Des-Cont, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Law Office of Peter A. Lee, Stockton, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Des-Cont, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Peter Lee, Stockton, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Des-Cont, Jefferson City, petitioner, vs. Brower Legacy LLC, El Dorado Springs, respondent, transcript judgement, other final disposition.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Christina R. Coffin, Humansville, respondent, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Hurshel Lee Teeples, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Kendall Crosswhite, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, warrant issued.
Randy White, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, warrant issued.
Robert Jadlow, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, warrant issued.
Colton J. Franklin, Nevada, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, fourth-degree assault — pursuant to subdivision 3 special victims, class A misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Philip Moran, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, warrant issued.
Brandon Sandnes, first-degree assault or attempt, class B felony, warrant issued.
Joshua Kyle Ohman, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check, class E felony, warrant issued.
Samantha Yokley, Waterloo, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Leta R. Singleterry, Schell City, driving while intoxicated, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Dec. 20-26.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Person reported that a driver swerved and hit a bridge at Stockton park. Driver possibly intoxicated. Tow truck removed vehicle. Arrest made.
Person reported a careless and imprudent driver on the dam road. Officer stopped suspect on Mo. 32 and Route J. Citation given for careless driving.
A goat was reported running around on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
White horse on 900 Road west of Route J in Stockton. Owner is retrieving the animal. No report
Traffic stops by Evans Drugs. Civil served.
Monday, Dec. 21
Person stated subject beating on her door threatening to kill her on Route U in El Dorado Springs. Both parties possibly intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Mo. 82 in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle has 2 blown front tires. Gone on arrival.
Officer from Bonner Springs, Kansas, advised CCSO a vehicle involved in a hit and run had a Stockton address. County officer went to the residence and the vehicle was not there. Kansas officer requested updates on a vehicle on 975 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Received a report of a deer either in the fence or on the road at Mo. 32 north of Route CC. Officer drove all around and was unable to locate the animal.
Person reported a suspicious vehicle at the Crab Tree Cliff area. They were flashing lights and driving around slowly. Requested deputy checked it out. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop by Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on North and Craig Street in Stockton. Warning for registration.
Traffic stop south of Route B on Beckly Street in Jerico Springs. Warning for license. Plates were confiscated. Subject consented to search. Nothing found.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Received call of a domestic argument in Stockton. Parties were separated. Handled by an officer.
Officer to pick up a prisoner at Polk and Cedar County Line to transfer to CCSO.
Officer responded to an investigation on Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs.
Officer transporting prisoner to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Person reported truck parked at Alder Creek Bridge full of trash. They have been having trouble with people dumping trash there. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department called and reported that a resident on Hickory Street in El Dorado Springs stated someone broke into his home while he was in hospital. They even tried taking the wheels off the vehicle. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Church and East Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Walnut and North Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on West Street across from Dollar General in Stockton. Consent to search denied. Warning for equipment.
Trailer park on Fields Street in El Dorado Springs. Both subjects on probation and parole. One has an active warrant out of Poplar Bluff but they will not extradite. Warning, taillight out.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Person stated her daughter’s vehicle is parked at Woods Supermarket in Stockton with no plates. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported a burglary on Route Z in Stockton. No report.
Person reported her home had been burglarized. Actually nothing was stolen, screen pushed in and a window had been opened. Handled by dispatcher.
Motor vehicle accident on Route C in Jerico Springs. Missouri State Highway Patrol notified. No injuries. Vehicle secured and tagged. Handled by an officer.
Burglary reported on Crestview Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person witnessed male subject leave Dollar General in Stockton and went around the corner and stole a wallet out of a truck. He went into O’Reilly’s and then got in vehicle and left. Attempted to stop on South and Elm Street in Stockton. Chad Kearsey arrested and vehicle towed. Victim does not want to press charges. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Spur N. in Caplinger Mills. Subject was just using phone. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on South 1487 Road in Stockton. Physical therapist concerned as subject is bed bound. All clear and contacted reporting person. Handled by dispatcher.
Local restaurant reported by person. Door was open and it appeared closed. They called 911. Contacted owner and they would be right over. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported at Owl Haven Motel. Taillights were busted out and something was poured down the side of the vehicle. Does not appear to be vandalism. Handled by an officer.
Midwest Surplus in El Dorado Springs reported receiving bad checks. Have video footage of the transaction. Bank could not locate the account. Unable to find these subjects in MULES. Report taken.
Traffic stop by Elks Lodge in Stockton. Jared Massey arrested for active Cedar County warrant.
Traffic stop by Enriques in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop across from Stockton Post Office. Warning for no plates.
Traffic stop by Patricia and Ohio Street. No action.
Thursday, Dec. 24
2020 has been a year to remember with the COVID-19, the elections, riots, etc. But the one thing which happened that puts a smile on our faces and in our hearts is the little gray haired man in a red suit sighted over Stockton. We sure were glad to see him.
Person reported furnace had been stolen out of his double wide trailer on Route AA. Did not notice anything else gone. Report taken.
Alarm at East Route N in Caplinger Mills. Handled by an officer.
Peeping toms have been reported on N. High, Ward, Terrace Lane and Crestview Streets. Extra patrol needed in the area.
