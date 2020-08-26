Public Record
Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. James Cantrell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $957.89.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. John J. Dirusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $937.37.
The New Liberty Hospital District of Clay County Missouri, Liberty, plaintiff, vs. Chauntae Waterhouse, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Gerald D. Sullivan, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Celia Fischer et al, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, dismissed by parties.
Southwest Missouri Bank, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Zane Elder, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Pamela Williams, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract — other, summons issued.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Judith Hoffer, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Andrew Ryan Porterfield, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, summons issued.
Progressive Casualty Insurance, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Nicholas A. White, Lamar, defendant, other tort, notice of entry to attorney of record.
Felonies
Benjamin R. Johnson, Joplin, second-degree burglary, class D felony, motion for discovery.
Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, fourth-degree child molestation — child less than 17 years old and offender greater than 4 years older, class E felony, warrant issued.
Dakota Herndon, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Richard R. Inman, Stockton, financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, class D felony, guilty plea, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to 7 years department of corrections, execution of sentence suspended.
Just L. Murphy, El Dorado Springs, second-degree assault, class C felony, guilty plea, six charges of theft/stealing (value of property or services is less than $500), class A misdemeanor, guilty pleas, sentenced to 7 years department of corrections.
Just L. Murphy, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class C felony, guilty plea, sentenced to 5 years department of corrections to run consecutively with other charges.
Just L. Murphy, second-degree burglary, class C felony, guilty plea, stealing a motor vehicle, class C felony, guilty plea, both cases sentenced to years years department of corrections to run consecutively with other charges.
Just L. Murphy, El Dorado Springs, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to 4 years department of corrections to run consecutively with other charges.
Riccardo G. Zanoni, Stockton, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to five years department of corrections, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 11 — possession of weapon and a felony controlled substance, class E felony, guilty plea, sentenced to 3 years department of corrections.
Aron P. Zimmer, Fulton, second-degree burglary, class D felony, guilty plea, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, sentenced to 6 years department of corrections, 5 years supervised probation.
Misdemeanors
Benjamin Ray Johnson, Joplin, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
David Brantley, Bentonville, Arkansas, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, amendment information filed.
Tori Nikole Bailey, Kansas City, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Cybill Meyers, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Naomi Lynn Queen, Stockton, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
James C. Cheek, Milo, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent Manner, involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Candis Casteel, Jerico Springs, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Marriages
Glenn Allen Burkholder, 23, Versailles, and Jennifer Rose Hoover, 19, El Dorado Springs.
Mark David Schweitzer, 45, El Dorado Springs, and Kassi Nichole Parker, 37, El Dorado Springs.
Kasey Logan Bland, 29, El Dorado Springs, and Katelynn Jean Stewart, 28, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Nathan A. Cooper, Stockton, and Melisa Cooper, Jerico Springs, motion to modify, judgement modifying parenting plan.
Sarah B. Gates, Stockton, petitioner, and Garrett Gates, Lexington, South Carolina, respondent, dissolution with children, order of publication.
Protection Orders
Eric Shipley, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Traffic Cases
Elvis Presley Eskridge, Fort Scott, Kansas, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $50.
Crystal Faye Williams, Humansville, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $100.
Timothy Bydge Wilson, Walnut Grove, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Conservation Violations
Connor Burgin, Warrensburg, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, guilty plea written, fine $53.50 and court costs.
Brian Zurbuchen, Lees Summit, possessing black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $24.50 and court costs.
Paul Alan Meyer, Grain Valley, take and/or possess crappie of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, fine $24.50 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Aug. 16-22.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Federal Protection reported an alarm on South Route RA in Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a trespasser at Agape in Stockton. Subject refusing to leave. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on East Route U. Subject’s phone had been turned off. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on location on South 2001 Road in Stockton. Benjamin Johnson arrested.
Alarm reported going off at a location on South Route 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance in campsites at Orleans Trail Loop A. Handled by an officer.
Monday, Aug. 17
ADT reported an alarm on East Route U in El Dorado Springs. All clear.
Traffic stop in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Oak Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Route 97 and Route C in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Suspicious vehicle on Route AA in Stockton. Stopped at the resident's mailbox and sped off. Gone on arrival.
Officer out to serve civil process on South Kirkpatrick Street in El Dorado Springs. Served papers.
