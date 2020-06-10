Felonies
Gary Greathouse, Stockton, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing, class A misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8.
Brandon Dean Dunn, Springfield, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, arraignment scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8.
David Tanner Smith, El Dorado Springs, damage to jail/jail property, class E felony, arraignment scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8.
Jerold G. Lake, Sheldon, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, armed criminal action, warrant issued.
Brandee G. Lawson, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Just Levi Murphy, El Dorado Springs, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, warrant issued.
Megon Elizabeth Brown, Eldon, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, warrant issued.
Civil Cases
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Shawnna Adams,Stockton, defendant, promissory note, judgement against defendant, $15,581.87.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Dylan A. Ford, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $3,785.38.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Tyler Graves, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $1,155.42.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Kim Iona Jeffries, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, judgement against defendant, $1,836.79.
LVNVFunding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Denise R. Johnson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $1,062.48.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John H. Kramer, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, judgement against defendant, $1,123.68.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Ernest Richard Tompkins, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, judgement against defendant, $6,097.83.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Keith E. Wolfe, Sedalia, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Pamela Griffis, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Michelle Koger, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Westlake Services LLC, Chicago, plaintiff, vs. Isaac N. Rael, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Andrew Davis, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. James Edward Toliver Jr., El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Thomas Batemen, Humansville, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Misdemeanors
John Bierwagen, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to one year probation and court costs.
Erinn Bollinger, Humansville, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to one year probation and court costs.
Dennis L. Williams, Fulton, fourth-degree domestic assault — first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Bradley Dean Scholler, Jerico Springs, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Mikalya Paige O’Connor, Stockton, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, second-degree trespassing, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Steven Allen Caudill, El Dorado Springs, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Dissolutions
Michael A. Vega, Ozark, and Adina A. Vega, Ozark, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Sarah B. Nichols, Stockton, and Jason L. Nichols, Springfield, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Frances Hunt, Stockton, and Shawn Hunt, El Dorado Springs, dissolution without children, family law interim order mailed to both parties.
Traffic cases
John Richard Hines, Rogers, Arkansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Madison Elaine Pohlsander, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $60.50.
John O. Weisbrod, Jerico Springs, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea written, fine $100.
Melissa Ray, Osceola, failed to register vehicle, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for May 24-30.
Sunday, May 31
A motorist reported deer laying in the middle of the road on Route M near Route AA. Handled by an officer.
Vernon County received a 911 call from East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs stating two females were fighting and yelling in the street. An officer transported one of the females to a Stockton residence. Clear, no report.
Officer transporting prisoner to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office from the El Dorado Police Department.
Suspicious vehicle reported at Sundae’s in Stockton. A pick-up went through the drive-thru with a pool in the bed of the truck and children in the pool. Occupants tried to shoot Sundae’s staff with water guns. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Route J just north of 1120 Road in Stockton. No action taken.
Officer noticed an open door at J&D Storage in Stockton. Officer denied consent to search. Subject advised he needed to move on. Clear no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1674 Road in Stockton. Warned for speeding.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested agency assist on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1609 Road in Stockton. Warned for speeding.
Received a call stating there was a possible suicidal subject on East 500 Road in El Dorado Springs. When the officer met with the subject, he expressed a desire to harm himself.
Three dogs reported running loose on East Hoff Street in Stockton. Dogs caught and taken to pound.
Received a 911 hangup. Dispatch called the number back and verified everything is OK.
Traffic stop on South High Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Crabtree in Stockton. Warning given.
Received a call stating shots had been fired at Campus Heights Apartments. El Dorado Springs Police Department to send an officer. Have possibly identified a suspect. Clear, no report.
Monday, June 1
Trespassers reported on Chestnut Street in Stockton. Evidently, they had keys and property inside the location, so no action was taken.
Traffic stop at east dam entrance in Stockton. Citation issued to Tyler Hartman.
Officer from Leavenworth, Kansas, requested an officer to go to East Mo. 32 in Stockton to recover stolen license plates. Suspects, nor the vehicle, were at the address given and officers were told they did not know where they were or when they would be back. Possibly running drugs between here and Kansas City. Handled by an officer.
Female reported spouse trying to remove items from the house on South Mo. 39. When asked to leave, he got belligerent and started throwing stuff. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on First Street and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Warning for stop sign.
Abandoned vehicle reported on 1970 and 2125 Road in Stockton. Negative contact with the owner. Vehicle out of road — no obstruction. Clear, no report.
Officer out on follow up on South 601 Road.
Traffic stop on Route B and 975 Road in Stockton. Citation to Daniel Duty for speeding.
Traffic stop by Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 and 1025 Road in Stockton. Marked for tow. Handled by an officer.
Tuesday, June 2
Officer advised two deer hit in the road on Mo. 32 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted.
Resident on East 50 Road in El Dorado Springs complaining neighbor’s dogs keep coming into his yard, chasing him and his girlfriend. Requested officer to come out. Clear, report taken.
