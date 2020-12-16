Civil Cases
Lavell B. Young, Stockton, and Jennifer Marie Young, Rogersville, dissolution without children, hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Cedar County Children’s Division, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Thomas C. Williams, Stockton, respondent, administrative order, judgement entered.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Sara C. Carman, Stockton, suit on account, summons issued.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Joseph R. James, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Charles Daniel Lee Rafferty, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec, 22.
Easy Cash ASAP LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Stephanie Farley, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Felonies
Chipper Owsley, Joplin, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, class A misdemeanor, second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Taylor Michael Phillips, Fair Play, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, warrant issued.
Lucas Lynch, Humansville, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Misdemeanors
Shawnee Danyail Swift, Stockton, owner operating financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Jessica S. Corona, El Dorado Springs, owner operated a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Brett Newlon, Springfield, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
James Brady Mallicoat, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Sarah Hooe, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Cherokee Gackenback, Sheldon, owner operating a motor vehicle maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Jacob J. Patalsky, El Dorado Springs, first-degree trespassing, class B misdemeanor, peace disturbance — first offense, class B misdemeanor, second-degree trespassing, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Zachariah Ennis, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Conservation Violations
Donald E. Potter, Fair Play, take or attempt to take wildlife from public roadway, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
One Davis, Jerico Springs, take or attempt to take wildlife from public roadway, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Traffic Cases
Brandon M. Haynes, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Ali Jawas Hussaini, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, entry of appearance filed.
Wyatt M. Edmisten, Prairie Village, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Darren Lewis Griffis, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Andrew Lee Lewis Loyd, Nevada, failure to display plates on motor vehicle scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Charles Jonathan Pate, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Clint Eldon Shirk, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Hayden Randall Mann, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Randell Ray Allen Cooper, Elk Creek, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, waiver of formal arraignment.
Kevin Eugene Humphrey, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Municipal Cases
Eric Shipley, Stockton, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Jan. 7.
Travis Wayne Karnes, Stockton, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Dec. 6-12.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Motor vehicle accident reported on South 75 Road in El Dorado Springs. Car in ditch, airbags deployed, nobody around. Driver does have an active Cedar County warrant. Car has been towed.
Person stated his truck wheel and tire were stolen on Orchard Street in Stockton. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route B. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route M. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 by Sac River Lumber. No front plate. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 501 Road. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on North Street and Black Walnut Street in Stockton. Warning for no front plate.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 700 Road. Warning for speeding.
Monday, Dec. 7
Person stated he lost the plate off of his vehicle between El Dorado Springs and Nevada. He will try to find it tomorrow. Handled by dispatcher.
Suicidal call on Route Z in Stockton. Unfounded.
Welfare check requested at Agapé Boarding School in Stockton. All clear.
Abandoned vehicle on Main Street in Jerico Springs. Report taken.
Officer advised he would be out of county for a while.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Route C in Jerico Springs. Citation issued.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Received an alarm call on North Street in Stockton. Advised the resident passed away. No report.
El Dorado Springs advised CCSO a subject was in his apartment on McCrary Circle in El Dorado Springs. Asked them to detain him until they could get there. Subject taken in for 96 hour hold. Handled by an officer.
Agency assistance requested on 2075Road in Fair Play. Subject has barricaded himself in the house.
Traffic stop on Craig and 2nd Street in Stockton. Warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Traffic stop by Stockton High School. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 west of 1775 Road in Stockton. Warning for expired temporary license.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Cow in road on Route B and 801 Road in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Subject left not paying bill and backed into one of their vehicles on High Street in Stockton. Report taken.
Person stated subject stole a table on High Street in Stockton and is at Woody’s Fast Stop. Subject denied taking table. Handled by an officer.
Officer received a call someone drove through the trench on Craig Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Spurgeons’ Marine in Stockton. Carissa Proffitt was arrested for drugs and paraphernalia.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Patricia Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning for lane changing.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 west of Stockton square. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and 2001 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for speeding.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Reporting person at Airport Village reported subject peeling out of village and has been asked not to come back. He is visiting a resident there. No report.
Reporting person stated their trailer came loose from the truck and is in a ditch at El Dorado Springs Sale Barn. Handled by dispatcher.
Reporting person stated someone stole his motor and transmission and sold them at the scrap yard. Subject receiving the money gave a copy of their license to the scrap yard and would like a deputy to take a report. Unable to make contact.
Reporting person stated Natasha Haney stole money from him. She has an active warrant and resides on Chestnut Street in Stockton. Haney was arrested.
Duncan Haney arrested.
Cow out on road on Route AA. Officer could not locate animal.
Reporting person stated someone was rummaging through things on the porch at Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance. SAMA stated they had paid for the items.
Suspicious person reported on Mo. 32 east of 425 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Friday, Dec. 11
Suspicious activity reported by neighbor on Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Unfounded.
Wallet reported as being stolen on 1125 Road in Stockton. It was left in the vehicle. Reporting person will come into CCSO. Reporting person did come into CCSO to fill out statement. They believe they know who did it.
Cow out on road on Hwy AA. Gone on arrival.
Reporting person stated he has been looking for subject and tracked him down. He has several warrants and is known to have firearms. Unfounded.
Reporting person reported one of his cows has been shot on East 1000 Road in Stockton. Reporting person to email pictures. Report taken.
