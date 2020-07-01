Civil Cases
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Darla M. Arlint, Walker, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,623.19.
Citibank N.A., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, plaintiff, vs. Ralph Eugene McCrory, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $3,249.50.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Gary R. Norval, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $581.52.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Bruce A. Pyle, Dadeville, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgement against defendant, $1,048.24.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kimberly D. Vanholt, El Dorado Springs, defendant, default judgement against defendant, $8,891.09.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Timothy S. Wyrick, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, tried by court — civil, judgement against defendant, $3,448.95.
Ivan Stewart, Weaubleau, plaintiff, vs. Daniel Rummel, Humansville, defendant, unlawful detainer, writ of possession order.
Thomas A. Bateman, Humansville, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Amanda Lea Silvers, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Steven Reddick, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
Laclede Rentals, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Alicia Greathouse et al, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, summons personally served.
Rick Lee McCartney, Moberly, plaintiff, vs. State of Missouri, Cedar County, respondent, motion, rules 29.15 or 24.035, court appoints the public defender's office to represent movant.
Stockton Auto Incorporated, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Kyle L. Johnston et al, small claims trial de novo, hearing scheduled at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 24.
Felonies
Jackson L. Wills, El Dorado Springs, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, forgery, class D felony, passing bad check, class E felony, stealing, class A misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Jarred Paul Austin, Lockwood, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — first offense — no sexual conduct, class D felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E felony, warrant issued.
Jasmine Stevens, Nevada, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, warrant issued.
Sharon Jean Edmiston, El Dorado Springs, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk — first offense, no sexual conduct, class D felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Jacob D. Boone, El Dorado Springs, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, warrant issued.
William Jack Coleman, El Dorado Springs, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13.
Misdemeanors
Cory D. Payton, Kearney, animal abuse, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended execution of sentence, two years probation and court costs.
Brandon Dean Dunn, Springfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Aiden Hartgrave, Jasper, purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Jayce Talbot, Jasper, purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Madison Dilly, Walker, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Dane Bringus, Kansas City, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Dawna Jo Leuty, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — alcohol, ordinance not available, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Chad L. Kearsey, Jerico Springs, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.
Amy Deal, Mount Vernon, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Dallas Michael McBaine, Hartville, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Emilee Anne Westerfield, Bolivar, driving while intoxicated — alcohol, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and reckless manner, property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, ordinances not available, initial appearance scheduled 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8.
Klint D. Bruce, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — alcohol — prior offender, seat belt violation — other, failure to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/display lighted visible red/blue light, failure to register motor vehicle, speeding 31-25 miles per hour over limit, failure to stop at stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, ordinances not available, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 10.
Dawna Jo Leuty, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — alcohol, ordinance not available, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Jose M. Sifuentes, Osceola, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Chance Miller, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Clint Eldon Shirk, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, waived fine, court costs only.
Traffic Cases
Cindy Corbin, Schell City, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Lawade Owen, Buffalo, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
Jason William Myers, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Alex O’Banion, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $125.50.
Gabriella Suzan Sieleman, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $100 and court costs.
Mark Alan Piette, Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Morgan Lea Rains, Quincy, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Jennifer Tadeo Uscanga, Kansas City, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Ardon L. Reasoner, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Donna Pitts, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
Rose M. Depietro, Springfield, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Kary Burton, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat belt passenger failure to wear adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Brett S. Morton, Easton, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Randal Alan Mundy, Lamar, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Jeffrey D. Mutzenberger, Bellevue, Nebraska, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $50.50.
Brett Dwayne Thomas, Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Jessica Marie Hada, Nevada, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Grace E. Sanders, Bates City, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
Charlene R. Hamilton, Jerico Springs, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
Conservation Violations
Julian Certan, Orlando, Flor., fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $149.50 and court costs.
Danny West, Fair Grove, fishing with a permit — MO resident, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Kaylene French, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.