Received a call a calf was in the driveway on East 1000 Road. Owner was contacted. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 and 1051 Road in Stockton. Vehicle is broken down and will be picked up. Handled by the department.
Received a call stating two individuals were saying they were going to kill themselves. Talked to the caller and they were safe.
There was an assault reported on the first beach in Stockton. Subject came into CCSO and reported she knew the name of the driver who hit her with his car. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route C and 2200 Road. Warning for not stopping at a stop sign.
Three males fighting at Crabtree Cove cliffs in Stockton. Misunderstanding between them. Handled by an officer.
Received a call an assault occurred on the driver of the DB Trash Disposal Truck on Route B in the Sheldon area. Dog at the residence came at the driver and he tried to defend himself against the dog. The owner of the dog came out with a shovel and began hitting the driver with it. He had cut and abrasions on his face, legs and arms. Driver had to have internal stitches on lip. Victim identified the man that attacked him and he is being looked for now. Victim came into CCSO and filled out a statement. Clear, report taken.
Received a call stating someone might be staying in a vacant house on East 2000 Road in Jerico Springs. Officer was on scene but could not find anyone. Extra patrol requested.
Received a call stating cattle had been stolen on South 2225 Road in Stockton. Caller lives in Indiana and has a caretaker here. He believes the caretaker sold the cattle and did not pay him entirely. Caretaker claims the cattle died. Owner claims 79 heads are missing. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J and 1625 in Stockton. Warning given.
Received a call stating there were a couple heads of cattle locked in his stable on West Mo. 32. Caller advised the cattle look like they have been fed for a while. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, June 3
Single cow out on road on Route K one mile east of Cedar Creek in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Received a report people are drinking in the water at the second beach Stockton. Officer advised there is no drinking allowed.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 at Bear Creek. Two vehicles speeding and hanging out the windows. Gone on arrival.
Abandoned vehicle reported on South Mo. 39. Caller made contact with the owner and they are going to move it. Otherwise, it will be towed. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route B and Stratton. Investigation by the officer.
Officer called in information on South Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on street alongside the CCSO. Vehicle did not have plates. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance at Airport Village in Stockton. Screaming and yelling by subjects. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on South Street in Stockton in the parking lot north of CCSO. Subject filled out statement. Clear, report taken.
Disturbance reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Bike burned too bad to get VIN numbers. An ex-parte will be filed. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Vehicle was rear-ended. Subjects exchanging insurance information. One driver to go to the doctor. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off at Farm and Home Sales in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Thursday, June 4
Polk County advised they were notified of a possible suicidal subject on Route N in Stockton. Subject is violent and armed with two knives stating he will not go back to prison. Possibly located subject by pinging the phone. It appears the subject may still be in Polk County. Transferred to the other agency.
Traffic stop on North Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Suspicious person reported on Mo. 32 at the west dam entrance in Stockton. Dressed in dark clothes and could get hit by a car. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on North Ward Street in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Received call 15-20 people were swimming with a Rottweiler puppy at the beach on Mo. 215 and they are afraid the puppy will drown. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Crabtree Cove Stockton. Warning given.
Subject who has an ex-parte against him is at property on West Gordon in Jerico Springs. Unfounded.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at an educational building in Stockton. Canceled by Federal Protection.
Received a call stating a subject was making suicidal comments. Subject states there is nothing to worry about. No thoughts of harming herself. Handled by an officer.
Officers in pursuit of a vehicle with temporary tags on 525 and 2000 Road in Jerico Springs. Vernon County stated they are familiar with the subject and the vehicle. The subject has a federal warrant and is possibly armed. Vehicle in possession of Dade County
Property damage reported on East 1800 Road in Stockton. Metal and debris reported on caller’s property. Handled by an officer.
Received a call a tree is down and the subject can’t get out near Cedar Ridge in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on East 770 Road in Stockton. The caller requested help. He had called Green County telling them he was suicidal. Caller to seek further help in the morning and does not have suicidal intentions now. Handled by an officer.
Friday, June 5
A resident reported fireworks going off at the cabins in Stockton. Officer unable to locate. Caller called again and said the fireworks were going off again.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 just west of Fair Play in Stockton. Received multiple calls of a vehicle in a ditch. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Traffic stop on Sac and Locust Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Received a call a subject was trying to kick in the door on East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Also making threats. There is an order of protection against this subject. Officer could not locate the subject.
Received multiple calls of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39 and Z in Stockton. Two vehicles involved. Non-injury. Transferred to MSHP.
Traffic stop at Woods in El Dorado Springs. Citation issued to Chance Miller for suspended license. Court date set July 22.
An officer requested assistance on South Mo. 39 and 215 in Stockton. Something fell off the vehicle and they are trying to find it. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, June 6
Shots were heard at the A Loop of Orleans Trail in Stockton. Suspects believed to be from the Kansas City area and were smoking weed. Contacted MSHP and rangers.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 at Vernon County line. Warning for equipment.
