherif, Daniel Lee and Tiffany Ann Dovenspike to Maryam El-Sherif, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Bryan Messick, David and Stacy Hinker to David and Stacy Hinker, secs. 27 and 34, twsp. 36, range 27.
Jack D. and Pamela A. Wallace to Gerald and Shelby Hillerman, lot 5, Shrock Addition.
Robert and Joyce Harrington to James and Sara Flora, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 25.
Pamela J. Ross, Trustee of the Robert D. and Pamela J. Trust, to Raymond J. and Tammi J. Melgatto, lots 1-2, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ronald L. Rozzel to Daniel Rozzel, Trustee of the Daniel Rozzel Trust, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 26.
Virginia Ball to Towb Enterprises Trust, sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 27.
Kenneth L. and Alice L. Hacker, Trustees of The Hacker Family Trust, to Wesley W. and Evan R. Englund, sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 28.
Spring Creek Farm LTD to Opral E. and Juana I. Micham, Trustees of The 2013 Micham Family Trust, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 26.
John and Kandy Sherwood to Wayne and Frances Pyle, sec. 26, twsp. 34, range 27.
Mitzi Ann and David Anthony Whitehead to Mitzi Ann and David Anthony Whitehead, sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 26.
Joann R. Riemann and Cheryl K. France, Trustees of the William A. Huseman Trust, to Tysen Sayler, lot 2, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 26.
Sac River Enterprises LLC to Joann R. Riemann and Cheryl K. France, Trustees of the William A. Huseman Trust, sec. 31, twsp. 36, range 26.
Joann R. Riemann and Cheryl K. France, Trustees of the William A. Huseman Trust, to Lin-J Farms II LLC, sec. 31, twsp. 36, range 26.
