PUBLIC RECORD
Civil Cases
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Marty Compton, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Dr. Michael L. Housh, D.D.S.V., El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Dustin Decker, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $4,465.16.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michael J. Bishop, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Michael A. Alcala, Jericho Springs, plaintiff, vs. Allied Mental Health, SATOP assignment review, hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 14.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri DBA World Finance Corp, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Samantha D. Gloodt, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Legacy Management Group LLC, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Donald Lee Young and Stacie R. Young, El Dorado Springs, defendants, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Americacash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Alyssa Trantham, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Discover Bank, New Albany, plaintiff, vs. Deanna L. Davis, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, judge assigned.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Jamie Louise Fastdog, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Ronald G. Arnold, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC, co-assignee of Shepherd Team Auto, Mesa, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Brian Nuding, Jericho Springs, defendant, breach of contract, summons issued.
Missouri Employees Mutual Insurance Company, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Enviro Control LLC, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Robert Joe Moore, Bolivar, Movant, vs. State of Missouri — Cedar County, Stockton, respondent, motion Rules 29.15 or 24.035, petition filed in circuit court.
Felonies
Chris Austin, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended, class E felony, suspended imposition of sentences, five years supervised probation.
Christopher Bryant Austin, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended, class E felony, imposition of sentences, five years supervised probation.
Brianne E. Murray, Harrisonville, charge information not available, bondover circulating — waive preliminary hearing.
Trenton Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, burglary — second degree, class D felony, possession of burglary tools, class E felony, armed criminal action, unclassified, arraignment scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Misdemeanors
Wylie E. Blevins, Stockton, operating motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such — second or third offense, driving while suspended, second offense, guilty pleas, one year court supervised probation.
Jon Laub, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, alford plea, fine $100.
Brooke O’Keefe, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, guilty plea, one year probation and court costs.
Jon E. Kennedy, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 13.
John Guy Dolloff, Fair Play, first degree trespass, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Nicholas Himmelberg, Willard, first degree trespass, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Bobby Simon Guilbeau, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Bryson Santana Leftwich, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Quinton Cretel, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Paige Hartig, Harwood, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Shelly Rae Fields, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Michael Cash, Moundville, weight of vehicle exceeded maximum posted limit for county road or bridge, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Daniel Lee Morris, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Robert Ezekiel Lee Yoder, Milo, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Timothy Knight Dade, Walker, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Marriages
Jonathan Neal Whitlatch, 29, Stockton, and Jonna Marie H. Pastor, 28, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Melanie Elaine Taylor, Mercer, petitioner, vs. Gary Gene Taylor, Aldrich, respondent, dissolution without children, dismissed by parties.
Tiffany M. Nolting, Sheldon, petitioner, vs. Nathaniel M. Nolting, Hermann, respondent, dissolution without children, judgement of dissolution certified.
Hannalee N. Hannalee N. Little, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Jonathan Wayne Little, Humansville, respondent, dissolution with children, summons issued.
Charles Stone, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Elizabeth Stone, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, summons issued.
Traffic cases
Jamie Danielle Brown, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea written, fine, $10.
Meghan Elise Humble, Stark City, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine, $50.
Victoria L. Ryan, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $60.50.
Scott T. Stockbauer, El Dorado Springs, failure to obey lawful order, miscellaneous moving violation, miscellaneous ordinance violation, guilty plea, fine $275.
Heather Lynn Whitaker, Warrenton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70/50 and court costs.
Brooke Ellen Williams, Warsaw, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Keith Alan Burke, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Paul Bryan Weatherly, Jasper, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Brayden Allyn Nowack, Holt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Jason William Myers, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
John Jacob West, Springfield, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Steven Ray Anderson, Lees Summit, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Glenn Eugene Weedin Jr., Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Hanna Larissa Hafen-Lebaron, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Municipal cases
Jon Laub, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, alford plea, fine $100.
Protection orders
Rachael L. Fisher vs. Jesse L. Ewing, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Shawnee D. Swift, Stockton, respondent, ex parte order of protection issued.
