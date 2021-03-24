Civil Cases
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Deborah East, Fair Play, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Dustin Shumaker, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, judge assigned.
United Scale Service Inc., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Brandi Deckard, El Dorado Springs, defendant, property damage, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Becky L. Keen, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Reagan Simmons, Grovespring, defendant, small claims over $100, summons issued — small claims.
John L. Carney, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Cedar County Fostercare Children’s Division, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Mashell Lynn Queen, El Dorado Springs, respondent, administrative order, other final disposition.
Felonies
Matthew Keaton Vance, El Dorado Springs, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, warrant served.
Marriages
Charles Wayne Stone, 31, El Dorado Springs, and Alyssa Ann Berning, El Dorado Springs, 32.
Municipal Cases
Chadd A. Ellison, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Crystal Lynn Heuser, El Dorado Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Chastity Shouse, Schell City, expired plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Danielle Renee Cox, El Dorado Springs, animal at large, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Donald H. McCorkendale II, expired plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Traffic Cases
Jason Alan Brown, Mt. Vernon, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Reports for March 14-20.
Sunday, March 14
Person reported trespassers on her property at Fair Play. Transferred to Polk County.
Road hazard reported on Route J and Mo. 54. Vehicle broken down in roadway. Transferred to St. Clair County.
Vernon County reported a motor vehicle accident west of Fair Play. Transferred to Polk County.
Polk County reported a suspicious green truck riding around the area of Cedar, Polk and Dade Counties looking into mailboxes. Unfounded.
Officer reported finding furniture in a ditch on 02 Road west of El Dorado Springs. No report.
Suspicious person on Mo. 54 and Route HH in El Dorado Springs by Beaty Farm Equip. Man hid his face when driven past. Beaty’s has been broken into recently. Gone on arrival.
Monday, March 15
El Dorado Springs Police Department advised they picked up Michael Smith on a Cedar County warrant and he needs to be picked up. Officer en route for transfer.
Suspicious female walking near Filley. Officer transported her to an address in Stockton.
Person reported screaming and yelling and the sound of glass breaking on Chestnut Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported at N&K Tires in Stockton. Added location to extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a rock had been thrown through a window at the Red Barn Café in Stockton. Also found was a candle. Contacted owner and State Fire Marshal. Investigation to follow.
Received a call of a runaway. This subject was found.
Welfare check requested on Blake Street in Stockton. Subject is all clear. Handled by an officer.
Officer advised en route to the crime lab with evidence.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 82 and county line. Possibly broken down. Marked for tow.
Traffic stop on officer assisting on traffic stop on Hospital Road and Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on Morgan Drive and 1401 Road. Warning for faulty equipment.
Tuesday, March 16
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle speeding around Jerico Springs. Unfounded.
Cow out on S curves on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs. Received two calls on this. Unfounded.
Person hit a deer on Mo. 32 and 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle totaled. Handled by an officer.
Person stated she had been evicted on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Landlord would not let her back in to get her things. Landlord to put things on the porch to be picked up. No report.
Person reported information on Route B and 975 Road. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off on 1656 Road in Stockton. Negative contact with the owner who had just left. Appears to be secure.
Mailbox reported as being demolished on 1501 Road in Stockton. Second or third time this has happened. Handled by dispatcher.
Received a call of juveniles living in unclean surroundings in Stockton.
Catalytic converter taken at Crabtree Boat Ramp. Handled by dispatcher.
Male staggering in road on Mo. 32 westbound. Advised he made it to Route RA.
Traffic stop at McDonalds in El Dorado Springs. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Maplewood Street. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 east of Woody’s. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Route B and 601 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for plates and registration of another vehicle. Plates seized.
Wednesday, March 17
Person reported her daughter came home drunk and was threatening to kill herself on 1100 Road in Stockton. Subject transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Juvenile reported as missing from Joplin. Located subject and mother came and picked him up.
Catalytic converter stolen off the church van in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person reported he had been run off the road by Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Person identified the vehicle.
Alarm on Route B in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 950 Road in Stockton. No injuries. No report
Traffic stop at Pete’s Gas Station in El Dorado Springs. No action.
Thursday, March 18
CCSO requested an officer for assistance in the jail.
Suspicious vehicle in Caplinger Mills. Motorcycle keeps moving from the vehicle to a house down the street. Consent granted to search the vehicle. Nothing found. Dante Savage arrested on active warrant out of Bolivar.
Officer assistance ESPD at McDonalds in El Dorado Springs. Subject possibly has a gun.
Suspicious vehicle on 1251 Road in Stockton. It has been parked there for two weeks. Tried to contact the owner.
Person asked to have a dog checked on as they thought it was being abused on Blake Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported she had slid off the road into the ditch near Bear Creek. Complaining of head and leg pain. Transferred to MSHP.
ESPD reported a motor vehicle accident by Station 3 Pizza in El Dorado Springs. Going to get help pulling the vehicle out. No report.
St. Clair County reported horses out on Mo. 54 by Silver Line Ranch in El Dorado Springs. Animals put up.
Friday, March 19
Person reported a cousin at his residence highly intoxicated and causing trouble on Route U in El Dorado Springs. Wayne Simmons arrested.
Received a call of a sighting of a juvenile who has been missing for several months on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Dispatch contacted ESPD.
Two individuals walked into CCSO to talk to an officer in regards to harassment. Handled by an officer.
Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton reported an intoxicated subject at the store unable to leave. He laid down on the floor and went to sleep. Jimmy Chambers arrested for detox.
Four males at the campsite at Crabtree Cove. Three active warrants, some non-extraditable. One male arrested.
Suspicious person on Airport Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer trying to get subject to the county line. Report taken.