Mickey Culbertson, Bolivar, take and/or possess walleye of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Todd Jay Lacen, Columbus, Kansas, allowing person under seven on watercraft without wearing a personal flotation device, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Rodney D. Harrill, Bolivar, insufficient personal flotation devices, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for June 21-27.
Sunday, June 21
Received a call a male might be having a heart attack near Mutton Creek. Transferred information to Dade County.
Subject came into the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office stating they might be having suicidal thoughts. Officer transported subject to Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs.
Trespassers reported on South College Street in Stockton. An officer spoke with the owner, who declined pressing charges. Subject to leave property.
Disorderly conduct reported at laundromat on RB Road in Stockton. Unable to locate subject.
CCSO received a call requesting to talk to an officer. An officer returned the call.
Officer out on follow up on North Street in Stockton. Negative contact.
Received a report of male subjects drinking whiskey and coke while driving. Gone on arrival.
Disturbance reported on Spring Street in Stockton. People were shooting off fireworks. Clear, no report.
Property damage on South Mo. 39. Mailbox was hit again and missing. Handled by an officer.
Fraud reported on South High Street in Stockton. Person reporting the incident stated she sold a phone and was given a fake cashier’s check. Veronica Roberts arrested.
Officer out doing a building check at AA Storage on Mo. 215 in Stockton. All was well.
Officer out doing a building check at AA Storage on 1658 Road in Stockton. All was well.
Officer out doing a building check at Elks Lodge in Stockton. All was well.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 at the east dam entrance. Failure to maintain lane. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Stockton Dam. Warning given.
Officer out at rock quarry north of El Dorado Springs. Noticed gate was open when it is normally closed and locked. Officer searched and all was well.
Monday, June 22
Traffic stop at Crabtree Cove and Mo. 32. Warning given.
Atlas Security reported an alarm at Hot Spot in Stockton. ATM alarm going off. An officer secured the building.
Received a call of a family dispute on East 752 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reporting an incident reported a trespasser on U.S. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Neighbor moved hay without asking and did property damage. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance reported on Hwy 39 Airport Village Stockton. RP stated he went to collect rent and he stated the tenant pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Robin Thurlow arrested.
Person reporting an incident stated her husband is drinking and threatening her. He locked her out and would not let her leave with the children on South Mo. 39 in El Dorado Springs. Person reporting the incident canceled the call.
Person reporting an incident stated a female got a knife and is acting crazy on South 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject did calm down and was gone when the officer arrived.
Received a call a male had an altercation with his wife on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Person reporting the incident wants paperwork and title to Jeep. Property has been returned and the subject left the property.
Received a welfare check request on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Advised to notify the coroner.
Welfare check requested on East Route U in El Dorado Springs. Subject to notify family he is all right. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Honda motorcycle taken. Later called back stating the bike has been located and will hold off on filing a statement at this time. Report taken.
St. Clair County reported a female had called stating a male on a motorcycle was trying to take her. Missouri State Highway Patrol advised. St. Clair called back stating the female is fine. It was her neighbor and he was just checking on her as she was walking down the road.
Traffic stop at Phillips 66 in Stockton. Warning given.
Tuesday, June 23
Traffic stop by Casey’s in Stockton. Citation issued for failure to register and to maintain financial responsibility to Jessica Haslock. Consent to search denied.
Alarm Central reported alarm at Hammons Products Co. in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reporting an incident requested follow up on South Mo. 39 in Stockton with an officer. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil process on East Route B in Jerico Springs. Negative contact, door hanger placed.
Officer out on civil process on East Route AA in Stockton. Negative contact, door hanger placed.
Officer out on follow up on Brown Street in Stockton.
Suicidal subject reported on East 1000 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject went to the hospital to be evaluated. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on East Route U in El Dorado Springs. Suspects in a red Camaro, phone was taken. Suspect tried giving a laptop to hold until the phone returned. Just information at this time. Clear, report taken.
