Civil Cases
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Clinton C. Foster, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Jennifer K. Shouse, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Justin L. Shouse, Schell City, respondent, motion to modify.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Joshua C. Angle, Stockton, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Des-Cont, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Law office of Peter A. Lee LLC, Stockton, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Des-Content, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Daniel L. Martin, El Dorado Springs, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Felonies
Shawna Garcia, Nevada, passing bad check, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
William Arthur Hunt, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Brandon J. Marriott, Rich Hill, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Joshua L. Holder, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Tyler David Johnson, Fayetteville, Arkansas, operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Tanner Lane Rowland, Humansville, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Gary L. Sinden, Stockton, leaving the scene of an accident, class A misdemeanor, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Adam Prewitt, El Dorado Springs, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Jennifer L. Rains, Stockton, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Larry M. Youngblood, Humansville, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Shane Wright, Nevada, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Erica Bybee, El Dorado Springs, three counts of violation of education requirement for a child, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Dissolutions
Erica N. Ashbaker, El Dorado Springs, and Chevy M. Ashbaker, El Dorado Springs, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Amber D. Nelson, El Dorado Springs, and Michael A. Nelson, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Municipal Cases
Ethan Riley Daughrity, El Dorado Springs, failure to stop at stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Barbara Lusk, El Dorado Springs, animal at large, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Michael Brian Owens, El Dorado Springs, operating a vehicle on a highway without valid or no license, initial appearance scheduled on Tuesday, April 6.
Conservation Violations
Guang L. Zhan, Springfield, take or attempt to take fish by illegal methods in a restricted zone (dam), class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Chiu H. Kong, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Naisheng Xu, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Marriages
Ronald Joesph Goldsberry, 36, El Dorado Springs, and Jessica Stebbins, 34, El Dorado Springs.
Traffic Cases
Shannon M. Mendenhall, Stockton, failure to display plates on a motor vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Russell Benjamin Colby, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for March 21-27.
Sunday, March 21
Person reported his pistol fell out of his boot somewhere around the dam entrance on Mo. 32. It is a Taurus G2 millenium. He will be notified if it is turned in.
Received a call in reference to trespassing at Agape. An officer was advised.
Person reported a stop sign at Mo. 54 and Route W has been knocked down. The highway department was advised.
Theft reported on 72 Road. Transferred call to Polk County.
Person reported a single shot 22 has been stolen on College Street in Stockton. Advised he will have to go to civil court.
Person came into the CCSO to report a scam. A man claimed to know her nephew from the military duped her into giving information and later found out it was a scam. Report taken.
Trespasser reported at Agape school. Emily Adams was arrested and later released. Citation given.
Mailbox damaged on 775 Road. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser reported on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. No report.
Traffic stop on Route J. Warning given for temporary tags.
Traffic stop on Route J. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Route Z and 1401 Road. No action taken.
Monday, March 22
Person reported he was on his way to El Dorado Springs from Nevada to beat up a male for beating his girlfriend. Advised to go to ESPD. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Trespasser reported on Locust Street trying to get into a house. She said to get out of the rain. Officer contacted her and she is on the way to a friend's house.
Extra patrol requested on 1425 Road in Stockton. Somebody was parked in her driveway and flashed lights and then another car drove by slowly. Handled by an officer.
Officer out attending a council meeting.
911 hangup on Mo. 39. Made contact. All clear. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported wheels and tires stolen on 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer contacted the alleged subject and he was going to return the items. This is a civil issue. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Route B and 975 Road in Stockton. Officer made contact by Hot Spot and had the vehicle parked for someone to pick up. Requested taking a driver’s test again. Handled by an officer.
Officer at the courthouse.
Abandoned vehicle at Stockton Dam. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person at Red Barn Cafe in Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 500 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on 150 and 351 Road in El Dorado Springs. William Hunt was arrested with a suspended license. Vehicle towed.
Traffic stop on Route HH and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to Vernon County.
Tuesday, March 23
A person stated her landlord stole her cat and kittens in El Dorado Springs. He said they were dead, and then stated they were alive and she could come and get them. She felt uncomfortable and asked for assistance. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance reported at Hackleman Cemetery in El Dorado Springs. Subject speeding around. Unfounded.
Welfare check requested on 752 Road in Humansville. Subject is all clear.