Reporting person stated several hydro pills were missing, Apple crown, Broncos mask and gloves and camouflage suspenders on 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated keys from his pickup were taken as well as a flashlight, battery and keys to other vehicles on 225 Road in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle reported on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Reporting person stated vehicle just ran through a fence and is believed to be selling drugs. Dispatch heard them say if deputy did not get there soon they would start shooting. Vehicle left and did return later. Officer back out on scene.
Welfare check request on South 1345 Road in Stockton. Subject is just sick. Handled by an officer.
Truck reported as stolen on South 1125 Road in Stockton.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Careless and imprudent driver westbound on Mo. 32 from Crabtree Cove. Vehicle all over the road and almost hit several other vehicles. Officer stopped driver by the Food Pantry. No report.
Two vehicle motor vehicle accident on Route M. Front vehicle braked to avoid hitting a deer and was rear ended. Roadway is blocked. MSHP contacted. Reporting person called back stating there was a verbal altercation between the drivers. Tow service called.
Aggressive dog reported at Skate Land in El Dorado Springs. Officer assisted and owner located.
Cow in road at Filley. Negative contact.
Reporting person stated van alongside road with flashers on at Mo. 39 and B. Driver on way to get gas. No report.
Polk County transferred a 911 call on 850 Road in Stockton. Domestic situation and officers had to force entry to the residence. Lucas Lynch was arrested. Also had active warrant out of Webster County but would not extradite.
Reporting person stated neighbors were target practicing and a bullet went into the roof. Just wants it documented on Route H. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated a Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Suspicious person on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Walking in and out of traffic. Gone on arrival.
Reporting person reported dead deer in the roadway on Mo. 32 and Route CC. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person reported cattle on the roadway on Route J by Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Owner notified and assisted. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person filled out a statement at CCSO. She had filed an ex parte and the subject was threatening her.
Traffic stops by Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Warning given.
El Dorado Springs Police Department
The El Dorado Springs Police reports for Dec. 7-13.
Monday, Dec. 7
Officers responded to 1116 S. Jackson St. for a reported burglary from a storage unit. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Bryan A. McKim, 46, of El Dorado Springs for failure to obey lawful request of a city official. McKim was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Officers assisted Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in detaining John L Colby, 61, of El Dorado Springs for a 96-hour hold. Officers arrested Colby for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to a Cedar County Deputy pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Jessica Thompson, 42, of El Dorado Springs on an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of utility tampering with a bond of $201.50 cash or surety. Thompson was released pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Officers arrested Jonathan A. Halcon, 23, of El Dorado Springs for an active Cedar County warrant for failure to obey a judge's order with the original charge of aiding escape of a prisoner confined for a felony. Halcon was then released from custody per a judge’s order.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Officers responded to 212 North Kirkpatrick for a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of three gas cans and a Campbell Hausfeld 110 Flux welder. A report has been taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 227 West Mo. 54 Highway for a reported suspicious person. Officers arrested Waylen D. Poore, 40, of El Dorado Springs for assault in the fourth degree. Poore was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Officers responded to the intersection of North Jackson and West Cruce Street concerning a report of a person leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with an injured pedestrian. Upon officers arrival the victim was located in the 200 block of West Cruce Street with serious injuries. The victim was transported by Cedar County Ambulance to the El Dorado Springs Airport and then transferred to South Cox Hospital in Springfield by helicopter. The investigation continues.
Transfers
Larry II and Krista Allen Brown to Matthew and Kristie Mefford and Ronald and Linda Dendish, lots 3-5, lots 8-10, block 4, Lebeck.
Dale H. Steinhoff to Mark A. Maltsberger, secs. 11 and 14, twsp. 35, range 28.
Nicholas Spiker to Norman and Irene Miller, sec. 16, twsp. 36, range 29.
Cody S. and Terri D. Jones to Dylan Michael and Jessica Ann Ingels, sec. 19 and 20, twsp. 35, range 27.
Vicki Price to Vanessa Hardy, lot 4, block 5, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Luella M. Truluck and Patricia Louise Lucke, Attorney in Fact, to Luella M. Truluck, Patricia Louise Lucke and Beverly Jean Norris, Trustees of the Luella M. Truluck Family Trust, lots 1-4, block 6, Hayden and Freeman’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Luella M. Truluck Family, Patricia Louise Lucke and Beverly Jean Norris, Trustees of the Luella M. Truluck Trust, lots 1-4, block 6, Hayden and Freeman’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Paul D. and Janice H. Zimmerman to Donald and Tonya Herbst, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 28.
David Lee Bredvick to Marty Lambertson Jr., sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 27.
Jessica L. Jones to Jesse Jones, lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 27.
Cody, Rachel and Kelsea Shaw, and Catherine and Daniel Hall, to David J. Quackenbush and Jennifer D. Cully, lots 1-6, block 5, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Robert L. and Sheila R. Kyle to Robert L. and Shelia R. Kyle, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 25.
Ralph and Janice A. Schultheiss to Ralph F. and Janice A. Schultheiss, Trustees of the Ralph F. and Janice A. Schultheiss Trust, lot 1, Goodwin Estates, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Chris and Virginia E. Barber to Chris and Virginia E. Barber, sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 25.
Darrel E. and Lester E. Byler, Trustees of the LDBB Trust, to Darrel E. and Michelle F. Byler, lot 2, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 28.
Darrel E. and Michelle Byler to Darrel E. and Michelle F. Byler, Trustees of the SCJ Trust, lot 2, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 27, sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 28.
Ronnie J. Keltner to Judy Deering, Trustee of the Keltner Trust, sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.