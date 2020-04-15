Civil Cases
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Pamela Gail Williams, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Second Round Su B LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Karen Sue Hieber, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
William O’Leary, South Lake Tahoe, plaintiff, vs. Timmy E. Creason et al, Stockton, breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Wakefield and Associates Inc., Jefferson City, plaintiff, vs. Sheila Amant, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Felonies
Bradley E. Keith, Schell City, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, second degree domestic assault, class D felony, arraignment scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Richard A. Wyatt, El Dorado Springs, first degree trafficking drugs or attempt — over statutory amount, class A felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, arraignment scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Darrel Bartkoski, El Dorado Springs, parental kidnapping, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Donald Lee, Houston, Arkansas, third degree domestic assault, class E felony, warrant issued.
Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, third degree domestic assault, class E felony, violation of protection order for adult, class A misdemeanor, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Shelby Mae Wilson, El Dorado Springs, second degree burglary, class D felony, stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, class D felony, case management conference scheduled at 10 a.m.
Misdemeanors
Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, violation of protection order for an adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Clinton E. Moore, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Dani McCrae, El Dorado Springs, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, class A misdemeanor, stealing, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Paul K. Johnson, Richards, driving while intoxicated — prior, class A misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Traffic Cases
John Clemons, Fair Play, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $150.
Jacob Charles Crouch, South Greenfield, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $100.
Hayden Randall Mann, Stockton, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, fine $100 and court costs.
Gary Wayne Obert Jr., Lockwood, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, guilty plea, fine $10 and court costs.
Belinda Kay Sams, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, defendant sentenced to fine $50.50 and court costs.
Michael Jack Parrish, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $100.
Dissolutions
Sarah A. Haak, petitioner, and Dakota L. Haak, respondent, judgement on dissolution.
Bobbi J. McMahon, petitioner, and Jeffry McMahon, respondent, certified copies mailed to attorney Dawson’s office.
Shawnee D. Swift, Stockton, petitioner acting pro se, vs. Aaron Swift, Springfield, respondent acting pro se, dissolution with children.
Dustin J. Hill, Everton, petitioner acting pro se, vs. Kaylee Lexus Hill, Stockton, respondent acting pro se, dissolution without children.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for April 6-12.
Monday, April 6
Officers responded to 213 East Mo. 54 at the Ehlers Family Variety Store concerning a reported larceny. This investigation revealed the theft of potting soil. The investigation resulted in the arrest of William S Cain, 47, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of stealing. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, April 7
Officers responded to 508 South Park concerning tampering and theft of utilities. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 908 South Jackson concerning a report of stolen motorcycles. The investigation revealed the thefts of a blue and white 2007 Yamaha TTR230 motorcycle, a red and white Honda CRF150 motorcycle and a container of gasoline from a garage. Suspects have been identified and a report taken. On Saturday, April 11, continuing the investigation, officers arrested Brandon L Parker, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of first degree tampering, stealing and property damage. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant with a $25,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail. The investigation continues.
Wednesday, April 8
Officers responded to 116 West Marshall concerning a report of theft from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of Missouri License Plate 4YDY04. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, April 9
Officers responded to 706 South High Street concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of two PlayStation 4 gaming consoles, U.S. currency, an HP laptop computer and a homemade stereo system. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 807 East Marshall Street concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed theft of two bear bows in cases, an archery target and military uniforms and gear. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, April 10
Officers arrested Tony R Landrove, 28, of Bunkner for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear with the original charge of driving while revoked. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Saturday, April 11
Officers responded to 319 South Ohio Street concerning a reported domestic disturbance. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Joshua V. Whittle, 38, of El Dorado Springs for a Miller County warrant, charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle with a $10,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance.
Sunday, April 12
Officers arrested Chastity R Shook, 39, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of less than 35 Grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license and failure to display a valid Plate. She was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Skylar D. Dozler, 25, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Officer completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers receive a Cedar County Warrant with a $15,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to 1201 East Patricia Street, apartment 8, concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for April 5-11.
Sunday, April 5
A caller reported a suspect tried breaking into home while she was away on Route J in Stockton. The caller will come into CCSO to file a complaint. Handled by an officer.
A driver reported on Mo. 32 west bound into Stockton. Semi crossing lines and cutting corners. A warning was given.
Received a call of a male lying in the grass by ditch on Mo. 39 and 54. Subject waiting for a ride. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser reported on East Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Gone when an officer arrived.
Assault reported on East Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Subject entered Vernon County and Vernon County took a report.
Officer out on follow up on West Spring Street in El Dorado Springs. An arrest was made.
Received a call stating someone on the lake had run out of gas. Dispatcher got a ping on the phone and gave the state the coordinates of the stranded boat. State took gas to the subject.
Monday, April 6
Cow reported on road on Route AA and 890 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Owl Haven Motel Stockton reported two male subjects were in a room and had not paid. Officer dispatched and got the subjects to leave. Later called back to retrieve keys from subjects. Keys returned to the motel.
MODOT reported Route B would be closed on April 7 and 8.
Male reported receiving threatening calls of a break in on High Street in Stockton. Officer found a window broken. No charges were filed.
Officer out checking vehicle with flashers on by Sale Barn in El Dorado Springs. Everything was okay.
Received a call stating a cow was on the Stockton Golf Course, fourth hole. The cow was put back and the officer contacted the owner.
Officer out on follow up on South 851 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
A traffic stop on Morris Road east of Nevada. There was a .22 rifle in the vehicle. Shelby Wilson was arrested for an active warrant.
