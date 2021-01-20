Public Record
Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Samuel Jones, Ellsinore, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Donald Kraus, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
World Finance Corp, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Alicia Byrnnanmarquis Bland, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
PCA Acquisition, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Gary W. Collins, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Tabitha Wies, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Janis Kimball Long, plaintiff, vs. Bobby G. Ralston, Collins, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, summons issued.
Discover Bank, New Albany, plaintiff, vs. Tiffany N. Nolting, Sheldon, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
DES-BPC, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Jonathan Anaya Halcon, El Dorado Springs, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Traffic Cases
Kerry Jean Miller, Peculiar, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Korey Lee Wegner, El Dorado Springs, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Destiny Alexander, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Amanda Gillihan, Hermitage, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Misdemeanors
Britny Amanda Smith, Nevada, fourth-degree assault — pursuant to subdivision three special victims, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Larry D. Brown II, Stockton, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Brandon Bradshaw, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Municipal Cases
Jordan Hall, Humansville, driving while intoxicated — alcohol, speeding 46-50 miles per hour over the limit, driver of motor vehicle failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Sherry Dawn Woods, Greenfield, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Shelby Mae Wilson, El Dorado Springs, trespassing, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Stephen Lee Cox, Nevada, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Teresa Dianne Collins, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Brittany Nichole Dirusso, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
David Lee Templin, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
John Elbert Snethen, Green Ridge, assault, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
John Lane Rector, Walker, expired plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Keria M. Vansel, El Dorado Springs, domestic assault, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Ashley Mitchell, Montrose, operated motor vehicle on highway while driver’s license/privilege revoked (for abuse and lose law), initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
John Richard Snethen, El Dorado Springs, miscellaneous peace disturbance, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Brian Keith Snethen, El Dorado Springs, miscellaneous peace disturbance, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Johnny Clyde Berten, El Dorado Springs, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Ryan Roy Rash, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Grady William Hodge, Bolivar, expired plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Jessica Nicol Guilliams, El Dorado Springs, expired plates, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Dissolutions
Ronald Young, Nevada, and Karen S. Young, El Dorado Springs, certificate of dissolution.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Jan. 10-16.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Officer out on warrant service. Jai Yarnall was arrested for an active warrant at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton.
Suspicious person on Mo. 39 and 1250 Road in Stockton. Waiting for custody drop-off. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 54 eastbound. Unfounded.
Monday, Jan. 11
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle at Foster’s Storage in El Dorado Springs. Car broke down.
Olathe Med Center requested a medical check on a female on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. She left against their suggestions and still had IV in arm. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on warrant service on Route H in Stockton. No contact.
Alarm going off on Hwy N Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on civil service on Mo. 32 in Fair Play. Officer advised the subject was not there and denied search.
Person reported property damage on Arnold Wallen Way in Stockton. Report taken.
Person reported her young son missing on 1325 Road in Stockton. Child found while taking the call. Handled by an officer.
Person wanted an officer to help her on High Street in Stockton. Person canceled call.
Person stated father-in-law having issues with someone on 1100 Road in Stockton. Subject has dementia and the reporting person stated wife would take care of him. Handled by an officer.
Person stated that there is graffiti all over the old nursing home in Stockton. Report taken. All clear.
Suspicious vehicle at Concord Church on Route DD by Cedar Springs. Gone on arrival.
Polk County requested to meet at the county line to pick up a CCSO prisoner with our warrant. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by 1425 and 1850 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by east dam entrance Stockton. Warning for lane violation.
Traffic stop near Elks’ Lodge in Stockton. Warning given.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Officers out on follow up on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. No contact.
Suspicious vehicle on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Unfounded.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle by Fiddler’s Green. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on investigation on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Unfounded.
Received a report of a big white dog chasing cars in Filley. Unfounded.
Received a request for extra patrol on Route J and 1625 Road in Stockton. Several break-ins and thefts in the area. Handled by an officer.
Person reported mail found in ditch on Morgan Drive in Stockton. Request received to watch for suspicious activity due to mail. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Service Road at State Park. Handled by an officer.
