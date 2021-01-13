Civil Cases
Lonnie H. Swaggerty, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Dannie Davenport, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Randy and Michelle Stevens, Jerico Springs, petitioners, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Felonies
Christopher Harris on Jones, Joplin, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, warrant issued.
Kristy P. Walker, Lamar, passing bad check, class E felony, warrant issued.
Brandee G. Lawson, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E person, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — prior drug offense, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Christopher Meaker, Larussell, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Candis Casteel, Jerico Springs, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Jonathan Anaya Halcon, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Linda Leah Snethen, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Dissolutions
Erica Nicole Ashbaker, El Dorado Springs, and Chevy M. Ashbaker, El Dorado Springs, dissolution without children, notice of court hearing sent.
Traffic Cases
John Curt Bierwagen, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Jan. 3-9.
Sunday, Jan. 3
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a call from 166 Road in El Dorado Springs stated a suspicious vehicle was driving around with their lights off and then on and speeding away. Gone on arrival.
Officer reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 97 and 1662 Road between a Sac Osage truck and an El Dorado Springs Fire Truck. No injuries and roadway is clear. MSHP took over.
A suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road on Poplar Street. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported subject stopping at three ATMs in Stockton. Wanted to make a report in case something came up later. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer en route to assist ESPD in a possible burglary on Gentry Street. Unfounded.
Traffic stop at Methodist Church in Stockton. Warning for failing to come to a complete stop.
Monday, Jan. 4
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 54. No action taken.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 east of the new bridge. Gone on arrival.
Officer out doing patrol discovered suspicious activity at 39 Storage. Suspect had a key. No report.
Person reported a dog chased him on High Street in Stockton. Owner could not catch the dog. Truck came by and a reporting person escaped in it and the dog continued to chase the truck. Officer spoke to the owner and she is going to relocate the dog out of town. Handled by an officer.
39 Storage in Stockton reported a theft. Locks cut and replaced to look undisturbed. Things taken and will be inventoried. Report taken.
Person reported the fence at Alder Cemetery had been cut. No report.
Park Ranger requested assistance to remove campers at Masters Park. Campers removed by officers.
Subway in Stockton reported an employee stealing money on camera. Handled by an officer.
Person reported property stolen from his shed on East 2100 Road in Jerico Springs. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and Route RA in Bear Creek. Transferred to another agency.
Alarm going off on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Building secured.
Traffic stop behind Casey’s gas station in Stockton. Warning for registration.
Officer out with what is believed to be a stolen vehicle Forest Home Church. Occupants out for search. Female got back in the vehicle and took off and the pursuit was on until the vehicle crashed on 1474 Road and Route A. Medics and Air Care requested. Subject removed. Vehicle towed.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Route CC in Olympia. Warning for speeding.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Cattle out on Mo. 82. Transferred to St Clair County.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 245. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out to pick up Harold Williams on 851 Road in Stockton for active warrant.
Lawyer reported a subject with an active warrant was in his office. Officers went to the scene and he was gone. Stopped subject on Mo. 32. Jason Tramel arrested.
Received a civil case call on Mo. 39. Referred to the court house.
Received call of a dispute over a car. Civil case. No report.
Disturbance reported on 451 Road in El Dorado Springs. An ex was on scene and would not leave. Handled by an officer.
Person reported items stolen out of her garage on Stockton Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call that a FedEx truck drove through a fence and is now stuck in the field on 1370 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person reported she had an order of protection against a subject and he was breaking it. Officer advised her to inform the court and get a full order of protection. Handled by an officer.
Person stated he has found a lot of arrows in his field and is afraid someone will shoot his dogs. Asked for extra patrol.
Alarm reported at Simmons Bank. Employee stated everything was OK.
Person asked CCSO to do a follow up on a child abuse case in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person stated that she feels like she has been cheated on a deal and is now receiving threats via Messenger on South 1547 Road in Stockton. Report taken.
Disturbance on Harwood Street in Jerico Springs. Parties separated and all clear. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Higgins and South Street in Stockton. Warning for equipment
Traffic stop on Lee Hopkins Road in Stockton. William Dennings arrested on disposition.
Traffic stop by Airport Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Jacqueline Tramel for registration.
Traffic stop by Mo. 97 and Route BB. Warning for lane changing.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Officer out on civil process to deliver order of protection on 1650 Road in Bear Creek. Handled by an officer.
Motion alarm reported on Mo. 32. Unfounded.
ESPD reported a 911 call. Turned out to be a pocket dial.
Reporting person came into CCSO and stated someone was using his identity to try to claim unemployment. Notified employment agency and they will handle it. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at 215 Storage for a check. All clear.