Robert L. Turner, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Carolyn McPherson, Stockton, adult abuse hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Cedar County Sheriff’s Reports
Sunday, March 1
Traffic stop at Main and Carmen in El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop North and Craig Street in Stockton. A warning was given.
An employee at Woods Stockton requested an officer for three male subjects hanging around the store and acting suspicious. Nicholas Scott was arrested for an active warrant.
A traffic stop was made at Sac Street in Stockton.
A resident reported a burglary on 1524 Road in Stockton. Stated when returned home belongings had been packed. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported on 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. A fence has been cut. Caller believes they are trying to steal trailer. Advised to write down tags and vin numbers and keep handy. Officer to come and take report.
Caller stated his or her ex is driving around residence on Spring St. in El Dorado Springs. The suspect was gone when the officer arrived.
Abandoned vehicle on E. Mo 32 by Sac River Bridge in Stockton. Officer tagged vehicle.
Subject reported two rolls of copper wire were taken on Route O and B in Polk County. A “be on the lookout” was issued.
Disorderly conduct reported on South Street in Stockton. A female was yelling at people as they passed by. She was gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on High Street in Stockton. A citation was issued to Eric Kennedy for a revoked license.
Monday, March 2
Traffic stop at Hot Spot in Stockton. A warning was given.
Suspicious person on Mo. 39 by a carpet shop. Handled by officer.
Deer hit on Mo. 32 east of Route K in Stockton. The car was drivable, and the deer was removed from the roadway.
Allison’s El Dorado Springs reported a drive-off. Allison’s reported wrong plate number. Unfounded.
Suspicious person on 1425 Road in Stockton. The suspect was believed to be a scammer. Handled by officer.
An officer was out on follow up on Vine Street in Stockton. Clear, no report.
A caller reported someone trying to throw a purse in the dumpster at Woody’s. Money was found in purse. This was a sibling fight. Handled by dispatch.
Property damage at Stockton City Park. Graffiti on the cook shack. Clear, report taken.
Theft reported on E. 1620 Road in Fair Play. Someone cut the chains and removed the farm gates. Clear, a report was taken.
A subject requested agency assistance in locating a stolen vehicle on 625 Road in Jerico Springs. The report was unfounded.
A traffic stop was made on Mo. 82 and Oak in El Dorado Springs. A warning was made for equipment.
Driver claimed another driver side-swiped their vehicle and tore off the mirror on Route J and Sac River Bridge.
Received a 9-1-1 hang up from a number related to the Corp at Crabtree in Stockton. Trying to trace call.
Subject stated somebody was shining lasers in the windows on S. Route A. Also, the subject was stated to be walking around the residence and trying the doorknobs.
Cattle out reported on Mo. 32 west of Stockton. Contacted owner. Handled by officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported in front of Cedar County Library in Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Officer out to arrest Greg Farlinger on E. Mo. 32 in Filley.
Disturbance on Lot 9. Someone was outside a trailer. Also, a truck was broken into three days ago. Requested to talk to officer. Clear, a report was taken.
Disturbance on Lot 6. Asked for officer to check it out. Unfounded.
Suspicious person on Main and St. James in El Dorado Springs. Officer out with suspect. Violent tendencies. Suspect taken to El Dorado Springs Police Department. Clear, a report was taken.
Traffic stop on Jackson and Gay in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
Wednesday, March 4
Theft was reported on East Street in Stockton. Suspects taking items from SAMA. Citations issued to Larry Fuller and Lisa Sowell.
Traffic stop by Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning for stop sign.
Traffic stop on College and Elm in Stockton. Warning for turn indicator.
Traffic stop on South and James in Stockton. Warning for head light.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 97 and 950 Road. Called Missouri State Highway Patrol. Clear, a report was taken.
Vernon County reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 southbound from El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Assault reported on Rt. CC in El Dorado Springs. Domestic with children on site. Clear, no report.
Suspicious person on baseball field in Stockton. Subject sitting in running vehicle, staring as people walked by. Unfounded.
Cow out on roadway on Mo. 97 and 1074 Road. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop by Superior Gearbox Stockton. No action taken.