Person stated she had hit a sign on Blake and RB Road in Stockton. Report taken and city notified. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated an alarm went off where her son and girlfriend were staying. When the reporting person contacted them, someone impersonated her son on the phone. Forced entry and assault did occur on 1656 Road in Stockton. Report taken and possible suspect known. Handled by an officer.
Received a call for agency assist.
Traffic stop by Park and Twyman Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by Dollar General in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop by Dollar General in Stockton. Warning, no plate and equipment.
Traffic stop by Dollar General in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by East and Sac Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Stockton Methodist Church in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Mo. 39. Warning for no tail lights.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Officer out on vehicle search on 725 Road east of 601 Road. Suspicious vehicle.
Reporting person came to CCSO to report a hit and run, either at school or Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Damage to back hatch. Officer checked cameras at both places which did not reveal anything.
Person stated her car was parked at Kustom Auto Stockton and the plate has been removed. Plate entered as stolen. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on animal call in Filley.
Officer advised he was at court, Stockton.
Officer out on warrant service on 151 Road south of Mo. 54. Jesse Hill arrested.
Person reported hitting a dog on Mo. 39 and Mo. 54. She contacted the owner. Requested a report for insurance due to damage to the vehicle. Transferred to another agency.
Person stated roommate has used her credit card without permission multiple times at various places around El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Property owner reported the tenant was supposed to be out and is still there. Officer advised her to get her things and leave which she did. Owner has possession. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Woods Stockton. Warning for insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Traffic stop by 525 Road south of Route B. Warning for no child restraint.
Traffic stop by South and Park Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment and registration.
Traffic stop by Route J and Mo. 32. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by Route J and Mo. 32. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by Mo. 39 and Maplewood Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by South and Oak Street in Stockton. Citation issued to Jackson Jones for failure to properly display tags.
Traffic stop by Route Z and 925 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Warren Argall for revoked license.
Traffic stop by Ehlers Variety in El Dorado Springs. Female arrested and taken to ESPD.
Traffic stop by east Mo. 54. Citation given to Heather Hackleman for suspended license. Agreed to vehicle search.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 and Mo. 54. Warning given for equipment.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Cedar County Memorial Hospital reported a female in the emergency room with a dog bite. Report taken.
Stockton Clinic requested a welfare check on Route M. Patient seemed disoriented at the clinic and was concerned. All clear. Patient doesn’t have a phone.
Traffic stop by Mo. 54 west of El Dorado Springs. ESPD took custody of the female with active warrant.
Friday, Jan. 15
Person stated he had a lot of money in his truck when he left it at the mechanic’s in Stockton and when he got it back, it was gone. Report taken by officer.
Officer assisting ESPD after receiving word that the subject had fired a gun inside the house on Grand Street in El Dorado Springs. Subject arrested by ESPD and consent to search was given.
Welfare check requested on 2125 Road in Stockton. Person afraid subject had fallen. All clear and subject will call the RP.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle on south Mo. 39 in Stockton. Identified owner.
Person stated there was an SUV off the road with flashers on. Occupant stated she had gone off the road and was waiting for someone to come and pull her out. After pulling the vehicle out, it had a flat tire so the vehicle was left there for the time being. Handled by an officer.
Person requested assistance in getting family member back in bed on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Person stated husband was intoxicated and had driven into a ditch between Stockton and Bolivar. Dispatch contacted the husband and he stated he had not driven into a ditch and was fine. No report.
Officer requested assistance on Hwy 54 and HH in El Dorado Springs with an abandoned vehicle. Vehicle pushed off the roadway.
Person stated his neighbor had shot his dog on 800 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person is going to try to retrieve the dog from the neighbor’s property. Dog is still alive. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 at Bear Creek. David Quackenbush arrested.
Person requested officer walk through her house and check as she heard noises. Handled by an officer.
Person stated he was at Boathouse Restaurant and was not sure if his vehicle had been stolen or taken by a friend. Another person called in stating they had found firearms on South and Elm Street in Stockton. Officer located a wrecked vehicle where it had hit a tree on High Street. Reviewing camera at CCSO, a vehicle was seen hitting the tree. Report taken.
Traffic stop by Mo. 54 and Vernon County line. No action taken.
Traffic stop by Park and South Street in Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 by empty Red Barn Restaurant in Stockton. Citation to Christopher Bridges for expired registration, expired license and no front plate.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop by Casey’s Gas Station in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s incident report for Jan. 11-17.
