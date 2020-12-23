Civil cases
Brandon Beckley, Humansville, plaintiff, vs. Robert Stephenson, Kansas City, defendant, property damage, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. William Cody Spencer Wright, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Jefferson Capital System LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Linda A. Moore, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Janice F. Weimer, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Dissolutions
Samantha D. Gloodt, Stockton, and Brian Lee Queen, Stockton, dissolution without children, summons issued.
Billy D. Foster, Fair Play, and Linda Foster, Fair Play, dissolution without children, summons issued.
Marriages
Eli Ben Carter, Fairview, 22, and Aubrey Noelle Lee, Stockton, 19.
Colton Rick Brown, Stockton, 23, and Ciara Cheyenne Cargill, Stockton, 23.
Duane Walter White, Milo, 81, and Geneva Fay Deckard, El Dorado Springs, 73.
Dean Darrin Stansbury, Humansville, 53, and Cheryl Diann Hollen, Republic, 51.
Municipal cases
Nicholas Allen Newman, Stockton, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Lastazia Alexandria Selman, Liberal, failure to stop at stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
David Rogers III, Stockton, animal at large, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
John Ray Herndon Jr., El Dorado Springs, stealing, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
David Miles Page, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Tasha Grubb, Jerico Springs, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's reports for Dec. 13-19.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Suspicious person at Johnson’s Body Shop. Subject peering through all the windows. Owner contacted and inspected the building with an officer. All clear.
Reporting person stated there were two loose dogs on the Stockton square. Dispatch contacted the dog collector as the dogs appeared malnourished and hurt. Dogs were taken to the pound.
Cattle reported out on 2301 Road. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Reporting person believes there is someone in her house because as she tried to open the door it felt as if someone was pushing against the door. Door locks were malfunctioning. No report.
Disturbance on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Male subject kicking in the door and both are yelling. No report.
Recurrence of incident above. Handled by an officer.
Civil matter on 1658 Road in Stockton. Wife not letting husband see children. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Superior Gearbox in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on East and Church Street in Stockton. Driver also has a ticket from the El Dorado Springs Police Department. Warning for failure to register.
Monday, Dec. 14
Trespasser broke into a house and took things out of the deep freeze. He is not supposed to be there. No report. Civil issue
Disturbance on 1320 Road in El Dorado Springs. Couple separating and male stated he would kick the doors down to get his stuff. Female is afraid. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated the male and female wrote her a check and the bank would not cash it. The reporting person confronted the subjects and they hit her with their car. She followed them and reported them to the CCSO. Officers en route but lost the subjects. Reporting person went to a local business where subjects had been and got names and reported them. Report taken.
Woody’s Fast Stop reported an abandoned vehicle. Contacted the owner, who stated he sold it three weeks ago. No plates on the vehicle. Vehicle was tagged for tow. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on 1491 Road in Stockton for follow up. Negative contact.
Traffic stop by Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Plates seized.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Assault between a female and her boyfriend. Female stabbed male on 851 Road in El Dorado Springs. Erin Jones arrested. Harold Willliams arrested for active warrant. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on 1300 Road just off of Route J in Stockton. Vehicle was blocking the road and it has been moved. Unfounded.
Officer out at Fairview Church in Jerico Springs. Crawl space door has been pried open.
Reporting person stated that a tenant is drunk and threatening to shoot people on Blake Street in Stockton. Officers investigated and the subject is not drunk.
Welfare check requested on Harwood Street in Jerico Springs. Dispatch was able to contact the subject and is all clear.
Reporting person reported a stolen gun on 1724 Road. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off on Oak Street in Stockton. All windows and doors secure. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Mo. 54 and Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Wagoner Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for plates.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Welfare check requested on 1700 Road. Subject is fine and will contact reporting person.
Report of fraud on Mo. 32 lumber yard in Stockton. No report.
Reporting person stated a dog owner on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs moved and left dogs and they are running loose. Officer searched for dogs but was unable to locate them.
Reporting person stated someone had used a credit card at their business in Stockton and believe it is fraud and would like to talk to an officer. Handled by an officer.
Midwest Surplus on Route HH in El Dorado Springs reported a Hummingbird fish finder stolen. Reporting person has video and wants the officer to see. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Megan Street and Route B in Jerico Springs. Conducted vehicle search. Female passenger had drug paraphernalia. Warning given.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Officer transported a prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Vernon County transferred a 911 call. Sister has a 2x4 and is threatening to kill him and mother on 1300 Road. Situation calmed down. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated they are trying to repo a vehicle at Pirtle’s in Stockton. The subjects are causing problems and attacking the brother and the repo man. There is a gun involved. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Golden Street in Jerico Springs.
Officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Airport Road in El Dorado Springs. Sheriff stated if the vehicle is not moved within a week, it is to be towed.
