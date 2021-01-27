Civil Cases
Cardinal Loans LLC DBA Cash N Go, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Crystal Gail Modlin, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Monti M. Stockdale, El Dorado Springs, and Brandi Stockdale, Henderson, Nevada, motion to modify, summons issue.
Cardinals Loans LLC DBA Cash N Go, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Christopher Alan Gray, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
DES-BPC, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Jonathan Anaya Halcon, El Dorado Springs, respondent, transcript judgement, judgement entered.
Nikki Lee Frame, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Brenton Lee Kafer, El Dorado Springs, respondent, administrative order, judgement entered.
Charles Wayne Stone, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Elizabeth Stone, El Dorado Springs, respondent, family access motion, summons issued.
Abilene Enterprises LLC, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Kaleena Smith, El Dorado Springs, defendant acting pro se, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Felonies
James Norman O’Keefe Jr., Marionville, driving while intoxicated — aggravated, class D felony, driving while revoked/suspended, class E felony, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Patrick Logan Decker, Stockton, receiving stolen property, class D felony, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Garret Gan, Springfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Anthony Lynn Jones, Lamar, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Tonja Lynn Doles, Rockville, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March. 24.
Mark Wolf, Jerico Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Dissolutions
Shannon D. Cox, El Dorado Springs, and Yeni Cox, dissolution without children, summons issued.
Megan Ann Melech, El Dorado Springs, and Timothy James Melech, Golden City, dissolution with children.
Traffic Cases
Mary Lou Moore, Greenfield, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
John William Silvola, El Dorado Springs, failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Adam Wayne Prewitt, miscellaneous driving license violation, plea of not guilty, set for trial at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Troy Spurgeon, Nevada, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Jan. 17-23.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Person reporting the incident stated he received text messages from subject who is planning on committing suicide. Officers spoke to the subject and he has no plans on harming himself and friends are staying the night. No report.
Person reported a careless and imprudent driver on Route B west of Cedar Creek Bridge. Subject went through a fence into the field. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Galyan Street in Stockton. Citation issued to Justin Ball for speeding.
Traffic stop on Patricia Ave. in El Dorado Springs. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on South and Locust Street in Stockton. Warning for registration.
Monday, Jan. 18
Alarm going off at Agapé Boarding School. All clear.
Traffic stop at Sac Street in Stockton. Warning for not having plates on the vehicle.
Traffic stop on Ward and Walnut Street in Stockton. Warning for stop sign.
Traffic stop on 1451 Road north of 1120 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Holly Jones for no front plate. Search denied.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Person stated girlfriend would not let daughter leave on 2101 Road. Officer advised her she could not keep her there because father had full custody.
Person stated his son assaulted him on 752 Road in Stockton. Hit him several times with hands and then hit him with a rock in the face. Person refused medical care. Clear, report taken.
Person stated he was the chief of police of Fair Play. Requested a check on 1425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject has warrants for Fair Play and Polk County. Negative contact.
Officer out on Fields Street in El Dorado Springs for a welfare check. Contact made.
Patrick Decker arrested for multiple active warrants near Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton.
Traffic stop on Route C just inside Barton County line. Advised Barton County. Tow service called. Deanna Arnold and Jason Arnold arrested.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Drive-off reported at Woody's Fast Stockton. Angela McGinnis arrested.
Welfare check requested for grandmother on Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Phone is broken. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on motorist assistance on Mo. 32 and Route CC in Stockton. Vehicle was overheating. Officer went to get water and got the vehicle going. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Route B by Cedar Creek Bridge in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 and 1360 Road. Warning for speeding and equipment.
Traffic stop by United Realty in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Suspicious person walking the streets in Jerico Springs flashing lights in abandoned houses. Negative contact by officer.
Person reported kids screaming inside a building where no one lives on 2191 Road. Per officer, children were playing.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on east Mo. 32 by Cedar Creek Bridge. Speeding and passing in no passing lanes. Handled by an officer.
Person claimed her things were stolen on Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Later decided nothing was taken. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Main and Joe Davis Street. William Denning arrested.
Traffic stop by Stockton Walk-in clinic. Warning for not displaying plates properly.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 and Route H in Bear Creek. Four citations issued to Justin McCown.
Friday, Jan. 22
Officer reported he was out looking at a suspicious vehicle on 724 Road. No report.
Person requested an officer ask several teens in the Woods parking lot to leave. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on 1656 Road in Stockton. No contact. Left message.
Person came into CCSO to report ex-husband has broken his ex-parte by contacting her through a dating website.
