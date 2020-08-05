Civil Cases
Laclede Rentals, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Alicia Greathouse et al, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, default judgement against defendants, $1,530.42.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Richard E. Goble, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgement against defendant, $2,137.17.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John Duncan Murphy, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $596.61.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Alyssa Trantham, Stockton, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $641.70.
Brandon Jennings, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Phoenix, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. Lyndzie O’Keefe, Stockton, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. David Searles, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Ronald G. Arnold, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. John Duncan Murphy, Stockton, defendant, suit on account dismissed by parties.
Appleton City Feed Service LLC, Appleton City, plaintiff, vs. Matthew W. Woody, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims over $100, dismissed by parties.
Daniel Sharkey, Arlington, Texas, plaintiff, vs. Sentinel Services LLC et al, El Dorado Springs, breach of contract, summons issued.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Nevada, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Constance E. Stevens, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, summons issued.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Nevada, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Jodi Kaderly et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, summons issued.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Jesse Pinard, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Allyson Elizabeth King, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Brandon Damewood, El Dorado Springs, respondent, petitioner for child custody/support, summons issued.
Felonies
Marri Barnes, Bolivar, first degree harassment, class E felony, warrant served.
Lloyd Hagan, Pleasant Hill, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E felony, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, class B misdemeanor, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device, class C misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued.
Kenneth M. Tompkins, Stockton, defendant, receiving stolen property, class D felony, criminal summons issued.
Jacob Applegate, Fordland, forgery, class D felony, warrant issued.
Michael Glen Applegate, Puxico, forgery, class D felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Brandon Dean Dunn, Springfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.
Montie Rhodes, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Donn G. Smith, Stockton, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended imposition of sentence, one year court-supervised probation.
Donn G. Smith, Stockton, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation.
Steven Womack, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, defendant sentenced to $50.50 and court costs.
Jeffrey A. Liveoak, Bolivar, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, criminal summons issued.
Angela J. Scotten, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear a properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, probable cause statement filed.
Dissolutions
John E. Shaw, Oathe, Kansas, and Juliette E. Shaw, El Dorado Springs, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution.
Roger T. Clayton, Stockton, and Danna M. Clayton, Stockton, dissolution with children, summons issued.
James M. Heryford, Stockton, and Jorden N. Heryford, Humansville, dissolution with children, summons issued.
Protection Orders
Matthew Morrow, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Danielle Webb, Joplin, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Jeffery L. Boer, Joplin, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Jai D. Yarnell, Fair Play, adult abuse stalking, notice of entry.
William Edward Keeling III, Humansville, adult abuse stalking, summons personally served.
Cassandra Jo Keeling, Humansville, notice of hearing returned served.
Joshua T. Smith, Lamar, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Conservation Violations
Lakyn Burns, Sparta, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, guilty plea written, defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs.
Lourie Stiers, El Dorado Springs, possessing black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $24.50 and court costs.
Traffic Cases
Charlotte Jewel Hamilton, Jerico Springs, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, guilty plea written, fine $60.50 and court costs.
Jessica Ann Haslock, Warsaw, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea, fine $100 and court costs.
Jacob Cody Maley, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea write, fine $50.50.
Philip Anthony Schmidt, Overland Park, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 26-Aug 1.
Sunday, July 26
Person stated she could hear a woman screaming and two males fighting at the Crabtree Cliffs. Males were leaving. No action required. Handled by an officer.
Officer assisting the El Dorado Springs Police Department in a pursuit on 350 to 801 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Cow reported on Mo. 54 2 miles east of Cedar Springs. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 39 and Route B. No signs of a motor vehicle accident when the officer arrived.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 39 in Stockton. No action taken.
Traffic stop on South and Park Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on warrant service on East Walnut Street in Stockton. Invalid address. No report.
Cattle out on Route AA and 950 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out to assist a motorist on Route B and 1225 Road in Stockton.
Welfare check requested on West Skyline Street in Stockton. Male went out with a friend and did not return. Clear, report taken.
Officer out on building check at Red Barn in Stockton. No action required.
Received a report of a stolen truck on South Church Street in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Monday, July 27
Received a call of cattle out on North Street in Stockton. The owner was contacted. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop on Route B and 1125 Road. Consented to search and citation given to Mikayla O’Connor.
Disturbance at Airport Village in Stockton. Possible fight and separated parties. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Route C.
Officer out on motorist assistance on Mo. 245.
Child custody case called in. Advised to contact the court. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on building check on South 25 Road in Jerico Springs. No action required..
Tuesday, July 28
ESPD requested assistance in a possible domestic dispute on South Kirkpatrick Street in El Dorado Springs. No action taken,
Traffic stop on Oak and Hays Street in Stockton. Consent to search given. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Oak and Vine Street in Stockton. Warning given. Consent to search denied.
