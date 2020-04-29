Civil Cases
Atwood Rentals Inc., Milan, Tennessee, plaintiff, vs. Aaron Swift, Springfield, defendant, AC Replevin, dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. David Searls, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Tamara Coffin, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Sabrina A. Sloan, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Lewis Edwin Cox, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Frances M. White, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Richard Glenn Collier, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Michael Sylvester, Stockton, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Klint D. Bruce, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, refusing a breath test, summons issued for Director of Revenue.
Misdemeanors
Kyle Isaac Dawes, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Anthony Seth Kilmer, Versailles, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Traffic Cases
Robert Ezekiel Lee Yoder, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $60.50.
Protection Orders
Michael Sylvester, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, protection orders issued.
Beth A. Garrison, Springfield, adult abuse hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for April 19-26.
Sunday, April 19
Received a call from Grand and Gentry in El Dorado Springs a shed was on fire. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Received a call of an assault at Caplinger Mills. Two males tried to remove a male from a truck and also damaged the truck. Suspect’s vehicle stopped at Casey’s in Stockton. Consent to search obtained. Nothing found. Clear, report taken.
Traffic stop on Vine and Oak in Stockton. Warning given.
Received a call from Cedar County Memorial Hospital a child was bit on the ear by a dog. Child startled dog on South 2001 Road in Humansville. Handled by the department.
Property damage reported on South 1025 Road in Stockton. Storm window removed and damaged. Subject later called back and canceled.
A toyota motorcycle was stolen on Alta Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, report taken.
Monday, April 20
An officer reported assisting a motorist on Mo. 32 and 725. The driver had mechanical issues.
Two calves on the roadway on Route B two miles east of Jerico Springs. Gone when an officer arrived.
Calf on the roadway on Route AA near 2101 Road in Stockton. Gone when an officer arrived.
Theft reported on Mo. 54 and Rt. HH. Vehicle had been towed to Vernon County. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser reported at Crabtree Cove in Stockton. Driver went around the barrier and it sounded as if they were throwing and breaking stuff. Gone when the officer arrived.
Vehicle reported hauling rock and it not being covered and is dropping rock everywhere. Contact made with driver and officer to follow to Agapé to assure no damage to traffic.
Officer out on follow up on North Street.
Female reported a male grabbed her by the throat because she wouldn’t do as he said on South 1851 Road in Stockton. Dennis Williams arrested.
An officer reported barriers busted through at first beach on Orleans Trail. Reported it to the Stockton Corps of Engineers and they requested it be documented at this time. Handled by an officer.
Assembly of God Credit Union reported trespassers at East 2200 Road Aldrich. AG now owns the property and suspects broke in and were taking items from the garage. Previous owner apparently gave permission to remove items. They were told they would have to contact AG now, the current owner and the previous owner were making threats. AG requested extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on East 480 Road in Humansville. Contact made and all is well. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of copper being stolen on South Allison Street in El Dorado Springs. Employees taking items. Clear, no report.
Tuesday, April 21
Traffic stop on 501 Road. Citation issued. El Dorado Springs Police Department advised they had been in pursuit. Court date set.
Received a report of auto and phone stolen on South 2851 in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Centurylink reported an alarm going off on Alta Drive in El Dorado Springs. Call cancelled.
Traffic stop on Mo. 215 and 2044 Road. Deer in the bed of the truck. It was State Park workers. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Woods in Stockton.
Traffic stop by Village Music in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Wednesday, April 22
Officer out on motorist assist on Mo. 32 and Sac River in Stockton. Vehicle overheated. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a possible homicide at Price Cove in Stockton. The victim’s white suburban and boat trailer had also been stolen. Deputies, medics dispatched. Medics were released by deputies and Brumback was contacted. It has been determined this was an accident. Apparently the vehicle ran over the victim, and the truck, trailer and boat were found in the lake.
Cow out on roadway on Mo. 32 and 245 in Stockton. Contacted owner. Handled by department.
Officer out on investigation at Divers Bluff. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm going off at Hex Building Stockton School. Call cancelled.
Traffic stop at RV and Golf Course in Stockton. Investigative stop. Clear, no report.
Thursday, April 23
Subject called from South Route M in Stockton stating he was very depressed. Asked for an officer to come out. Subject has an active warrant.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 215 a half mile west of State Park entrance. FedEx truck driver transported to Mercy. Power line down, Sac Osage contacted.
Owl Haven Motel in Stockton reported attempted break-ins lately. Extra patrol requested. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on 1425 Road south of Mo. 215 in Stockton. Vehicle hit cow. Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted. No injuries. Road blocked. Clear, no report.
Officers heard an alarm on West Blair in Stockton. City employees dispatched to fix the alarm on a sump pump. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop near Westside Marine in Stockton. Warning given.
Friday, April 24
Suspicious person reported at Blake Street Apartments in Stockton. Stated someone messing with his truck. Gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a missing person. Person located but did not want to return. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on 82 and 02 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Welfare check requested on East Oak in Stockton. An assault was believed to have been going on. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on East 1370 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle reported doing donuts in front of the house. Extra patrol requested. Handled by an officer.
Property damage reported at Kustom Auto in Stockton. It is a civil issue regarding trees on property and the caller advised to contact the courthouse. Clear, report taken.