Person reported hearing shots fired between dam and lake at Divers Point in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Damaged vehicle at Stockton Methodist Church parking lot. Damaged and door handles missing. Handled by an officer.
Swimmer unable to get back in boat at Point 3 on the lake. Advised water patrol.
Boater ran out of gas on the lake south of the dam. Advised state.
Officers called out to South 1487 Road in Stockton. Subject trying to remove items which are not his and destroying property. Welfare check on the people there. Subject refusing to leave. Officer stayed to oversee the situation.
Person believes his shop has been broken into on East 1770 Road in Stockton. Welder, fuel tank, pipe and misc office equipment and tools missing. Person to fill out statement. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop at Masters Beach. Warning given.
Welfare check on East Route N in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and Route A by cell tower in Stockton. Trash truck rollover. Transferred to MSHP.
Officer out with P&P on home visit on East 1474 Road in Stockton. No report.
Officer noticed the car door open but could not raise anyone in the house. Shut door on Lee Hopkins Drive in Stockton.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Traffic stop by Stockton Post Office. Warning given.
Threats made to a person on Rt. N Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Shots fired at person’s residence. Shots hit a 55 gallon drum and the gate on East 322 Road in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Officer out on follow up on South Main Street in Jerico Springs. Negative contact.
Received report of a motorcycle being stolen on Route Z in Stockton. Male taken into custody and transported to CCSO. Mike’s Towing towed the bike. Report taken.
Received a call a male has died on East 1050 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Burglary reported at Iron Eagle Storage in Stockton. Report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Possible head contusion. Possibly intoxicated. Medics dispatched and Stockton Fire; both cleared. State contacted and Mike’s towing.
Person reported boat by mile long bridge Stockton which stopped and shot up a flair. State contacted. Boat finally got underway and the call was canceled.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Traffic stop on Rt. B and 325 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for speeding.
Kentucky State Trooper requested an officer check out residence on South Golden Street in Jerico Springs for a subject missing from Kentucky. No one home, negative contact.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 39 south bound to Stockton. Officer stopped the subject at Stockton Methodist Church and gave a warning.
Cattle on the road on Rt. J at St. Clair line. Handled by an officer.
Census taker was being sprayed with hornet spray on East 1360 Road. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a stranded motorist on Mo. 54 and 151 Road in El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Person reported sex offender using alias name on facebook and showing movies. Notified officer. Handled by dispatcher.
Theft reported on East Rt. N in Humansville. Title to vehicle taken. Handled by an officer.
Person on Brown Street in Stockton suspects trespassers. He has put up surveillance cameras and would like to talk to an officer. Handled by an officer.
Woods Supermarket in Stockton has banned the subject from the store multiple times. If he returns he is to be arrested. Handled by an officer.
Officer has been advised the subject has been making threats to a person. Handled by dispatcher.
Theft reported on East 1660 Road in Stockton. Lawnmower items and other things missing. Locks have been broken. Handled by an officer.
Alarms going off at Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle at Pizza Hut in El Dorado Springs. No action taken.
Alarm reported at Sonic Supermarket in Stockton. All doors secure.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 at Polk Cty line heading west. Speeding and passing on curves. Officer detained the subject and talked to him. Warning given.
Welfare check requested on Richter Street in Stockton. Subject is fine.
Person states there is a cow in her yard on South 2025 Road. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on South 1825 Road in Stockton. Subject known to be violent and erratic and confused and wanted to be sure he was ok before she visited. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person at Orleans Trail Campground. Same person in the same car every time they visit and thinks it is suspicious. Handled by an officer.
Possible missing person reported. The reporting person will wait until Monday to file an actual report. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on South 39 Road in Stockton. Things being thrown. Parties separated. Handled by an officer.
Cow in road on Rt. B by Cedar Creek Bridge. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Welfare check requested and later canceled.
Kentucky State Police following up on a missing person. Upon this investigation, the subject is located. Handled by an officer.
Person stated a black lab barks at her on her walk and is concerned.
Friday, Aug. 21
Disturbance at Orleans Trail Campground. Camper did not pay and refused to leave. Handled by an officer.
MSHP requested agency assistance on Mo. 32 and 97. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route J and Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Vine Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1425 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Person asked for an officer to assist on East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Officer responded, not a good address.
Received a report of a suicidal subject attempting to jump off the bridge on Mo. 215. He then gets in the car and speeds off toward State Park. Notified Dade County. Subject has been stopped and requests help. Subject going to sisters in Stockton. No report.