Person stated the vehicle pulled out in front of her by St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Stockton. Exchanged information.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Mo. 97 and 1370 Road in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 and Route A in Bear Creek. Unable to locate.
Officer stated he would be at the prosecutor’s office in Stockton.
Traffic stop on Stockton dam. Citation issued to Marri Barnes.
Saturday, March 20
Person reported his daughter was threatening suicide and out of control on 1300 Road in Stockton. She also threatened to cut mother’s throat. Female left residence and was located and transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for a 96-hour hold. Handled by an officer.
Person reported teenagers driving up and down his road in Stockton. They also tried to break into a neighbor's house who are out of town. They were also tampering with a vehicle and trying to remove the battery. Handled by an officer.
Person wanted the officer to go with her to check on a rental property on 351 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent drivers reported at Fair Play School. Transferred to Polk County.
Person reported he left his wallet on the gas pump at Hot Spot Gas Station in Stockton. Camera showed who got the wallet and the officer tried to make contact. No contact.
Person stated he has a court ordered standby. Situation resolved. No report.
Disturbance on 1001 Road in El Dorado Springs. Male being aggressive and throwing things outside. No report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested assistance in bringing in a driving while intoxicated driver. No report.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle at Country Corner Café in Stockton whichhas been there for two nights.
Traffic stop on on Sunset and Scenic Street in Stockton. Citation issued for failure to prove insurance.
Traffic stop at Dollar General in Stockton. Warning. License plate seized.
Traffic stop on 1800 Road and Mo. 39 in Stockton. Citation issued.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police reports for March 15-21.
Monday, March 15
Officers responded to 1506 South Mo. 32 concerning a peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael E. Smith, 42, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of assault with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, March 16
Officers responded to a report of larceny at 109 N. Kirkpatrick St. The investigation revealed theft of power tools, movies, a 10-meter Ham Radio, external speaker and microphone. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Whitney R. Moffatt, 21, of El Dorado Springs for a Bates County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly ADJ/fastened safety belt with a $10 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, March 17
Officers arrested Jessye L.A. Keightley, 26, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to maintain financial responsibility with a $175 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 609 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of jewelry and credit cards. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, March 18
Officers responded to 321 W. Hickory St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a .410 shotgun. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, March 19
Officers arrested Nehemiah A. Hawkins, 33, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Saturday, March 20
Officers responded to 801 S. Grand St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a kerosene heater and copper tubing. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, March 21
Officers responded to 600 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 809 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning a larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of two Missouri License plates, 2ACS08, expired January 2021, from a vehicle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 100 requests for service.
Transfers
Bennie D. Harper, Trustee of the Bennie D. Harper Trust, and Helen Kay Harper, Trustee of the Helen Kay Harper Trust, to Bennie D. and Helen Kay Harper, Trustees of the Bennie D. and Helen Kay Harper Trust, sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 27, sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 27, lots 1 and 2, sec. 2 and 3, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 26, 34, 35 and 36, twsp. 36, range 27.
Douglas Lee and Pauline Kelly Maguire, Trustees of the DKM Trust, to Douglas Lee and Pauline Maguire, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Pauline Kelly Wybenga to Douglas Lee Maguire, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Robert J. and Ronda L. Doe to Harvey Martin, sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 25.
4D1C2 LLC to Douglas D. and Roblin L. Woodin, sec. 16, twsp. 33, range 27.
4D1C Investments LLC to Larry and Pam Emery, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 26.
Lyndel and Rhonda Williams to Troy Thomas, lot 4, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Margaret Jeffery to Michael and Dianna Hart, lots 196, 197 and 198, block 27, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Karen D. Keith to Grady W. and Emily N. Hodge, lots 2, 3 and 4, block 2, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jan Renee Eck, Trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, to Kelly R. and Tara Eck, lot 2, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 28.
Darrin K. and Albert Jackson to Jessica Yvonne Norval, lots 27 and 28, block 5, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Ellen Walker Zissler, Successor Trustee of the Martha Lee Scheck Trust, to Emerald III LLC, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Emerald III LLC to Iriskie LLC, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Marilyn Richardson and Larry A. Pipes to H&R Foster Investments LLC, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Larry A. Pipes to H&R Foster Investments LLC, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Dennis D. and Glenda E. Reaves to Bryce L. Swopes, lots 2, 3 and 4, block 4, Hayden and Freeman’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Eddie Dean Knutter, Trustee of the Thelma F. Knutter Trust, to Eddie Dean Knutter, Trustee of the Thelma F. Knutter Trust, lot 66, block 6, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Eddie Dean Knutter, Trustee of the Thelma F. Knutter Trust, to Larry and Belinda Turner, lot 66, block 8, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
City of El Dorado Springs to Brian and Lori Hansell, lots 3, 4 and 5, block 3, Long’s Addition.
Jared A. and Jessica A. Taylor to Matthew L. and Hayley A. Thurman, block 30, Summer’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Gary L. and Vicki Hutsell to Turner D. Fugate, lots 1 and 2, block 4, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Robert L. Jr. and Marilyn M. Cornell to Robert L. Jr. and Marilyn M. Cornell, lots 1 and 2, block 1, Hagan’s Fourth Addition.
Dennis E. Budd, Trustee of the Marjorie Elaine Budd Trust, to Shane L. Budd, sec. 22, twsp. 35, range 27.
Holly Mann to Nelson Colvin, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26.
Nelson Colvin to Elmer Jr. and Julaine D. Fornea, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26.
Rick D. and Christina Casey to Ricky D. and Christina M. Casey, Trustees of the Ricky D. and Christina M. Casey Trust, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 28.
BZ Holdings LLC to Samuel Laub, sec. 8, twsp. 35, range 25.
Kainen M. Nance to Allen R. and Rosa Jean Zimmerman, sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 29.