Disturbing noises at Loop D at the Orleans Trail in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Caller reported a vehicle drove through his yard and almost into the house on Route M. Gary Taylor was arrested. He has an active warrant out of Springfield, but they will not extradite. Citation given to Leah Vickaryous.
Caller reported a truck drove into the yard and was refusing to leave on Route M. Canceled call.
Received a call of a suicidal subject on East 1120 Road in Stockton. Ambulance dispatched and subject taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital. Clear, no report.
Disturbance reported at Crabtree quarry. Ranger requested assistance as two friends were fighting. Clear, no report.
Dade County reported receiving a 911 call from 525 and 625 Road on 2000 Road in Jerico Spings. There was a family dispute and no one wanted to file charges. Handled by an officer.
Dogs were reported at the Loop A in Orleans Trail. Officer advised dogs are allowed there.
Received a call a dog is tied up at the second beach Stockton. Advised dog is in shade and has water. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on 3rd and Craig Street in Stockton. Warning for stop sign and signal.
Officer out on civil process on South 1851 Road in Stockton. Negative contact and previous tag is still on the door.
Officer reported abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 and 1025 Road in Stockton. No action.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1350 Road in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
Welfare check requested on 1527 Road boat ramp. A guy was asking for a ride and when turned down he got angry and yelled at them. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a vehicle with no tags on South Street in Stockton. No action taken.
Disturbance on South Route J in Stockton. Neighbors are burning near gas tanks and they are worried. Fire truck dispatched for small grass fire. Clear, no report.
Officer out on follow up at J&D Storage in Stockton. Location secure.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. Warning given.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for June 3-7.
Wednesday, June 3
Officers responded to 710 East Marshall Street concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Taurus Model 695 and a .357 Magnum revolver. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, June 6
Officers responded to 1301 East Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Regional Psychiatric Center, concerning an assault. A suspect was identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 408 South Park concerning a report of trespass and stealing. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Stephanie J. Fisk, 38, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of trespassing and stealing. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, June 7
Officers responded to 1301 East Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Regional Psychiatric Center, concerning a reported disturbance. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Cheyenne E. Smith, 23, of El Dorado Springs for a Miller County warrant, charging her with third degree assault, with no bond. She was transferred to Miller County pending a court appearance.
Transfers
Richard H. and Priscilla Romaine to Rockville Renovations LLC, lot 17, block 23, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Sandra Joy Shatford to Eric and Kathleen Grace Rhodes, lots 1-4, block 3, Phillips Addition El Dorado Springs Missouri.
Benny and Donna Brower to Jovanny Bonilla, lots 11 and 12, block 9, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Daniel H. and Kimberly R. Long to Gerald Esser, lots 7 and 8, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 28.
Kimberly Miller to the Kimberly Miller Trust, sec. 15 and 16, twsp. 35, range 28.
Larry J. Hale Trust, George D. Nichols, Successor Trustee of the Linda K. Hale Trust, to Mervin W. and Michelle L. Martin, sec. 13 and 24, twsp. 34, range 29.
Daniel J. Torode to Kalip Algiere, lot 3, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26.
Michael and Elise Miesner to Pamela S. Hendrich, sec. 11, twsp. 33, range 25.
Township Thirty-Five LLC to Raymond and Austin Laub, sec. 15, twsp. 35, range 26.
Central States Land LC to Stacy L. Somers, lot 8, White Oak Estates.
Benjamin Zitting, Sharla Jane Williams, John Benjamin, Courtney, Taylor Ryan and Lola Christina Zitting to Simon Zitting, sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 26.
Brandon and Cheryl Fitch to Charles M. Scotino Jr., sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 26.
Elke Chance to Steve M. Chance Jr., sec. 8, twsp. 35, range 25.
Bruce W. and Brandy Yarnell to Bruce W. and Brandy Yarnell, sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 26.
Larry J. Hale Trust to George D. Nichols, Successor Trustee of the Larry J. Hale Trust and Linda K. Hale Trust, to George D. Nichols, Successor Trustee of the Linda K. Hale Trust and Larry J. Hale Trust, sec. 13 and 24, twsp. 34, range 29.
George D. Nichols, Successor Trustee of The Larry J. Hale Trust Dated January 25, 2005, the Larry J. Hale Trust and Linda K. Hale Trust, to Danny CJ and Johnny C. J. Schwartz, sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
Craig W. Coester, Trustee of the Coester Trust, to Craig W. Coester, Trustee of the Craig W. Coester Trust, lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
DDJP Title Services LLC to Oral E. Micham, Trustee of The Micham Family Trust, sec. 12 and 13, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 26, sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 26.
Raymond, Naomi M., Austin and Zavena M. Laub to Township Thirty-Five LLC, sec. 15, twsp. 35, range 26.