Person states she was forced out of her home by her son who is behaving aggressively on South Route J. Parties advised of the 12-hour rule. No report.
Case worker with Citizens Memorial Hospital advised the subject needs to go to a nursing home on South 2069 Road in Aldrich. Subject is refusing and threatens to shoot anyone who makes him. Social workers and officers talked to subject and he is en route by ambulance.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 near Route M in Stockton. All over the road. Handled by dispatcher.
Person stated male subject trying to break into cars around his neighbor’s residence on 1901 and 752 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Received a call stating a subject broke his order of protection and took a car and a cell phone on East Route EE in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Stolen vehicle recovered at El Dorado Springs Post Office. TCB Towing has possession. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Hot Spot in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Pine Street. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Christopher Fishburn arrested for active warrants.
Road hazard on South Flint Street in Stockton. Golf cart with five teens driving and shooting off fireworks. Officer explained the city ordinance to the teens.
Traffic stop on 1400 and 1401 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Teller window at Simmons Bank in Stockton damaged. Requested extra patrol. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported a motor vehicle accident on Church and Oak Street in Stockton. Medic dispatched but refused. Mike’s Garage towed vehicle. Report taken.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 39 and Route B in Stockton. Flashers on, tire flat. Vehicle tagged for towing.
Traffic stop on College and West Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by Spurgeon Yachts in Stockton. Warning given.
Person stated his neighbor keeps trespassing and he is told not to do it. Signs are posted as well. Handled by an officer.
MSHP requested assistance on Mo. 39 and Route Y in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department requested assistance at ESPD. Reporting person claims her husband is threatening her. There are knives in the car. He is waiting outside. Handled by an officer.
Alarm going off at Allison’s in El Dorado Springs. Keyholder on scene.
Transfers
Larry, Jackie, Donald and Marlene Dean, Ron and Vicky Standart, and Robert and Kathy Brandon to Alissa C. Wood, lots 7-9, block 1, Richardson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Thoreson Sheep and Goat Company LLC to Theodore E. and Donna Sue Thoresone, Trustees of the Theodore and Donna Sue Thoresone Trust, sec. 16, twsp. 36, range 28.
James A. and Joyce Coleman to Wendell and Teresa Cunningham, lots 5 and 6, block 18, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Lorcan H., Jayne E. and Mark A. Doyle, Audrey A. Quinly, Deidra A. and Michael P. O’Bryan, Collin James, Eva Katherine, Aidan Joseph and James Nicholas Schaible, to Ashley R. Wolf, lot 5, block 7, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Trevor L. and Ashly Ward to Benjamin Aaron and Carissa Nichole Margrave, sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 28.
Oral E. Micham and Juana I. Micham, Trustees of The 2013 Micah Family Trust, to Christy Geiger, sec. 33, twsp. 36, range 28.
Mike and Sandy Bullard to Katherine M. Brethauer, lots 6-8, block 2, RL Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
James W. and Laura L. Cotter to Brian and Leslie Stice, lots 6 and 7, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27. Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation to Agape-Clemensen Family Foundation Incorporated, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
James A. Olson to Joshua Rieck, lots 29 and 30, block 2, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Scott M. Bridges to Epax LLC, lots 20 and 22, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stockton.
Travis and Amber Hurley to Wayne and Lynn E. Richey, lots 72 and 73, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
Wayne S. and Frances H. Pyle to Jason and Jenny Pyle, lot 2, sec. 19 and 30, twsp. 34, range 27.
Jason and Jenny Pyle to Sammy C.F. and Saloma Y. Schwartz, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 27.
David Lee Bredvick to Jason B. and Jenny J. Pyle, sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 27.
Erin Danielle Beatty, Lisa Kenney and Dontay James Sharp, Trustees of the Erron and Delores Sharp Trust, to Raymond Everette and Britta Marie Winfrey, sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
Larry F. And Brenda Jo Ball to William Dye, lot 9, block 1, Friendship Hills Addition to Cedar County.
Melissa D. And Brian R. Bruce to Melissa D. And Brian R. Bruce, lot 5, Oak Heights Estates to El Dorado Springs.
Charles W. Stone to Elizabeth Nichole Stone, lots 7, 9 and 10, block 8, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Patricia A. and David L. Steinmuller to Mike and Sandy Bullard, lot 4, Crestwood Addition.
