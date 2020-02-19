Municipal Cases
John Ray Herndon Jr., Stockton, tampering with motor vehicle, airplane, motor boat, etc. — first degree, guilty plea, fine $150.
Travis Farran, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kevin McCullough, El Dorado Springs, respondent, other tort, dismissed by court with prejudice.
Jonathon Long, Aurora, petitioner, vs. Mary J. Souza, respondent, petitioner for child support/custody, tried by civil court.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Dawn Sloan, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement granted.
Citibank N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ronald G. Arnold, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Robert W. Kessler, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Amanda Sturgeon, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, vs. Carrie Keggereis, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Richard Gilbo, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Brennan A. Dozler, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $8,815.34.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Ashley R. Harring, El Dorado Springs, defendant, default judgement entered against defendant, $20,190.82.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kaylea A. Armstrong, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $2,097.18.
Delbert Yoder, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, misc. associate civil — other, tried by civil court.
Brian Queen, Stockton, equipment violation, guilty plea, fine $100.
Jared M. Keith, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Charles W. and Patricia Reese, El Dorado Springs, small claims over $100, tried by court — civil.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, petitioner, vs. Chaz K. Bettis, El Dorado Springs, small claims over $100, default judgement against defendant, $4,017.93.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, petitioner, vs. Ryan Roark and Shannon L. Sisson, Jefferson City, small claims over $100, tried by court.
Blucurrent Credit Union, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Shawnna Adams, Stockton, defendant, promissory note, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Magdalena M. Mallette, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Darla M. Arlint, Walker, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michelle N. Browning, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Erin M. Shetley, Harwood, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Parkview Apartments LLC, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Jeigh Scott, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Eric Michael Johns, Stockton, plaintiff, doing business as Piggy Bank, Stockton, vs. Nicholas Gann, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Kristi M. Martinez, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Ethan L. McKeehan, Stockton, defendant, petition for child custody/support, summons personally served.
Dissolutions
Robert A. Lame, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Stephanie Lame, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, certification of dissolution.
Krystle S. Green, petitioner, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Charles H. Green, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Michael Patrick Witulski, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Michaela Witulski, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, order for temporary custody.
Bobbi McMahon, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Jeffry McMahon, respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Felonies
Paul Dean Ray Coleman, El Dorado Springs, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, property damage first degree, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence, five years of incarceration.
Justin Burns, Stockton, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, alford plea, suspended execution of sentence, four years of incarceration.
Martin L. Hallam, Nevada, driving while intoxicated — persistent, alford plea, suspended execution of sentence, four years of incarceration.
Cody A. Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender and trafficking in stolen identity, guilty pleas, sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Erika S. Houdeshell, Kansas City, charge information not available, arraignment scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 9.
Dallas J. Horn, El Dorado Springs, second degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old, class B felony, case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, March 9.
Bradley E. Keith, Schell City, discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, motor vehicle, or building/habitable structure-prior offender and armed criminal action, class B felony, and armed criminal action, unclassified felony, warrant issued.
Joshua Rarrick, Stockton, non-support, total arrears In excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, summons returned.
Randy Ketterman, El Dorado Springs, discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle/shoot at person, motor vehicle, or building/habitable structure-prior offender and armed criminal action — prior offender, class B felony, warrant issued.
Jason Brightwell, Stockton, first degree property damage, class E felony, and leaving the scene of an accident — physical injury, class E felony, case management conference scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
William Arthur Hunt, El Dorado Springs, non-support, total arrears In excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Shane Lakin, Sedalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Marriages
Victor Eugene Stone, 52, El Dorado Springs, and Sarah E. Wills, 39, El Dorado Springs.
Misdemeanors
Tyler James Moses, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $100.
Nathan Lamb, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Gary Muse, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Darrel E. Bartkoski, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Jessica Bivin, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, and exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, infraction, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Jeffrey Dale Hannah, Fair Play, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Storm Andrew Kasco, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
Nickolas Ethan Mead, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, and owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Trisha L. Zaring, Humansville, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Protection orders
Erica Long, petitioner, vs. Davis Long, El Dorado Springs, other final disposition.