Monday, Jan. 11
Officers responded to 723 North Jackson St. concerning a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Allison L. York, 23, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 100 East Mo. 54, Casey's General Store, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an alcoholic beverage. Officers arrested Kevin W Holloway, 34, of Collins, for the probable cause of shoplifting with the assistance of the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Officers responded to 220 West Mo. 54, Fugate Motors, concerning a reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of 18-inch wheels and 235/45R18 tires. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested William A Hunt, 48, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of driving while revoked and two St. Clair County warrants, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle with a $66 bond, and failure to appear on the original charge of driving while revoked with a bond of $241.50 cash bond. Hunt was transferred to St. Clair County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 314 South Summer concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a crossbow. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Officers arrested Heather Thorell, 43, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of identity theft. She was released pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Rebecca S. Franklin, 29, of Garden City, for a Cass County warrant, charging her with fourth-degree domestic assault with no bond. She was released on her own recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 112 Winner Rd. concerning a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a 26-inch beach cruiser bicycle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Cedar County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Brandy J Drake, 34, of El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of peace disturbance with a $131 bond. She was released pending a court appearance.
Friday, Jan. 15
Officers responded to 610 South Grand St. concerning a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 501 South Grand St. concerning a reported discharge of a firearm. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Trenton J. Jarvis, 23, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant, charging Jarvis with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm with a $15,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Kristopher L. Beard, 28, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of failure to register motor vehicle and financial proof required. Beard was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Corey D. Martin, 45, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of under 35 grams of marijuana, a Neosho municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of no seat belt with a $10 cash bond and Bates County warrants, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and felony driving while intoxicated with a $4,500 bond, and possession of drug paraphernalia with $250 bond. Martin was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bonds and court appearances.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Officers responded to 215 West Pine concerning an attempted larceny from a motor vehicle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1708 South Jackson concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a firearm and handheld radio. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Officers responded to 1409 South Summer concerning a violation of an order of protection and property damage. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Joseph A.Hughes, 32, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of violating an order of protection and property damage. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 115 requests for service.
Transfers
Seth Williams to Emily Williams, lot 9, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 28.
Brian and Lorie Hansell to Bruce and Rachelle Swopes, lots 479-481, block 61, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Derek D., Meredith, Devin D. and Susan Reaves to RGTS LLC, lots 8-10, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs to Abilene Enterprises LLC, sec. 22, twsp. 36, range 28.
Toni Lynn Hunt to John L. and Roberta J. Carney, sec. 11, twsp. 33, range 27.
Homer Earl Irvin to Leonard L. and Sherel R. Scharschell, lot 14, Orleans Trail Road, Cass Stockton Hills.
Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell Trust, to Phillip Briar and Kathryn G. McGee, lots lots 1-4, block 6, Hayden and Freeman’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jared Dakota Bales to Christine Marie Bales, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 25.
Frederick Raymond Hunt to Amanda Errin Hunt, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Gary J. and Sarah Arlene Bryant to Jason D. Turner, sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 25, lot 3, Shedd Subdivision.
Tina Marie and James Quintus, Pam and Gerald Hill and DIann K. Marshall to Edward A. III and Julia A. Lounsbury, lots. 29 and 31, Crestview Two Addition.
Karen G. Gleich, Trustee of the Walker Family Trust, to Daniel A. and Karen G. Gleich, sec. 18, twsp. 34, range 28.
Eddie D. and Stephanie Anne Hassell to Eddie D. and Stephanie Anne Hassell, lots 3 and 4, block 2, Pleasant View Heights Addition.
Kenneth and Timothy Shackelford to Randall M. and Pamela D. Cole, sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
Sandra Lee and Mike Curran to Randall M. and Pamela D. Cole, sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
Frank W. and Jacqueline B. Myers to Thomas and Kirstie Miles, lot 7, Collins Addition to Stockton.
Gerald Wayne Jr. and Debbie A. Kelley to H&R Foster Investments LLC, lot 1, White Oak Estates.
Lacee M. Thompson, Trustee of Case Investments Three LLC, to Case Investments Three LLC, sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 27 and sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 26.