Report of theft received on Hickory Street in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Traffic stop by entrance to Crabtree Cove. Warning for lane violation.
Traffic stop by Route B and 425 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for no front plate and speeding.
Traffic stop after pursuit on Mo. 32. Brandee Lawson arrested. Vehicle towed.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39. No injuries. Vehicle towed. No report.
Person stated ex is threatening and harassing her on Grand Street in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Barton County advised truck stolen in El Dorado Springs. Pursuit in progress. The truck was recovered and another one stolen. Set up spikes. Advised MSHP. Vehicle finally crashed and the subject fled on foot.
Suspicious vehicle at 1700 Road and Mo. 97 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops by Simple Simon’s pizza. Citation issued to Crystal Runyon.
Friday, Jan. 8
Careless and imprudent driver reported by Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Officer unable to locate.
Person reported that a vehicle he reported stolen a week ago has been located. Transferred to St. Clair County.
Person reported a theft on Pike Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Fight between brothers resulted in an assault on 1175 Road in Stockton. Brothers were advised to get along until different arrangements could be made. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on east Route N in Stockton. Have not heard from the subject in over two weeks. Subject is all clear just having phone issues. Subject to contact reporting person. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at Allison's in El Dorado Springs for a follow up.
Officer going to Vernon County Jail to pick up Christopher Jones on a Cedar County warrant.
Person reported a neighbor doing donuts on her property on Lincoln Road. Subject is also being loud, obnoxious and shooting off firearms. Handled by an officer.
ESPD reported that a dump truck that had been stolen has been recovered on Mo. 54. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Church and Park Street. Warning for tags.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Alarm at Stockton High School. Call canceled.
Person stated she hit a cow in the road on 1425 Road in Stockton. No injuries. Car totaled. Cow is alright. Contacted MHP. Vehicle towed.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 and 1850 Road in Stockton. State searched and nothing found.
Received call from Route VV. Transferred call to Polk County.
Person reported a theft at Pirtle Auto while the truck was parked there. Handled by an officer.
Person stated her campers had been broken into just off Route J in Stockton. TV taken and windows broken. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Route EE and 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Joe Davis and Summer Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Jan. 4-10.
Monday, Jan. 4
Officers responded to 1011 S. Kirkpatrick St. concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of several necklaces, power bank and a smart phone charger, 2009 Stockton class ring, several sets of earrings, DVD’s, touch-screen laptop, touch-screen tablet with detachable keyboard, waterproof speaker and a Deskjet plus 4155 all-in-one printer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 605 E. Fields St. for a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 115 E. Mo. 54, Pitt Stop, concerning a reported larceny of gasoline. The investigation revealed the theft of 12 gallons of gasoline. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Chastity D Haggen, 35, of Camdenton for the probable cause of stealing. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Officers responded to 108 E. Marshall concerning a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of two Amazon packages containing E-Z-Est Coin Cleaner, valued at $28. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Trenda R. Loomis, 43, of Stockton for Jackson County warrants charging her with failure to appear with the original charges of assault and property damage with $1,500. bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Officers responded to 100 E. Mo. 54, Casey’s General Store, concerning a motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a mlack 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, four-door, truck with Arkansas plates. The vehicle was later recovered in Barton County. A suspect had been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested John R. Herndon, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Herndon was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Friday, Jan. 8
Officers responded to 507 S. Ohio Street concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of windshield wipers from a vehicle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 88 requests for service.
Transfers
Dale H. and Janice S. Stark to Heath D. Stark, secs 19 and 20, twsp. 36, range 28.
Keri S. And Dallas W. Barnes to Wesley and Melissa Winchell, lot 14, Smith and Riley’s First Addition.
Russell E. Maggard, Kim Chism Jasper and Jay Shelby and Melinda Kay Chism to Carolyn A. Kenney and Kathy O’Connor, trustees of the Charles D. And Carolyn A. Cotten Trust, sec. 9, tsp. 33, range 25.
Bart and Tammy Ikerd to Raymond Christopher and Patricia Anelle Hendren, lot 2, sec. 19, tsp. 34, range 25.
Darrell H. Harris, Trustee of the Darrell H. Harris Trust, to James R. and Mari A. Husman, sec. 9, tsp. 34, range 25.
Lance Alden Fox to Brian William and Sarah Lenay Worthington, lots 4 and 5, American Resorts Block G.
Toni Lingle to April Green, lots 6 and 67, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Sandra L. Holdeman to Sandra L. and Patrick S. Holdeman, lot 1, block 1, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stockton, lot 3, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stockton.
Joseph M. Swearengin to Mike and Sandy Bullard, lots 2 and 3, block 55, original Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.