Traffic cases
Tammy Gibbs, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle on highway while driver's license/privilege revoked, tried by court, guilty, fine $243.
Kellie Bough, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
Rece Randall Fleeman, Greenfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Land transfers
Larry D. and Valerie Sue Koch to City of Stockton, lot 7, block 2, Lovely Estates Subdivision.
David G. and Patricia S. Revitzer FKA Patricia Adams to Lester and Diane Pieper, lot 18, Pleasant Views Estate subdivision.
Frank E. and Cathryn V. Barbeau to Lural N. and Nancy R. Mays, lot 2, block 13, addition to El Dorado FF the south 8 feet of the north half.
E P Evans Drug Inc. to McCullough Drug LLC, lot 3, block 1, Original El Dorado Springs FF The North Half 113-115 South Main Street.
Idella Larocca to Jimmy G. and Marilyn E. Ball, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26, lot 9, First Addition to Stockton West.
The Old Farmhouse LLC to Melodye K. Snider and Corda J. Hayward, lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 33, range 26.
Mike and Allison Riessen to George Methven, lot 61, block 8, Johnson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Richard L. Keeven to William Richard and Emily Cole Miskey, lots 7 and 8, block 4, Owl Haven Subdivision.
Susan Smith to Steven Oliver Hall, lot 9, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 26.
Millsap & Singer, Elton and Dorothy Maslen to Simmons Bank, block 70, Church’s Addition to Stockton FF E1/2 of S108FT.
Neale W. Johnson and Piper J. Price, Trustees of the Betty L. Johnson Trust, and Piper J. Price to Kenneth Nelson Potts and Shirley L. Hedges, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reports
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Officers responded to 503 East Gentry concerning young children unattended. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Makynzie L. Raines, 20, of El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of Resisting Arrest, with a $301 bond and a Cedar County warrant, charging her with property damage with a $250 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
• Officers responded to 322 West Hickory concerning a reported domestic assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Davis C. Long, 30, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of fourth degree domestic assault. Long was released on summons pending a court appearance.
• Officers arrested Steven E. Boyd, 18, of El Dorado Springs, on a Vernon County warrant, charging him with a class E felony of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing with a $25,000 bond. Boyd was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
• Officers arrested Shane H. Gardiner, 42, of El Dorado Springs,
for the probable cause of possession of drug paraphernalia. Gardiner was released on
summons pending a court appearance. Officers also arrested Shane T. Lakin, 40, of El
Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked, possession of drug
paraphernalia and possession of a controlled Substance. Officers applied for and
received a Cedar County warrant charging Lakin with possession of a controlled
substance with a $5,000 bond. Lakin was transported to the Cedar County Jail
pending bond and a court appearance.
• Thursday, Feb 13
• Officers responded to a report of larceny at 110 Winner Road. The
investigation revealed the theft of an Anderson, AR 15, semiautomatic rifle, in
.223cal/5.56mm and a Play Station 4, one controller and 2 games. A report was taken and
the investigation continues.
• Friday, Feb. 14
• Officers responded to 114 Winner Road in reference to a juvenile beyond parental control. A juvenile suspect was identified and referred to the Juvenile Office.
• An officer arrested Machaleah L. Deeser, 29, of El Dorado Springs,
for a Christian County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original
charge, of 13 counts of passing bad checks, with a $2,000 cash bond and a Wright
County warrant, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of fraud — insufficient funds check, with a $1,000 cash bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
• Saturday, Feb. 15
• Officers responded to a reported larceny from a motor vehicle at 401 North St. James. The investigation revealed the theft of a large floor jack, several craftsman ratchets and sockets, a breaker bar, and several other hand tools. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
• Sunday, Feb. 16
Officers responded to 100 East US 54 Highway, Casey’s General Store, concerning a juvenile curfew violation. Officers identified two juvenile suspects. The juvenile suspects were referred to the Juvenile Office for a curfew violation and possession of drug paraphernalia
Anyone with information concerning an investigation is encouraged to call the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 417-876-TIPS.
