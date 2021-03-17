Civil Cases
George Methven, El Dorado Springs, unlawful detainer, family member/roommate served.
Clinton E. Moore, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kayla Dawn Moore, Warrensburg, respondent, motion to modify, summons issued.
Jane Doe V, petitioner, vs. Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding Schools, Humansville, defendant, personal injury — other, memorandum filed.
Felonies
Boyd Householder, Nevada, second-degree child molestation, class A misdemeanor, six counts of second-degree statutory rape, class C felony, nine counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, class D felony, six counts of sexual contact with a student, class E felony, 56 counts of abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) — no sexual contact, class D felony, two counts of second-degree endangering welfare of child in ritual/ceremony, class E felony, initial arraignment held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Stephanie Householder, Nevada, 12 counts of abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) — no sexual contact, class D felony, 10 counts of endangering welfare of child in ritual/ceremony, class E felony, initial arraignment held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Misdemeanors
Dustin Reed, Humansville, owner operating without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Mark A. Baker, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday, May 19.
Jarret Anthony Essex, Humansville, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Everett L. Graves, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Robby Stafford, El Dorado Springs, assault, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 8.
Jennifer Gregory, Stockton, violation of education requirement for a child, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Merannda Coffer, Jerico Springs, violation of education requirement for a child, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Ashley Graham, Stockton, violation of education requirement for a child, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Municipal Cases
Joseph Holt, Nixa, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
David Jay Quackenbush, Stockton, driving while intoxicated — alcohol, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Chad Nathan Trageser, Raymore, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Donald Stenburg, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Brandon J. Marriott, Rich Hill, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Gerald Lee Deeser, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Shawn Patrick Hunt, Stockton, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Davis E. Floyd, El Dorado Springs, red light violation, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Traffic Cases
Robin Ayres, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Conservation Violations
Joel Olan Eigsti, Halfway, fish without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff Office’s reports for March 7-13.
Sunday, March 7
Person reported hitting a dog on Route U and 700 Road. Dog is still alive in the ditch. Gone on arrival.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 601 Road. Unknown occupants or injuries. Medics and helicopters requested.
Person found a stray pit bull and requested it be transported to a dog pound on Tilden Street in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Jail reported an inmate had contraband on him after being transported from El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Person reported two vehicles driving around town in a reckless manner. One car was hit in the Woods Supermarket parking lot. Sabrina Ruston arrested for driving while intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Officer en route to a fire on Summer Street in El Dorado Springs to assist. Report taken.
ESPD reported a careless and imprudent driver in the Filley area. Driver unable to maintain lanes, maintain speed and almost ran into oncoming traffic several times. The officer was able to stop the vehicle on the Stockton square and issued a citation and confiscated plates.
Received a call from Lamar regarding a stolen cell phone. The owner of the phone lives in Stockton but the theft occurred in Lamar. Transferred to Barton County.
Traffic stop on 1425 Road in Stockton.
Traffic stop on West Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on West and Black Walnut Street in Stockton. No action.
Monday, March 8
Theft reported on Oak Street in Stockton. Male trying to hotwire a motorcycle. Subject is the owner. No report.
Person reported finding clothing items on the Crabtree trails in Stockton and nobody is around. The reporting person thought someone might be hurt somewhere. After investigating, it looked like it had been there for some time. No report.
Abandoned vehicle on Route CC and 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. A flatbed trailer was left in the road with stuff on it. Negative contact.
Lake Ranger reported finding a safe which looked like it had been broken into at the Orleans Trail Campgrounds. Handled by an officer.
Male subject went into Simmons Bank in Stockton and went into the women’s restroom and stayed for about 20 minutes. Subject has an active warrant but will not extradite. Handled by an officer.
Officer out with a female walking down Mo. 39 in Cedar Springs. Subject’s husband called in saying she was threatening to kill herself. There may be a history of domestic assault. Handled by an officer.