Friday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas to all of our Cedar County families.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 west of Stockton. Truck in ditch. No injuries. Truck has been towed. No report
Welfare check requested on 1345 Road. Son has not heard from his mother for several days and she does have heart trouble and just went through a family tragedy. Subject was found on the floor and had been there a few days. Subject appears to be fine. Handled by an officer.
Person stated her mom just got out of hospital on Sac Street in Stockton. Person has been taking care of her and mom locked her out. She believes she may need some help. Reporting person to come to CCSO to fill out paperwork for a 96-hour hold. Handled by an officer.
Humansville Police Department arrested Krista Jarvis on a Cedar County warrant. Officer met them on the county line.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Person reported he was in a motor vehicle accident and his car is totaled on Route N. Call transferred to MSHP.
Reporting person stated she came across a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 97 and 1524 Road. Driver may be intoxicated. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1300 Road. Consent to search denied. Citation issued for failure to register.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 by lumber yard in Stockton. Denied consent to search. Citation for failure to register to Chad Hill.
The El Dorado Springs Police Department reports for Dec. 21-27.
Monday, Dec. 21
Officers responded to 510 East Gentry Street concerning a peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Shelby M. Wilson, 23, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of first-degree trespassing. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 709 East Mo. 54 concerning a burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Craftsman 110 volt wire welder, two chainsaws and a nailer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Officers arrested Thomas R. Hill, 44, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of dog regulations with a $103 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 600 East Broadway concerning a larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a compound bow and the keys to the truck. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 408 North Grand St. concerning a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a pink wallet, containing social security cards, EBT card and insurance card. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Officers arrested Ashley M Mitchell, 29, Montrose, for the probable cause of driving while revoked. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Stephen L. Cox, 21, Nevada, for a Nevada municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of borrowed/stolen plates and no proof of insurance, with a $275 cash bond, St. Clair County warrants, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of no proof of insurance, with a $304 cash bond and failure to appear on the original charge of failure to display plates with a $221 cash bond, and the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending court appearances.
Friday, Dec. 25
Officers responded to 111 N. Grand St. concerning a larceny. The investigation reveals the theft of six used doors.
Officers arrested Christopher J Cretel, 24, El Dorado Springs, for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of no license plates with a $76 bond. He was released pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Officers responded to 500 E. Fields, concerning an assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of John E Snethen, 68, Green Ridge, charging him with second-degree domestic assault.
John R Snethen, 43, El Dorado Springs, charging him with peace disturbance and Brian K. Snethen, 45, El Dorado Springs, charging him with peace disturbance. They were released on summonses pending a court appearance.
The department received a total of 91 requests for service.
Elizabeth C. and Joel C. Moreau to Joel C. and Elizabeth C. Moreau, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 27.
Bruce and Leisha Hooper to Cody A. and Olivia Eck, lots 9 and 10, block 5, Long’s Addition.
Gregory S. and Amy L. Castor to Castorland Properties LLC, lots 25-27 and 32-33, block 2, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 11-12, block 9, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 515 and 516, block 65, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 1-5, block 18, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Donald L. and Betty S. Fugate to Cody R. Hudson and Cheryl D. Barrios, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 25, twsp. 36, range 28.
Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Stephen L. and Donna S. Murrell Trust, to Robert J. and Donna R. Engeman, lots 16-17, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Joseph F. and Jennifer Samborski to Gerard W. Tracy, sec. 22, twsp. 36, range 28.
Lural Mays and Richard Goodwin, Members of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, to Thomas R. and Rebecca C. Toland, lots 1-5, block 1, Cruce’s Second North Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Debra A. Modglin to Paul E. II and Jane R. Bolton, lots 6 and 8, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stockton.
Rose Musser to Lola Christina Zitting, lot 14, Tanglewood Estates Phase 2.
Betty and Jesse Culbertson to Ramona E. Schwartz, lots 55, 57 and 59, Block H, Original Virgil City.
H&R Foster Investments LLC to Suzanna B. Coonts, lot 16, Hacienda Estates Subdivision.
George and Carla J. Demarco to Cody and Terri Jones, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 27.
Ruby, Abraham and Aaron Teerlink, Trustees of the TFS Trust, to Vonicia Teerlink, sec. 27, twsp. 35, range 25.
Cindy Myler to Edward D. and Diane K. Welsh, sec. 6, twsp, 33, twsp. 25.
Steven and Marilyn Fish to Xavier and Kelsey Sloan, lot 1, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Laura L. and Jerry J. Coots, Members of MC&S Property LLC, to Something Real LLC, lot 2, block 49, Original Fremont, block 36, Original Fremont.
Robert and Joyce Harrington to Billy R. Stovall and Shirley Jean Rutledge, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 25.
Lila Leann Carriker, Grantor, to Lila Leann Carriker, Trustee of the Lila Leann Carriker Trust, lot 7, block 3, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado SPrings, sec, 7, twsp. 34, range 2, sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 28.
Melba Kay Blystone to Lila Leann Carriker, Trustee of the Lila Leann Carriker Trust, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 28, sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 28.
Ryan Patrick Costello, Trustee of the Ryan Patrick Costello Trust, to Ryan P. and Aislinn C. Costello, lot 1, Goodwin Estates, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ryan P. and Aislinn C. Costello to Ryan Patrick Costello, Trustee of the Ryan Patrick Costello Trust, lot 1, Goodwin Estates, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