Cattle on roadway on Route U in El Dorado Springs. Owner notified. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by MSHP requested agency assistance at Sonic Drive-In in Stockton for a traffic stop.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route CC in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
Friday, Dec. 18
Physical altercation at Airport Village in Stockton. One male and one female were arguing. No weapons. Unfounded.
ESPD requested agency assistance with a female having issues at Greenridge. Transported female to Nevada Regional Medical Hospital.
Dollar General in Stockton reported male and female stole electronics. Report taken.
Sister of reporting person is threatening suicide and to harm others at the residence on East 1300 Road. Female transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital. Report taken.
Reporting person stated someone is trying to break into a vehicle parked at the storage units on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Owner left with the car. No report.
Officer out at Hwy B and Golden Jerico.
Allison’s in El Dorado Springs reported a drive-off. Subject did return to pay. Handled by dispatcher.
Reporting person stated neighbor’s cattle have been on his property for a month or so on East Mo. 32 Stockton. There is no fencing so now they are getting in the yard. Wants to know his rights. Handled by an officer. Advised.
Reporting person reported a careless and imprudent driver on Route J in Stockton. Subject almost hit reporting person head on. Officer out with subject. Does not seem to be intoxicated.
Single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Route N and AA. No injuries. Transferred to MSHP.
Welfare check requested on East 900 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject has no heat or running water. Subject is fine and will call reporting person. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and 245 Road between two vehicles, no injuries. Vehicles to be towed. Some blockage on the road. Transferred to MSHP.
Reporting person stated that a female wearing all black is knocking on all doors asking for a ride on Route J and 900 Road. Officer to take the female to the Polk County line.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 east of Route CC. Warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Reporting person stated a 14-year old is driving a car at Dollar General in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Careless and imprudent driver reported east of El Dorado Springs on Mo. 54. Transferred to another agency.
Reporting person stated that her husband was having a hard time breathing on 675 Road in Stockton. Subject was declared deceased. Coroner and funeral home contacted. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated there is property damaged at the city park in Stockton. He will bring in costs of damage and videos. Covers tore off the power boxes.
Motor vehicle accident on 1001 Road and Route K. Reporting person could possibly have a broken hip. Fire and medics responded. Air care called in. Vehicle to be towed. MSHP advised.
Officer advised horse out on roadway on Wagoner Road in Olympia. Officer did get horse off the road.
Drive off at Woody’s Fast Stop. Thinks it was just an error. Officer to contact subject.
MSHP requested assistance on a traffic stop with a subject known to be armed and dangerous on Mo. 32 north of 1450 Road in Stockton. Subject arrested.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s reports for Dec. 14-Dec. 20.
Monday, Dec. 14
Officers responded to 1005 South High St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a white glacier rock. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Terry G. Coleman, 54, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of stealing and trespassing. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance. The glacier rock was recovered and returned to the owner.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Officers responded to the 200 West Twyman St. concerning a reported motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck, with "MFA Higginsville" on the side. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Officers responded to 1409 South Summer St. concerning a violation of an order of protection. Officers arrested Joseph A. Hughes, 31, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of violation of a protection order. Hughes was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 500 East Fields concerning a reported disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Keria M. Vansel, 37, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of domestic assault. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Officers responded to 317 South Summer concerning a burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a small refrigerator and a television. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Dec. 18
Officers responded to 709 East Mo. 54 concerning a burglary. The investigation revealed in the theft of a set of keys, Stihl chainsaw, Dewalt sawzall, Dewalt saw, Dewalt impact drill, four or five Dewalt batteries, a 65’ TCL television, a half-inch PorterCable Impact Drill and battery, a stereo system from inside one of the vehicles, a chisel set, a two pound hammer, two snagging special fishing poles and a two pound air compressor. Further investigation revealed in the theft of a Rossi .22-250 single shot rifle with a Nikon Buckmaster scope on it. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 83 requests for service.
Transfers
Jeff and Pam Bulcock to Albert B. and Lori H. Ilgenfritz, American Resorts Block B, lots 18-20, American Resorts Block B.
Ridgecrest Investments LLC to Michelle L. Proffer, lot 1, River Bluff Estates.
Michelle L. and Delber Proffer to Roberts Sheet Metal LLC, lot 1, River Bluff Estates.
Lester and Anna Mae Martin to Lester and Anna Mae Martin and Marlin and Rebecca Kilmer, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 28.
Dallas E. and Dorothy Dale to Connie J. Olson, Trustee of the Dallas Eugene and Dorothy Dee Dale Trust, sec. 29, twsp. 36, range 28.
Rose Musser to Terry E. and Amy S. Seavey, sec. 20, twsp. 34, range 28.
Raymon R. and Teresa M. Rash to Jacob and Amanda Pulley, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Hyrum Bishop Zitting, Church of Christ of the Kingdom of God at Cedar County, to Thomas and Valerie Zitting, sec. 30, twsp. 35, range 25.
Millsap & Singer PC and Richard L. Paxson to H&R Foster Investments LLC, lot 16, Hacienda Estates Subdivision.