Officer removed a dead deer on Mo. 39 in Cedar Springs.
Abandoned vehicle on 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle marked for tow. Handled by an officer.
Cattle out on Route AA in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on College and Elm Street in Stockton.
Tuesday, March 9
Suspicious person on 9058 Road off Mo. 54 in Cedar Springs. Person walking around with a flashlight. Advised owner checking on dogs. Handled by dispatcher.
Missouri Department of Social Services requesting assistance if needed.
Alarm going off on Mo. 32. Sending somebody to turn off. Handled by an officer.
Officer out with suspicious vehicle at the Crabtree Bluffs. Clear.
Person reported missing. Later found on Route Z.
Received a call of a suicidal subject at the RV Park in Stockton. Transported subject to Citizens Memorial Hospital. No report.
Officer out on follow-up at Sundae’s in Stockton. Obtained evidence.
Welfare check requested on 351 Road in El Dorado Springs. No contact made.
Property damage on Mo. 215. The subject hit a road sign, church sign and drove through the reporting person’s yard. Citation issued to Gary Sinden.
Traffic stop on 1425 Road in Stockton.
Traffic stop at Dollar General in Stockton. Warning for no plates.
Traffic stop on Airport Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning, no tail lights.
Wednesday, March 10
Received a call of a male subject being belligerent and intoxicated on 1851 Road in Stockton. Officers made several trips to help this subject. A friend is supposed to pick him up
Person reported a male subject is not supposed to be on his property according to their agreement on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Welfare check requested for a female on Route N in Humansville. Subject is all clear.
Suspicious female walking in ditch on Mo. 32 near the Polk County line. Transferred to Polk County.
Officer out with a vehicle at Crabtree Bluffs in Stockton. No report.
Suspicious person with handcuffs at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Vehicle with no plates. Driver has an active warrant out of Henry County but will not extradite. Advised to go to the Department of Revenue about plates. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 32 on male subject. No contact.
Welfare check on 1345 Road in Stockton. Dispatch made contact and she is all clear.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54. Warning for following to close.
Traffic stop on High and Oak Street in Stockton. Failure to stop at stop sign.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54. No report.
Thursday, March 11
Guns and other things reported stolen on 351 Road. No report. Reporting person to come to CCSO to report.
Theft at Mo. 32 storage. Report taken.
Skid steer attachments stolen on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs.
Investigation on Spur Street in Caplinger Mills.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. No report.
Traffic stop at Dollar General. MSHP bringing one to CCSO.
Friday, March 12
Female reported as being extremely intoxicated at Dollar General in Stockton. Unfounded.
Received a call of a female giving her address and saying to come and get her. Transferred to Vernon County.
Person stated a vehicle was blocking the driveway on Ward Street and appears to be unconscious. Gone on arrival.
Person reported dogs not cared for on Spur Street in Caplinger Mills. Handled by an officer.
911 calls received and only breathing heard on 1401 Road. Reached caller and he claimed it was an accident
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Mo. 54. Driver asleep at wheel and very disoriented. Stayed with driver until someone arrived to drive him home
Suspicious vehicle on 151 and 550 Road in El Dorado Springs. Battery was dead. No report.
ESPD reported lights on building not normally on at Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Officer advised building is secure but he did notice a window broken from the inside on the east side
Saturday, March 13
Received a call from a local resident requesting something we could not do.
Officer out on civil service on Forest Street. Delivered.
Officer out on paper service on Park Street. Subject asked to meet at the ESPD.
Officer out on civil process on Park Street. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on Blair Street. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on Carmen Street. Negative contact.
Person reported several items stolen including trailers and gas pumps on South 1075 Road. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and 1791 Road. Transferred to another agency.
Wife reported husband has suicidal tendencies and has a knife on 1320 Road in El Dorado Springs. Transported subject to CMH for 96 hour hold.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle at AA Storage in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call regarding a dispute over money in Mt. Vernon. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route CC. Warning for no plates
Traffic stop on Maplewood and South Street in Stockton. Warning, no lights and wipers running.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for March 8-14.