Civil matter reported on S. 901 Road in El Dorado Springs. Renter took landlord’s property. Handled by officer.
Theft reported on S. 351 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, report taken.
Suspicious vehicle at Amvets Stockton. Subject sleeping in car. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop on Route EE and 125 Road. Warning for speeding.
Thursday, March 5
Suspicious person on Mo. 32 Jones corner in Stockton. Gone when officer arrived.
Suspicious person at Stockton Courthouse. Clear, no report.
Suspicious vehicle 1201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop on 2251 and Route N by MSHP. Michael Sylvester arrested.
Suspicious person at East Dam Entrance. Suspect tossed something out the window and caller brought it into Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Clear, no report.
Suspicious person on 651 and 800 Road. Subject sitting in middle of road. Gone when officer arrived.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 97 and C. MSHP and Medic advised. No contact.
Disorderly conduct at apartments across from Laundromat in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Friday, March 6
Caller reported the cab of his truck which was stolen 2 weeks ago has been located near Wilson’s Greenhouse in Jerico Springs. Handled by officer.
Caller reported finding fish heads in his mailbox of E. 150 Road in Jerico Springs. Bag left behind used to carry it. Handled by dispatch.
Traffic stop by Dollar General in Stockton. Warning.
Caller reported person laying in middle of road 4 miles east of El Dorado Springs on Mo. 54. Nothing found by officer.
El Dorado Springs reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 westbound to Stockton. Erin Keller was given a citation. Consented to vehicle search.
Traffic stop on Walnut and North in Stockton. A citation was issued for failure to register to Mary Morris.
A careless and imprudent driver was on a dirt bike on Sunset in Stockton. Gone when officer arrived.
Careless and imprudent driver on Vern in Stockton. Vehicles flying through neighborhood. Citations issued to Hayden Mann and Brixey Nelson.
Officer out on paper service on Terrace Lane in Stockton. Ex Parte served.
Officer out on paper service on Terrace Lane in Stockton. Negative contact.
Officer out on paper service on North Street in Stockton. Paper served.
Officer requested at Stockton High School. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 215. No action.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 54 west of El Do. Transferred to other agency.
Truck reported stolen on E. 1350 Road in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route H, one mile north of Mo. 82 in Stockton. Transferred to other agency.
Traffic stop by Jenni Cully Real Estate in Stockton. Warning for lights.
Traffic stop at Main and Hospital in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no action taken.
Traffic stop on Pine and Allison in El Dorado Springs. Warning for turn signal.
Saturday, March 7
Careless and imprudent driver on 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 3rd Street in Stockton. Warning.
Disturbance reported on E. 310 Road in El Dorado Springs. Domestic argument. Handled by officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Cleared.
Agency assist requested from DFS for investigation. Clear, no report.
Caller reported losing check book around Mo. 32 at the Post Office in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Traffic stop at Park and Lafayette in El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Traffic stop Route J just north of Stockton. Citation issued to James Zitting.
Cattle out on 1325 Road and Route Z in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Suspicious person at the Country Corner Cafe in Stockton. Suspect was messing with the gas pumps. Suspect ran and foot pursuit ensued. Arrested suspect on Ward and Smith. Billy Luff arrested.
Officer out on building check on W. Page in Jerico Springs. Building secure.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route B in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on 1401 Road and Route Z in Stockton. No action taken.
Officer advised he was on transport to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office with prisoner from El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Received request to check on residence on S. Route J in Stockton. Secure.
Suspicious person by Johnson’s Auto Body in Stockton by officer. Officer gave subject a ride home.
Traffic stop on Huff Street in Stockton. A warning was given.
El Dorado Springs Police reports
Tuesday, March 10
An officer responded to 115 East Mo. 54, Pitt Stop, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a bottle of fuel additive. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 500 East Fields, lot 23, concerning a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, March 11
Officers arrested John D. Donahue, 35, of El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Thursday, March 12
Officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department working in cooperation with the Cedar County Sheriff's Office and the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team Drug Task Force (CNET), assisted by a St. Clair County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, served a search warrant at 116 West McCrary Street, after officers received information of illegal drug activity. Evidence of illegal drugs (approximately a half pound of methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency and a firearm were located. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Richard A. Wyatt, 59, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, first degree endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ronica P. Chandler, 25, of El Dorado Springs, was also arrested for the probable cause of drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, first degree endangerment of a child, keeping and maintaining a public nuisance. Officers completed probable cause statements for these charges.
Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging Wyatt with a class A felony of trafficking drugs first degree and a class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm with a $50,000 bond. Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging Chandler with a class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance, class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child and class E felony of keeping and maintaining a public nuisance with a $50,000 bond. They were transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance.
Officers responded to 311 East Mo. 54 concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Friday, March 13
Officers responded to 317 W. Spring concerning a reported assault. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
An officer arrested Erin M. Shetley, 42, of Harwood for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of unlawfully parking in a handicap space with a $175.50 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Saturday, March 14
Officers responded to 205 West Mo. 54, Dollar General Store, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of several clothing items. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Sunday, March 15
Officers responded to the 500 block of West Carmen to assist the Cedar County Sheriff's Office. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Shelby M. Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of tampering with a motor vehicle. Officer also arrested Andrew L. Cole, 32, of Garden City for a Cass County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on an original charge of neglect of a child, with a $300 cash bond. Cole was transferred to the Cass County Jail pending a bond and a court appearance.
Land transfers
Troy G. and Mary E. Wallace to Michael Hoover, block 10, Strattons South.
Allenbrand Rental Properties LLC to Lori A. Allenbrand, lot 4, Morgan’s Addition to the City of Stockton, lot 27 and 31, Second Addition to LU Acres Subdivision, and sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26, lots 13-14, block 3, R. L. Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton, lot 39 and 41, block 6, R.L. Hayes Addition to the town of Stockton.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Scott Smith Backhoe Service LLC, lots 3 and 7, Rolling Meadow Estates.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Michael L. and Mila N. Smith, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Denise Powell, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Pam Werner, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Juanita and Kevin Leonhardt, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Connie Eileen Spier, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Rebecca and Thomas Stiller, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Clay D. Smith, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith and Connie E. Spier to Beth Robertson, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael L. and Mila N. Smith to Clay D. Smith, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Florene Adams to Carlene Brackman, Carlla Johnson and Julie Williams, block 1 Original Sub Cedar Springs, lots 1 and 8 and block 1 Original Sub Cedar Springs, lot 8, lots 1-8, Block 6, Original Sub Cedar Springs, lot 20-21, block 6, Original Sub Cedar Springs.
Edgar R. Jr. and Nancy Carriker to Sylvia Green, lot 25, Richard’s West Lawn Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Ricky A. and Donna J. Broyles to Ricky A. and Donna J. Broyles, Trustees of the Broyles Trust, secs. 7-8, twsp. 34, range 25.
Douglas Lee and Pauline Kelly Maguire to Douglas Lee and Pauline Kelly Maguire, secs. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Douglas Lee and Pauline Kelly Maguire to Douglas Lee and Pauline Kelly Maguire, Trustees of the DKM Trust, secs. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Cody and Rachel Shaw to Linda Newman, sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 29.
Steven H. and Catherine Fararr to Steven H. and Catherine Fararr, sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 26.
John C. and Kandace A. Sherwood, Trustees of The Sherwood Family Trust, to Douglas A. Laney Jr. Laney, lot 24, Majestic Hills.
Wen Chih and Hsi Yun Hou to O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Linda Suzanne Boggs, John Scott Pentecost, Robert B. Jr. and Kelley Jean McFarland, lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 28, and sec. 32, twsp. 36, range 28.
Joseph C. Boyer to Charles J. Fairchild and Carla M. Hada, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 28.
Woods Super Market Inc. to Mark and Jessica Pierce Shouse, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Woods Super Market Inc. to Fugate Properties LLC, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Jesse. D. and Eva M. Taylor to Jesse D. and Eva M. Taylor, Trustees of the Jesse D. and Eva M. Taylor Trust, sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 26.