Officer reported a careless and imprudent driver on Route B and 975 Road in Stockton. Lloyd Hagan arrested.
Theft reported on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Medication and money taken. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, June 24
Suspicious person at TLC Carwash in Stockton. Possibly passing drugs. Consent to search given and nothing found.
Officer reported a possible drunk person lying in the middle of street on Crestview Stockton.
Report of a suspicious person on RB Road in Stockton. Male walking in the middle of the road and yelling at passing vehicles. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on South High Street and Lafayette in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Officer out on civil process on Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs. Officer on Forrest and Marshall Street with subject for 96 hour detention. Officer en route to CCSO for paperwork.
Simpli Safe reported an alarm on South Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. It was an accidental alarm.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54 and 1st Street in El Dorado Springs. Consent to search refused. Warning given.
Officer reported a trespasser on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Officer advised neighbors if any trespassing occurs, it will be dealt with accordingly.
Suspicious vehicle on 1425 Road between Mo. 39 and 1674 Road in Stockton. Vehicle on side of road with hazards on. Person reporting the incident stopped to see if help was needed. Officer thought the vehicle and occupants smelled like alcohol. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Route B west of 975 Road in Stockton. Agreed to search, nothing found. Citation given to Roy Gladden for failure to register trailer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 39 at Gum Springs, Stockton. Unfounded.
Theft reported on Skyline Street in Stockton. Wallet and title taken from truck. Handled by an officer.
Person reporting an incident reported pitbulls chased him and he jumped on a water house and burned his hands. Owner of dogs has been warned and will keep dogs up. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Worley and Locust Street in Stockton. Subject has a positive warrant but will not extradite. No action taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 at the east dam entrance in Stockton. Motorist hit a deer. Handled by an officer.
Person reporting an incident stated as they were getting their mail on South Route U in El Dorado Springs, a black car pulled up, hit them and left. Officer trying to locate black car. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route J and 1000 Road in Stockton. Advised MSHP. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Subject located by officer and is fine.
Disturbance reported on East 166th Street in El Dorado Springs. Prowler tried getting into the house through the window and the door. Officer to put on extra patrol.
Thursday, June 25
Fireworks being shot off at Woods Supermarket’s parking lot in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Maplewood Estates in Stockton. Warning given.
Motor vehicle accident reported at the Dollar General parking lot in Stockton. Rear end collision. No report.
Welfare check requested on South Route M in Stockton. Officer unable to contact subject. Family member did go to home and spoke to subject.
Traffic stop on Worley and Locust in Stockton. Citation issued.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 and Route A in Stockton. Vehicle half in ditch and half in road. Matthew Davis arrested. Vehicle towed.
Received a request for motorist assist on Sac and Oak Street in Stockton. Driver was lost. Handled by an officer.
Friday, June 26
Disturbance on Carmen Road in El Dorado Springs. Suspect driving by residence and cursing out the window. Officer located suspect at Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Suspect still causing nuisance on Carmen. Officer to keep searching the area and will set up extra patrol. No report.
Officer out on warrant service on South Church Street in Stockton. Michael Masters arrested.
Auto theft by the cliffs at Crabtree Cove in Stockton. Owner had left keys in the vehicle for a short time and when they returned, the vehicle was gone. Debit card was taken as well and used at Sam’s in Springfield totaling about $1,500. The Springfield Police Department was advised. The vehicle was located and the owner advised of the location. Report taken.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital reported a patient had been bitten on buttocks and leg by a big black dog on Route EE between 155 and 145 Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer unable to locate the dog.
Welfare check request on South College Street in Stockton. All was fine. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on South Hays Street in Stockton. Danielle Webb was arrested with several active warrants.
Theft reported on South Street in Stockton. Person reporting the incident stated he lost his wallet at Casey’s in Higginsville. When he went back to retrieve it, it was gone. It had debit cards and $250 cash. Handled by dispatch.