Tuesday, March 9
Officers responded to 307 West Poplar St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Black smartphone and a Black LG smartphone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 107 North High St. concerning a reported theft from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a Walmart bag containing boxes of Nicoderm Patches Level 2, Cognium tablets and a twelve-pack of AA batteries. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, March 10
Officers responded to 322 E. Hospital Rd., CMH Clinic, concerning a report of larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, March 11
Officers responded to 312 West Mo. 54, Woods Supermarket, concerning a report of shoplifting. The investigation revealed the theft of a bottle of Fireball alcoholic beverage. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Shawnda R. Pulley, 38, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of stealing and El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of expired operator’s license, failure to obey an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $1,494 bond. Pulley was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Jacob M. Keeton, 32, of El Dorado Springs for a Jackson County warrant, charging him with Burglary with a $700 cash bond and a Cass County warrant charging him with first-degree burglary with a $5,000 cash bond. Keeton was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a bond and a court appearance.
Friday, March 12
Officers arrested Robby D. Stafford, 39 of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of violation of educational requirements for a child with a $150 cash bond. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Saturday, March 13
Officers responded to 100 East Mo. 54 concerning a reported domestic assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Matthew K. Vance, for the probable cause of second-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Sunday, March 14
Officers responded to 408 North Grand, Apartment 50, concerning a reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of two Missouri license plates bearing EA5F7N. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 88 requests for service.
Transfers
Helen B. and Kenneth W. Russell, Trustees of the Helen B. and Kenneth W. Trust, to Zane and Stephanie Mears, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
William E. III and Tina Smith to Robert D. Stroer, lots 1-16, block 1, lots 1-8 and lots 17-21, block 6, Original Subdivision Cedar Springs lot 1, blocks 1 and 6, Original Subdivision Cedar Springs, NE.
Kenneth N. Smith to Kenneth Smith, Trustee of the Kenneth N. and Thelma J. Smith, lots 9-10, block 3, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kenneth N. and Thelma J. Smith Trust, Trustees of the Kenneth N. And Thelma J. Trust to FJ Rentals LLC, lots 1 and 2, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs, lot 3, block 1, sec. 21, twsp. 36, range 28, Cruce’s Second South Addition to El Dorado Springs, lot 6, blocks 3 and 9, Thompson’s Second and Third Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 9 and 10, block 3, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 11 and 12, block 8, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 464-466, block 59, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs, lot 358, block 46, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Chad and Emily Shinn to FJ Rentals LLC, lots 19 and 20, block 2, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Warren Lee and Georgeann Wisner to Rachel L. Butterfield, lots 4-6, block 2, Jackson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Bruce D. Barker to Scott A. Martin and Shirley L. Cook, block 6, Stratton’s West (or Second Addition).
Kameron and Amy Perrodin to Case De Monos LLC, lots 1 and 2, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 26, secs. 7, twsp. 35, range 26.
James Luther Summers to Brian Morrow, lots 44-47, block 2, R.L. Hayes Addition to the town of Stockton.
W. Darrol and Glenda Mae Jarvis, Trustees of the W. Darrol and Glenda Mae Trust to Devin F. and Brigette R. Jarvis, sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 27.
James and Louise Reynolds and Jeny Anderson to James and Louise Reynolds, sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 28.
Gary and Marie Buxton to Gary Buxton, Marie Buxton and Leigh Anne Watters, sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 26.
John and Courtney Zitting to BZ Holdings LLC, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Richard Cooper and Michelle Tustison to Laura L. Haste, lot 1, Tanglewood Estates.
Bennie D. Harper, Trustee of the Bennie D. Harper Revocable Trust Dated June 16 to Bennie D. And Helen Kay Harper, Trustees of the Bennie and Helen Harper R.
