Civil cases
Charlotte Kay Haines, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jeffrey Carter, Stockton, and Amanda Carter, Stockton, defendants, small claims over $100, default judgement against defendants, $807.68.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Betsy Dishman, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, judgement entered against defendant, $7,497.98.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Sandra Emily Mangin, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, judgement entered against defendant, $1,100.56.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Polly A. Potter, Fair Play, defendant, breach of contract, judgement entered against defendant, $14,740.68.
Bank of America N.A. St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kristeen Pulsipher, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Donna J. Green, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rebecca A. Gilbert, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Discover Bank, New Albany Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Kristeen Pulsipher, Stockton, defendant, contract — other, dismissed by parties.
Thomas Reiser, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a motor vehicle, dismissed by parties.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Sandra E. Mangin, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, default judgement against defendant, $1,100.56.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Kurt A. Siems, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Amy Reed, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Lvnv Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Denise R. Johnson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Cynthia J. Frye, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Felonies
Jesse Lee Ewing, Stockton, second degree domestic assault, class D felony, warrant served.
Lance T. Lathrop, Stockton, first degree harassment, class E felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, third degree domestic assault, class E felony, violation of protection order for adult, class A misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Terry L. Vanholt, El Dorado Springs, stealing $750 or more, class D felony, second degree burglary, class D felony, warrant issued.
Christian M. Myers, El Dorado Springs, second degree burglary, class D felony, warrant issued.
Gregg Farlinger, Stockton, failure to register as a sex offender pursuant to secs 589.400-.425, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Timothy Taber, El Dorado Springs, third degree domestic assault, class E felony, hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Misdemeanors
Bobby Lee Keith, El Dorado Springs, second degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Richard R. Harper Jr., Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Francis Leroy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, fourth degree assault pursuant to subdivisions 3 and 6, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Stacy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, fourth degree assault pursuant to subdivisions 3 and 6, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Crystal Faye WIlliams, Humansville, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Dakota Hampton, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Andy Casteel, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
James R. Smith, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Autumn Marie Righter, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Marvin Stephens, Stockton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
John O. Weisbrod, Jerico Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Kelly S. Winder, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Wyatt James Niermann, Stockton, operating motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Rachel Cathryn White, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Traffic cases
Donna Nelson McBridge, Jerico Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
Matthew Jacob Reynolds, Warrensburg, operating motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $173.
Bradley Wayne RInehart, Bolivar, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Robert Reed Shaw Jr., driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea, $10.
Erica Alaine Stockton, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea, $10.
Michael Lloyde Thomas, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea, $10.
Susan Lorraine Tyler, Lockwood, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Michael A. Dawes, Stockton, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $200.
Brandy Diane Johnston, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Patricia Ellen Barber, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, driver failure to secure child less than eight years old in child restraint or booster seat, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Alex Obanion, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, failure to display plates on motor vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Julie Ann Kyser, Nevada, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Protection orders
Molliayn M. Cooke vs. Sevren S. Smith, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Rita M. Tratz vs. Sevren S. Smith, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Conservation orders
Dakota Lee Dalton, Appleton City, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Ethan C. Maus, Schell City, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
El Dorado Springs Police Report
Saturday, February 29
Officers responded to 109 North Cedar Street concerning the fraudulent use of a debit card. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Monday, March 2
Officers arrested Kristina L. Spencer, 35, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a $150 cash bond and a Bates County warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia with a $10,000 bond. She was transferred to Bates County pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Darren A. Edmiston, 21, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of trespassing and stealing with a $1,497 bond. He was released after a court appearance.
Officers arrested Isaiah D. Ohman, 24, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of resisting arrest with a $381.50 bond. He was released after a court appearance.