Person reported that he had repossessed a truck and when cleaning it out on Ward Street in Stockton, he found a meth pipe and wanted an officer to come and pick it up. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. No contact.
Person reported that someone had left tires and several bags of trash at the Pankey Cemetery in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Burglary alarm going off at Hammons Products Company. Employee accidentally hit it. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Person stated he heard banging and yelling from his neighbor on Maplewood Street in Stockton. He tried to contact her and asked for an officer. Officer made entry through a window and the female had fallen and hurt her arm and hit her head. Taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 by the bridge. Warning for registration.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Received welfare check request on 541 Road in El Dorado Springs. Could not locate anyone.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Route J in Stockton. Unfounded.
Crawford County requested assistance in locating the subject involved in a single-car accident and left the vehicle abandoned. Subject appears to reside on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Unable to make contact with anyone at residence. Report taken.
Officer out doing building check at Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Building is secure.
Person requested a welfare check on 1656 Road. Person receives messages stating he wants to commit suicide. He also carries a glock on his hip. Officer did make contact but the subject would not come to the door, but does say he is not suicidal. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Woods parking lot in Stockton. Warning for registration.
Traffic stop on Davis Street. Warning given.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Jan. 18-24.
Monday, Jan. 18
Officers responded to 409 S. Forest St. for a reported fight in progress. The investigation resulted in the arrest of April D Green, 42, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of assault. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Officers arrested Crystal D. Beckmon, 39, El Dorado Springs, for a felony warrant for parole violation with no bond. She was later transported to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 610 N. Main St. concerning a reported assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Robby D Stafford, 39, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Officers responded to 318 South Grand St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a 16 foot flatbed, bumper hitch trailer and a red and black 2018 Polaris Hammerhead UTV. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Levi L. McNeely, 20, of El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County Warrant, charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of fourth-degree domestic assault, with a $250 cash bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 407 East Patricia concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Stevens Favorite .22 caliber rifle, Ruger Mark 3 .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol and a black and silver with a brown handle .22 caliber revolver. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Jan. 22
Officers responded to 511 S. Main St., Apartment 3, concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Officers responded to 1703 S. First St. for a reported burglary. A report has been taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 74 requests for service.
Transfers
George and Jacqueline Ainley, Trustees of the George and Jacqueline Ainley Trust, to Melissa Haslock, lot 1, block 7, Putnam’s First Addition to Stockton.
Sherry Lynn and Lester O. Johnson and Janeal Marie and Scott W. Garrett to Billy and Kalena Bruce, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 26.
Franklin Dale and Brandy Lee Anderson to John E. and Heather Bishop, sec. 32, twsp. 35, range 26.
Lawrence G. Clark to Oral E. and Juana Micham, Trustees of the Micham Family Trust, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 26.
Oral E. and Juana Micham, Trustees of the Micham Family Trust, to Lawrence G. Clark, sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 26.
Julie D. Lawhorne to Staci M. Werkmeister, lots 4-5, McCray’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Russell K. Garrett to Amanda G. Holman, lot 39, block 7, Cruce’s Second Northern Addition to El Dorado SPrings.
Vincent Keightley to Randy and Cathy Cauthon, lots 26-27, block 5, Original El Dorado Springs.
Darrell R. and Pennie L. Eason to George Sargent, sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 28.
Albert Bricker IV and Lori Helland Ilgenfritz to James W. and Shawn Lynn Thomas, lot 17, American Resorts Block A.
Wally Spindler to Dallas and Lindsey Moecia, lot 1, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25.
Michael A. and Maria D. Price to Michael A. and Maria D. Price, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 26.
Daryl L., Malinda M., Derek C. and Nicki J. Ast to Keith W. and Jolene R. Rau, sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 25.
Gary Shipman to Entrust Group Inc. the FBO Maritza Patterson IRA, lots 42-45, block 3, replat Sac Valley Estates.
Melissa K. Halsock to John R. Haslock Jr., sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 26.
John R. Jr. and April Haslock to Kyle D. Kirk, sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 26.
Eleanor Carpenter to Valerie Orth, lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 36, range 26.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Patricia L. Hindman, lot 8-11, block 6, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Katherine M. Brethauer, lot 9, block 2, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
MIke and Sandy Bullard to Jennifer E. Miles, lots 9 and 10, block 2, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Clifford T. and Patricia A. Sailor to James and Mindy Wiggins, lot 14, Sun Rise Estates.
Toni and Thomas Lingle to April Green, lots 67 and 68, block 8, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.