Children reported outside, naked and no adults around on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a stolen gun recovered on South Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Caller would not reveal how they got it. It was confirmed as stolen. Handled by an officer
Motor vehicle accident at the Caplinger Mills Dam. A boat went over the dam. No one in the boat. Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted and Southwestern Power contacted in case water needed to be shut off at Stockton Dam. Medics called as one person had taken in some water. Declined care. Medic dispatched for male with back pain. Canceled. Handled by an officer
Received a call of a runaway on East Route M in Stockton. Person returned home. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on South 1175 Road in Stockton. Neighbor threatened to shoot dogs if they came on his property. Suspect threatened to come out and shoot whether or not he was naked. Suspect reported several incidents with these dogs and he just had a BB gun. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at O’Reilly’s in Stockton. No plate on the vehicle. Suspect has an active warrant and advised if he could post bond he would be released on his own recognizance. Handled by an officer.
Subject came into the Cedar County Sheriff’s office to file a statement of cyber crimes on East Route M in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Abandoned vehicle reported on Orchard Street in Stockton. Reported by Labette County, Kansas. Officer made contact and the subject will contact Labette County. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, April 25
Received a call requesting to talk to an officer. Handled by the department.
Traffic stop just north of Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Citation issued to Leon Pufett for violation of restraining order.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 westbound from Route A in Stockton. Officer followed for quite a while and did not observe any careless and imprudent driving.
An officer advised of a large sink hole developing in the yard at Hays and Hoff in Stockton. Will contact the city manager. Handled by an officer.
Atlas Alarm reported an alarm going off on South Street in Stockton. Negative contact with the key holder. Large dog inside. Building appears secure. Handled by an officer.
Received a call a storage unit was broken into at A&A Storage in Stockton. Inventory not complete yet. Clear, report taken.
A careless and imprudent driver reported near Casey’s in Stockton. Christopher Music was given a citation for driving careless and imprudent driver and for driving while license revoked. Subject refused vehicle search.
An officer out on warrant service on South Route J in Stockton. Multiple firearms to run not on file. Chainsaw not on file. Clear, no report.
Welfare check requested. Nothing located.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for April 20-26.
April 22
Officers responded to 200 McCrary Circle concerning a theft from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of U.S. currency and a debit card from a parked vehicle. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
April 23
Officers arrested Shelby M Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs for a Vernon County Warrant, charging her with felony possession of stolen property with a $15,000 cash bond. She was transferred to the Vernon County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to 610 South Main concerning a reported domestic assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
April 25
Officers arrested Emilee Westerfield for the probable cause of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, April 20. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Robert Foster, southern commissioner; Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Chad Pyle, assessor: requests to process court orders 25430-25437, to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission reviewed the social distancing order #2020.03.30.002 and signed an extension until 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 3.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. The weekly report of inmate housing stood at 42.
The commission discussed the parking garage cleaning project, unearthed standing water in the ceiling near the exit. After further review and a plumber’s inspection, it was noted rainwater was blown into the area and the insulation prevented it from drying out.
A local business owner called in to check the status of the social distancing order and whether his temporary modifications would still be acceptable use through Monday, May 3. The commission agreed no change at this time.
A landowner called to discuss closing a section of CR2251. The commission explained the process and the land owner will consider his options.
The commission met with DJ Ford, Road and Bridge Supervisor. They discussed CR325, discussed the intermittent starting problem on a truck, quarries still not crushing rock until first of May and mid to late May, delayed arrival of MAC dump truck and the delivery of the new road groom.
The commission signed Supplemental Agreement No.1 to Engineering Services Contract with Great River Associates to perform a State Historic Preservation Office requiring Phase 1 Cultural Resource Survey.
The commission signed a loan application for the 2021 MAC truck with KS State Bank.
The commission signed a Mid-Mo Insurance policy change request removing the electronic data processing coverage as this is duplicated in other coverage we have in the rest of the policy.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the Sheriff Office and County Clerk’s fund status report for the prior quarter.
The commission began review of a new employee handbook.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Ronica Chandler to Garrett Russell, lot 6, block 11, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
John and Courtney Zitting to Sharla Jane Williams, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
John and Courtney Zitting to BZ Holdings LLC, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Amos A. and Annie B. Burkholder to Adam L. Carriker and Joyce Pierce, lot 2, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 28.
Skylar and Lacy Greenstreet to Lural and Nancy Mays, lot 2, block 13, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Frank E. and V. Cathryn Barbeau to Skylar and Lacy Greenstreet, lots 3 and 7, Hagan’s Addition, and lots 1-2, block 13, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Kasey L. Bland to Joe Warner, lot 4, block 6, Hall’s First East Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Shane Heath Gardiner to Florence Tyler, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Florence Tyler to Stephen and Donna S. Murrell, Trustees of the Stephen and Donna S. Murrell Trust, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Linda L. and Lawrence Creamer and Luann and David Lake to Michael L. and Julene A. Eddings, sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 28.
Timothy W., Sherice K., Beau J. and Megan J. Norman to Ronald E. and Nancy A. Alkire, sec. 28, twsp. 35, range 26.
Lonnie D. and Carol J. Kimmel to Beau J. and Megan J. Norman, lots 20-24, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County, sec. 17, twsp 33, range 26.
Lawrence E. Pinkman to Mark Pinkman, sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 26.
Kirk M. and Shannon L. Bjerke to Kirk M. and Shannon L. Bjerke, Trustees of the Shannon and Kirk Trust, lot 9, Seven Sisters Dr. Cassell’s Stockton Hills.
Nelva Mays to ETC Cust FBO Gregory Castora HSA Twenty Percent Undivided Interest, ETC Cust FBO Gregory Castora IRA Forty-Six Undivided Interest, ETC Cust Amy Castor IRA Thirty-Four Percent Undivided Interest, lot 4, block 13, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Spring Creek Farm LTD to Oral E. and Juana I. Micham, Trustees of The 2013 Micham Family Trust, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 26.
Gary Boyd and Nancy Robnett to Samuel B. Spector, sec. 23, twsp. 33, range 25.