Springfield animal control requested agency assist on East 752 Road in Stockton. Requested CCSO contact resident in Stockton. Officer unable to locate resident. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, June 27
Received a call a cow is on the side of the road by the Missouri Department of Transportation barn. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Smoker’s Outlet in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Child protective services requested assistance in Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at the east entrance to the dam in Stockton. Warning given.
Theft reported on East 676 Road in Stockton. Someone broke in and took fireworks but left the vehicle and it has been there for a few days. Vehicle has been towed. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route H in Stockton. Warning given.
Motor vehicle accident reported at Crabtree boat dock in Stockton. No injuries. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious male going through all mailboxes on a bicycle on Oak and Chestnut Street in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Fireworks being set off on Mo. 32 by the post office in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Ranger reported fighting between 3-4 people appearing to be intoxicated at Cedar Ridge Loop. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for June 22-June 28.
Tuesday, June 23
Officers arrested Carl M. Reid, 46, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, June 24
Officers responded to 1103 South Jackson concerning a reported robbery. The investigation revealed the theft of a suitcase containing a wallet, clothing and tattoo equipment. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
ESPD officers assisted the Cedar County Sheriff's Office and the Osceola Police Department's K9 Unit serving a search warrant at 600 South Kirkpatrick Street after receiving information of illegal drug activity. Officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia. The investigation resulted in the arrests of Kaylen S. Bardwell, 23, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia and dog license required, Deliverance R. Rattliff, 43, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia, and Randy E. Moss, 30, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, unlicensed kennel and dog license required. Bardwell and Rattliff were released on summonses pending a court appearance. Officers completed a probable cause statement concerning Moss. Officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging Moss with possession of a controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public Nuisance with a $15,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County jail pending bond and court appearance.
Thursday, June 25
Officers responded to 215 West U.S. 54 concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a red Craftsman riding lawn mower. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Sharon J. Edmiston, 56, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging her with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child with a $15,000 cash bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Sunday, June 28
Officers arrested Bonnie Peak, 38, for a Polk County warrant, failure to appear on the original charge of operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, with a $300 cash bond. She was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Transfers
William C. and Thalia J. Eads to Mitchell S. and Kelsie R. Baker, lot 4, block 4, Original Fremont to Stockton.
Wayne and Frances Pyle to Jason and Jenny Pyle, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 27.
Betty Jane Norris, Trustee of the Betty Jane Norris Trust, to Mark E. Hunter, sec. 11, twsp. 34, range 26.
Randall D. and Dana N. Landwehr to Skybreeze Incorporated, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 25.
Daniel Vaughn and Fay Ann Binder, Trustees of the Fay Family Binder Trust, Dan Binder, to Mark and Rose Stoltzfus, secs. 23 and 26, twsp. 34, range 25.
U.S. Bank National Association to Ryan and Anna Graca Leahy, block 6, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Assemblies of God Credit Union to Carol and Joel Curless, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 25.
Joeken Ventures LLC to Daniel E. Jr., Andrea D., Deborah R. and Teresa M. Lee, and Theodore A. and Lynda Lanae Lee Sabinas, sec. 20, twsp. 36, range 26.
Linda Sue Browning to Margaret M. Marshall, lot 1, block 1, McCray’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
John and Marie Parker to Brian Eason, lots 355 and 356, block 46, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Sandra Ridgway to David E. Smock, Trustee of the David E. Smock Trust, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Juanita R. and Randall M. Kling, Thomas Alexander and Addie Jean Haines, to Jennifer G. Guerra, lot 3, Fair Oaks Addition to Stockton, Missouri.
Robert W. and Janice M. Maxwell to Brian M. and Leslie A. Stice, lots 6 and 7, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Rose Acceptance Incorporated to Lasonya McCain, lots 17 and 18, block 2, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Chan To to Steven H. and Catherine Farrar, sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 26
Vivian Ray Vickers to Vivian Ray Vickers and Suzy Forrester, lot 3, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