Subject came into CCSO to check VIN numbers on vehicles. Officer advised him to go to Troop D in Springfield and tell them we sent him.
Person stated lumber had been stolen on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. This is to be handled as a civil issue. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Route O in Jerico Springs. Trailer hauling hogs shifted causing tires to come off the ground. Handled by dispatcher.
Powerline reported down on 975 Road. Linemen have it under control.
Wednesday, March 24
Reporting person reported a vehicle stolen on 354 Road in El Dorado Springs. Possibly guns stolen, as well. Owner to make a report tomorrow when they get home. Out of town now on business.
Person reported renter has been evicted from premises on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Valuable property was left there and expects them to come back but they are not allowed to. Requested extra patrol.
Disturbance on Spring Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD.
Person came into CCSO to file a statement. Male subject tried to enter the home on South Street in Stockton but could not get in. Suspect later seen at Casey’s in the same vehicle. Handled by an officer.
Person came into CCSO to file a statement of theft on 1851 Road in Stockton. Report was taken.
Person came into CCSO to fill out a statement of careless and imprudent driver on Route J by bridge. Reported incident to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Handled by a dispatcher.
Officer out with suspicious vehicle at Diver’s Bluff in Stockton. Identified the owners.
Suspicious person on Mo. 215 in Stockton. Owner has video cameras and could see the trespasser. Handled by an officer.
Person reported vehicle hit deer on Mo. 39 and 215. Debris everywhere. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, March 25
Careless and imprudent driver westbound on Mo. 32 near Bear Creek. Officer pulled over at M&K tire. They were having navigational problems. Warning given.
Person reported buying a vehicle from an individual and subject has disappeared with the keys on 752 Road in Stockton. Advised this is a civil issue by the officer.
Person reported somebody punched a hole in the coke machine at city hall in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser reported on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on Route O and B in Jerico Springs. Transferred to MSHP.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. Warning for no headlights.
Traffic stop on Kirkpatrick and Fields Street in El Dorado Springs. No driver’s license. Vehicle pulled off the road and they walked home.
Sunday, March 26
Two males reported missing on Westwood Circle in Stockton. They have been located. Report taken.
Disturbance reported at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
CCSO reported an attempted suicide and subject very confrontational. Officer assisted and all clear.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Route Z and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported being threatened by a neighbor on 1125 Road in Stockton. Canceled call later.
Suspicious vehicle parked at Allison’s in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 54 at Serenity Storage. It was the unit’s owner. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at Sac River Lumber. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on North Street and Lee Hopkins Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Sunday, March 27
Disorderly conduct on Fields Street in El Dorado Springs. Contacted ESPD.
Compass Health reported a patient left facility without permission. Located patient.
Careless and imprudent driver peeled out of the Stockton square. Stopped at Sonic. Warning given.
Person reported white dogs killing chickens on 1819 Road in Humansville. Report taken.
Officers assisted Vernon County on a pursuit. No report.
Alarm at Circle S Feed in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Officer assisting trooper at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. No report.
Officer assisting trooper on Route CC and 825 Road. No action.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for March 22-28.
Monday, March 22
Officers arrested Thomas J. Edwards, 23, of Nevada, for a Polk County warrant, charging him with failure to appear for the original charge of disorderly conduct with a $100 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, March 24
Officers responded to 1301 South Mo. 32, Shannon & Associates, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a 357 revolver and a bank bag with United States currency. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, March 26
Officers responded to 504 East Fields, Trailer A3, concerning a report of a stolen scooter. The investigation revealed the theft of a black TaoTao Scooter. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, March 29
Officers responded to 700 South Park, Apartment 6, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of $150, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and a cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, March 28
Officers arrested Korey Wegner, 34, of El Dorado Springs, for Cedar County warrants, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of financial proof required and failure to wear a seatbelt with a $250 cash bond and failure to appear on the original charges of violation of education requirement for a child with a $250 cash bond. He is being transported to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 102 requests for service.
Cedar County Commission minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, March 22. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Ted Anderson, southern commissioner; and Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Chad Pyle, assessor. They discussed requests to process court order #26483-26520, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
A resident stopped in to inquire as to why a gate has been put across a road near Pleasant View Estates; this is a housing addition road and does not fall under county jurisdiction.