Received several calls of a noise disturbance at Blake Street Apartments in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on West Davis Street in Stockton. Subject’s phone had been stolen and unable to contact anyone. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Route N and 2351 Road in Humansville. Minor injuries. Rollover and vehicle in trees. Medics and fire dispatched. Vehicle towed. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Hoff and Lake Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1250 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Motor vehicle accident reported on 1550 Road west of 2451 Bear Creek. Transferred to another agency.
Officer out on civil process at Stockton Auto. Negative contact.
Received a call a subject is violating an ex parte again. They are going to court now. Report taken.
Wednesday, July 29
Abandoned vehicle on Route J and 752 Road in Stockton. Trash truck broke down and will get it tomorrow. Handled by dispatcher.
Abandoned vehicle on Route B in Jerico Springs. Owner out fixing fence. No report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 east of Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on extra patrol at Owl Haven Motel. No action required.
Person stated somebody spray painted their house on Cadell Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle on 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Two males left a vehicle with no plates and drove off in another vehicle. Vehicle to be towed. Handled by an officer.
Officer advised he is out with Vernon County and ESPD to do a search warrant on Spring Street in El Dorado Springs Trey Stone was arrested and turned over to Vernon County.
Suspicious person on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person stated somebody has broken into a home with the window broken on Ward Street in Stockton. Entire neighborhood to be on extra patrol. Report taken.
Simpli Safe reported an alarm on South 1951 Road in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Grandview Police Department found an abandoned vehicle on South 501 Road. Vehicle was sold over a year ago and advised Grandview.
Suspicious person reported on Cadell Street in El Dorado Springs. Ninjas reported in the yard. Reporting person stated these ninjas steal things. Officer to notify senior services.
Officer assisting another officer on South Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs. Suicidal subject. No report.
Officer out with a suspicious person at the Dollar General in El Dorado Springs. No report.
Thursday, July 30
A person reported a subject crawling through a window and carrying things out to a truck at Blake Street Apartments in Stockton. Subject was moving out.
Received a call from Vernon County of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 heading east. Transferred call to another agency.
Person stated red plastic items in the middle of the road on Mo. 32 a half mile east of the dam entrance. Handled by an officer.
Officer assistance requested Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle parked at old Caplinger School. Having problems. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on Route M. Resident has been staying elsewhere, so not sure when things were taken. Stated the living room was almost totally cleaned out, as well as other things. Handled by an officer.
Person came into CCSO to fill out a statement regarding a subject living in a trailer he did not have permission to live in. Both parties came to an agreement. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at east dam entrance.
Person stated an abandoned vehicle on his property on South Route O and wants it removed. Vehicle towed. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Person stated a large bale of hay was left in the ditch on Route M in Stockton. He just wanted it noted in case it caught on fire because his barn is close by. Handled by dispatcher.
Person stated a suspicious vehicle was around E 350 Rd Eldo. This is an area where a lot of break ins have occurred. Gone on arrival.
Friday, July 31
Investigative traffic stop on 201 and 350 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop by United Methodist Church in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and College Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and the Stockton dam road. Warning given.
Ranger reported hearing shots fired or possibly dynamite at Crabtree Loop A. Unfounded.
Suspicious vehicle on South 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person stated she asked what they were doing there and they almost drove into a ditch trying to get away. The neighborhood has had break-ins lately. No report.
Cow reported out on Mo. 32 near the highway department. Unfounded.
Domestic dispute at Blake Apartments in Stockton — may be physical. Received more than one call on this. Subject has active warrants but will not extradite. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at Ambulance Barn in Stockton.
Received call of an alarm at South Mo. 39 in Stockton. False alarm.
Officer out on follow up on South 1501 Road.
Theft reported on South 2069 Road in Stockton. Riding lawn mower and tools taken. Reporting person identified the subject. Report taken.
Saturday, Aug. 1
ESPD reported a possible intoxicated driver heading eastbound on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Officer stopped the vehicle at Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Driver was not intoxicated. Warning given.
Reporting person stated his vehicle was stolen but it was not entered into Mules because the owner did not provide the VIN number. Attempted to call the reporting person. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop at Stockton High School. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1750 Road. Warning given.
Reporting person stated he wanted his daughter to leave the property because she was yelling, screaming and threatening him. She is known to be violent and resistant. Handled by an officer.
Simpli Safe reported alarm on West Street in Stockton. All doors and windows secure. Handled by an officer.
Reporting person stated his sons were fighting. Officers dispatched to South Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Failure to maintain lanes.
Traffic stop on High and Elm Stockton. Moped. Warning given.
Traffic stop on East Street in Stockton. Consent to search given, nothing found.