Tuesday, March 3
Officers arrested Jayson Brightwell, 40, of El Dorado Springs for a probation and parole warrant with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 228 West Spring St. concerning a reported domestic assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Timothy N. Taber, 54, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of second degree domestic assault. Officers applied for and received a Cedar County warrant charging Taber with second degree domestic assault, a class D Felony, with a $5,000. Taber was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Lawrence L. Hill, 54, of El Dorado Springs for a Lawrence County warrant, charging him with probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with no bond. He was transferred to Lawrence County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Jacqueline Willhoit, 51, of El Dorado Springs for a Cass County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on a traffic offense with a $100 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 217 West Spring St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Briggs and Stratton 24 horse power motor. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, March 4
Officers arrested Tyler M. Wilkins, 28, of El Dorado Springs for a probation and parole warrant with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Martinez Santiago, 34, of Kansas City for the probable cause of driving while revoked. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, March 5
Officers responded to 207 West Walnut St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of Sheetrock, vanity, a heater and a roll of carpet. Suspects were identified, a report was taken and the investigation continued. Continuing the investigation on Friday, March 6, an officer arrested Cody A. Boultinghouse, 30, and Melinda G. Goth, 42, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of second degree burglary and stealing. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Boultinghouse and Goth were released on summonses at the direction of the Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, pending a review of the probable cause statement at a later date.
Officers responded to 508 South Summer St. concerning a reported burglary. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, March 6
Officers responded to 312 West Mo. 54, Wood’s Supermarket, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jesse J. Tindle, 38, of Linn Creek for the probable cause of larceny, assault, resisting arrest and impersonating a peace officer. Officers completed a probable cause for these charges. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Saturday, March 7
Officers responded to 203 West Spring St. concerning a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of John D. Donahue, 35, and Amber C. Moore, 32, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of peace disturbance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were released on summons pending a court appearance.
Land transfers
Debra Anita Smith to Gerald L. and Anitha E. Thurber, secs. 7-8, twsp. 34, range 28.
Gerald L. and Anita E. Thurber to Amos A. and Annie B. Burkholder, secs. 7-8, twsp. 34, range 28.
Melodye K. and Ralph Snider, and Corda J. and Randall R. Hayward to Jared Austin and Paige Brianne Kerr, lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 33, range 26.
Patricia Bradley to Regina L. and Ronnie Rutledge, lots 2-3, block 4, McCray’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Leonard Earl and Linda K. Adair, Trustees of the Leonard Earl and Linda K. Trust, to Earl L. and Cindy Johnson, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 26.
Dana L. and Laurel A. Kissick to Charles C. Adams and Amy Bush, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
Willis M. Cagle by Zane T Cadle, Attorney in Fact, to David M. and Mindy A. Higgison, lots 28-29, Hickory Heights Second Addition to Stockton.
Michael C. and Vickey S. Anderson to Tom L. Keggereis, lot 3, sec. 6, twsp 34, block 27.
Charles W. Oehring to Benjamin L. and Karen J. Rogers, lots 4-5, block 5, Long’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jeff G. Underwood to Brandon G. and Bethany Walker, lots 51-53, 10 Cruces Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Keith W. and Stephanie Turner to Paul and Lisa Petitt, lots 89-90, block 13, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Christopher C. Kronmueller to Jennifer C. Davis and Stephanie M. Hills, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 25.
Levi Smithson to Kelly Lasley, block 2, Suder’s Addition to Stockton.
Ryan and Courtney Mulford to Paul L. and Dixie L. Wallen, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Wesley P. and Debra L. Shanahan, secs. 3 and 10, twsp. 35, range 26.
Jennifer D. Cully to Steven D. Cully, sec. 12, twsp. 35, range 26.
Castorland Properties LLC to Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor, lots 1-5, block 18, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 211-212, block 11, Cruce’s 3rd South Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 10-11, block 3, Anthony & Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 5-6, block 4, Anthony & Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Shirley and Doyle Beckman to Kyle Beckman, lot 3, Richard’s West Lawn Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Clyde Dale and Dixie Haddock to Clyde Dale and Dixie Haddock, sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 28.
Cheryl K. Fero to Derek R. and Bobbie Joe Pfeifer, lot 10, Morgan’s Addition to the City of Stockton.
Beau J. and Megan J. Norman to Beau J. and Megan J. Norman and David C. Cramer, sec. 18, twsp. 34, range 25.