Cheryl Marcum stopped in to report her updates with the SB391 lawsuit status and additional research on perched water.
The commission met with Aaron Benson, Great River Engineering. He presented an additional landowner acknowledgement to be signed, Letters of Certification for RR & Utility status, and Right of Way Clearance Certification for BRO-B020(18).
A motion was made by Anderson to accept the letter for softmatch credit from Webster County Commission of $100,000 for CR480 Bridge #0760015 to Cedar County in exchange for Cedar County transferring BRO funds of $90,000 to Webster County, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Anderson voted yes.
The commission approved and signed Progress Invoice #14 for BRO-B020(18).
A resident stopped in to request state Route M bridge have heavier weight limits applied. This is the Missouri Department of Transportation’s authority.
A resident stopped in to report concerns of drainage problem on CR1051/CR620. Culvert was put in, correcting part of the problem but not all. Recommends raising the road bed on CR1051 in a different area. The commission will direct road and bridge to implement what is needed as weather and time permits.
Sheriff James McCrary delivered a report of inmate housing at 51.
Arthur Graydanus, Jerico Springs Trustee stopped in to discuss possibilities of improvements on the Jerico Springs Park Pavilion to be utilized as a new Jerico Springs city hall. This would have to be voted on by the Village of Jerico Springs Board.
The commission met with David Bozarth to discuss his concerns with the Cedar County Memorial Hospital and the Cedar County Health Department.
The commission met with Dennis Talley and Michelle Heitz, Mid-Missouri Insurance, and discussed 2021’s policy and options for future.
The commission met with DJ Ford, Road and Bridge Supervisor.
They discussed repair and maintenance on CR1001, CR1800, CR900, CR570, pipe on CR525, signage relocation on CR1975/CR800, requested evaluation on CR1051 to raise road bed, and anticipate new drainage pipe on CR1051/CR620 will settle in but will monitor.
A peterbilt dump truck is back in operation.
Road graders are located at Filley and Bear Creek.
The commission met with Tabitha Johnson concerning permit options for ATV/UTV to allow for better law enforcement.
Arlo Rupke, Emergency Manager, stopped in to check in with the commission and to notify them of two trainings taking place this year, with one in June and another in October. SEMA representative is retiring.
At 3:35 p.m. a motion was made by Anderson and seconded by Boultinghouse to go into closed session with Attorney Travis Elliott, second by Anderson. Collins, Anderson and Boultinghouse voted.
When regular session resumed, bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Lester and Anna Mae Martin to Marlin and Rebecca Kilmer, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 28.
Clark Ward, Karen, Paul Wayne, Gary Dean and Vicky Mershon to Kenneth and Kate Skinner, lots 3 and 4, block B, Heritage Hills Subdivision Cedar County.
Dennis W. and Angela K. McWilliams to Dennis W. and Angela K. McWilliams, secs. 22 and 23, twsp. 35, range 28.
Jeremi N. and Toshua McCormick to Darci and Shelley Simonsen, sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 28.
Melanie A. Steward to Trenton Leonard and Elizabeth Stone, lots 1–4, Prescott Addition to El Dorado Springs.
John Thomas Jackson to Vannessa Hardy, lot 5, block 5, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Richard W. Montgomery, Trustee of the Richard and Jennifer Montgomery Trust, to Robbin L. And Debbie J. Burns, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 26.
Willard R. and Mary Diener to Jordan E. and Betsy L. Ulrich, sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 27.
Danny J. and Robin L. Jakub to Melissa Cook, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 25.
George and Connie Hamrick to Todd G. And Michelle L. Leonard, lot 6, Briar Meadow Subdivision.
Marcia L. Long and Jeneen M. Kacker to Cheryl Jones, lot 1, Curtis and Helm’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Trevor and Holly Bough to George Randall and Deborah Renee Bisbee, lot 1, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
B.Z. Holdings LLC to James Benjerman and Rebecca Irene Campbell, lots 25 and 26, Majestic Hills.
Jason Paul Hueber, Successor Trustee of the Joyce C. Johnson Trust, to Michael W. Newman, sec. 15, twsp. 33, range 28.
Michael A. and Dianna Saathoff, Cindi A. and Roger York, to A&A Storage Stockton LLC, lots 13 and 14, Rustic Hollow, secs. 17, 28, 30 and 31.