Reporting person stated there was a horse in a field on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs which has no fence. Transferred to another agency.
Officer out on building check at Elks Lodge in Stockton. No action required.
Officer reported a deer down in the ditch north of Route J. Going to check it out. Notified conservation as the deer will need to be put down. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 27-Aug. 2.
Monday, July 27
Officers arrested Louis M. Stockdale, 28, El Dorado Springs, on a Barton County warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, with no bond. He was transported to the Barton County jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 115 West Joe Davis concerning a reported burglary.The investigation resulted in the theft of food and other items. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Garrett K. Jones, 26, El Dorado Springs, for a Lamar Municipal Court warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of a non-moving traffic violation with a $1,026 cash bond. He was transported to the Barton County jail pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, July 28
Officers responded to 600 South Kirkpatrick Street concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, July 30
Officers responded to a delayed report of a burglary which occurred at 226 West Poplar Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a 4" Dewalt Grinder, a 20 volt cordless hammer drill, a 20 volt cordless Dewalt power drill, two Dewalt chargers, a 1/2" drive ratchet, a 3/8" drive ratchet, a 1/4" drive ratchet, several associated sockets, a three tier Dewalt rolling toolbox, filled with screwdrivers and punches, a 25' Milwaukee tape measure, a 35' Milwaukee tape measure, a Dewalt belt sander, a Skil hand held sander, a Husky tool bag with adjustable wrenches and channel grips, as well as several associated nuts, bolts and washers, electrical fittings, a couple of hammers and several pry bars. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested William E. Soban, 35, El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance, resisting detention, tampering with physical evidence and driving while revoked. He was transferred to the Cedar County jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Gary T. Koski, 33, El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with driving while revoked with $325.50 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County jail pending bond and court appearance.
Friday, July 31
Officers responded to 324 West Lafayette concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Game Camera and four large bags of shrimp. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Officers responded to 710 East Marshall concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a silver case with hand tools, a white box with a name label of the owners name containing a "Deadpool" costume, box containing an Iron man mask, two boxes of .38 and .357 ammo respectively, a revolver holster, a Taurus firearm manual and two guitars. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Veronica B. Roberts, 19, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and stealing. Officers applied for and received a Cedar County Warrant charging her with second-degree burglary, stealing — $750 or more and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana with a $5,000 bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Officers responded to 510 East Thompson concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of decorative rocks, pieces of driftwood, some glass jars, a boys bicycle and a bow flex. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 122 requests for service.
Transfers
Steven M. Jr and Brenda A. Chance to B Z Holdings LLC, sec. 8, twsp. 35, range 25.
Russell A. and Isabel Dyer to Zachary V. and Denise D. Roberts, Trustees of the Roberts Living Trust, lots 1 and 6, block 10, Lake View Addition.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Karen D. and Michael L. Boultinghouse, lot 5, block 2, Phillips Addition El Dorado Springs.
Federal Loan Mortgage Corp to Bas Properties LLC, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 25.
D. Harris Missouri Properties LLC to H. Darrell and Joanne Harris W., Trustees of the J & D Harris Trust, lots 1, 2 and 6, Lunceford Subdivision.
H. Darrell and Joann Harris, Trustees of the J & D Harris Trust, to Iron Eagle Investments LLC, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26, lots 1, 2 and 6, Lunceford Subdivision.
Edward C. and Vernet M. Kropf to Douglas J. and Bridgette C. Wallace, sec. 17, twsp. 35, range 27.
Edward C. and Verneta M. Kropf to Daniel E. and Sharon Jones, sec. 17, twsp. 35, range 27.
Myrl and Dawn Julian to Edward C. and Verneta M. Kropf, secs. 17 and 20, twsp 35, range 27.
Carl Dexter and Bobbie J. Winder to Carla King, sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 26.
Robert Alan and Deborah Lea Duren Smithey to Robert Alan and Deborah L. Duren Smithey, Trustees of the Smithey Family Living Trust, sec. 2, twsp. 33, range 27.
Neale W. Johnson, Successor Trustee of the Betty L. Johnson Trust, to Lisa D. Land, Joe A. Hughes and Denisa Hughes Simpson, Trustees of the Hughes Living Trust, sec. 17, twsp. 34, rang 26.
Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr, Trustees of the Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr Trust, to Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 27.
Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr to Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr, Trustees of the Daniel C. and Tiffany C. Bahr Trust, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 27.
David A. and Janet Y. Springer to Eugene E. II and Tamara A. Chastain, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 25.
Laura M. Miller, Trustee of the Laura M. Miller Trust, to Kobi K. and Dawn A. Bradley, lots 6-9, block 2, Mount Carmel Estates.
Joshua G. Baker to Clifford N. Jr., Brenda J. and Clifford N. III Austin, lot 1, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25.