An officer out on follow up on North Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
An officer out for public service on North Main Street in El Dorado Springs. A delivery was made.
An officer out on follow up on West Spring Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
An alarm company reported an alarm going off at Hot Spot in Stockton. False alarm.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at Stockton Lake Tavern on Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from a resident at Stockton Nursing Home, complaining about not getting a timely response on her call. The resident was advised not to use the 9-1-1 number for these calls because it happened last week also.
Tuesday, April 7
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Route J northbound of Stockton. Handled by an officer. Lost control and rolled. Medics, Missouri State Highway Patrol and tow dispatched. One thrown from the vehicle. Medic canceled and air care dispatched. Transferred to another agency.
Suspicious person on South Rout EE in El Dorado Springs. Clear, a report was taken.
A welfare check was requested at Casey’s in Stockton. Male subject was slumped in his wheelchair. The subject was waiting for a ride. Handled by an officer.
A trespasser reported 1 1/2 miles off Mo. 32 and Route K. Clear, a report was taken.
Received a call stating a vehicle was blocking the road on Mo. 32 and 245 and is out of gas. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Haslock Apartments in Stockton. Dirt bike.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle on 425 and 1260 Road. The vehicle was broken down.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle on 1550 Road near 425 Road.
Female called requesting to talk to the Sheriff. The Sheriff was unavailable and the caller was given the option to leave a message or to be given his voice mail. The caller just hung up.
A caller wanted to speak to an officer. The park manager was trying to evict on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. The officer advised the manager they had to go through proper channels to evict and the caller hung up on the officer.
A property owner reporting damage to a gate on his farm on South 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
The Stockton License Bureau reported two males blocking the door; one was in a wheelchair. Subjects were waiting for a ride and the officer advised they would have to wait somewhere else.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 32 near Filley. The driver was all over the road and almost hit the caller. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received multiple calls about a cow on the road on Mo. 32 west of 925 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
The El Dorado Springs Police Department reported they received a call from a male threatening to commit suicide. Subject sent pictures of himself with a rope. Unknown location of subject. Medics, ESPD, CCSO, responders, chief of police, fire and MSHP in search. Unable to locate subject. Transferred to another agency.
Wednesday, April 8
A welfare check was requested at Ruark West Boat Ramp. Transferred to Dade County.
A caller stated he helped officers locate two missing females and had their walking sticks and would return them to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office tomorrow. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident reported on West Mo. 32 in Stockton. The vehicle lost the front passenger tire. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on 1st Street in El Dorado Springs.
A welfare check was requested at Umber View in Stockton. Two females went out to hunt mushrooms and got lost. The women were located. Handled by an officer.
A suspicious person on Mo. 32 and H. Handled by an officer.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on 1570 Road in Stockton. Dirt bike. Owner trying to find other bikes. Handled by an officer.
Sheriff out delivering groceries on East 1700 Street in Stockton.
Received a call from a resident complaining about neighbor’s horses and mules getting out on his property. This is an ongoing issue and has been reported several times. An officer advised the owner of animals of his court date. A citation was given to the owner of animals. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle at lake access at Sac Valley Estates. An officer wants the vehicle logged in case something comes up. Handled by an officer.
A disturbance was reported at Haslock Apartments in Stockton. There was yelling and screaming going on. The 12 hour rule was put in place. Handled by an officer.
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Mo. 54 and 1125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Motorcycle accident. St. Clair County contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Clear, a report was taken.
A suspicious person was reported on 3150 and Waggoner Road. The same truck has been driving up and down the road. Handled by an officer.
Thursday, April 9
A resident requested a building check on North Ward in Stockton. Believes someone trying to get in the back door. Gone when the officer arrived.
A mule and horse were reported to be on the road on Mo. 97 and Route BB in El Dorado Springs. The caller knew the owner and would contact him. The animals were put up.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Sac River Bridge in Stockton. One officer stopped one motorcycle for speeding and another officer stopped a second motorcycle. Clear, no action was taken.
Atlas Security reported an alarm going off at Evans Pharmacy in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A welfare check was requested on South 2069 Road in Stockton. The officer made contact and all is well.
A traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route U. The extended cab was missing bumper and had no plate.
An officer out on follow up at Haslock Apartments. One subject had an active warrant but will not extradite.
An officer reported a suspicious person on South High Street in Stockton. The subject wanted to report damage to the garage door, but this was handled on a previous call by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
An abandoned vehicle Route B, 2 miles west of Mo. 39 at one lane bridge. Vehicle had hazard lights on. Tow truck on scene. Handled by an officer.
An alarm company reported an alarm going off at Hot Spot in Stockton. False alarm.
Disturbance on South Route J in Stockton. The subject was trying to break into residence but was gone. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on 154 Road and 82 in Stockton. Driver consented to search; nothing was found.
Friday, April 10
A suspicious person was reported on East Ash Street in Jerico Springs. A female was in the road, hollering and waving her arms at passersby. The person was believed to be intoxicated. Gone when the officer arrived.
Traffic stop at the Conoco in El Dorado Springs. Consent to search given. No action taken.
Traffic stop at Casey’s in El Dorado Springs. The subject had an active warrant from Kansas City but will not extradite. No action taken.
A careless and imprudent driver westbound to Stockton on Mo. 32. Speeding and crossing lines. A warning was given.
The El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a 9-1-1 hang-up call from South 825 Road in Stockton. Officer went to check it out and make sure everything was alright.
A road hazard was reported on 2000 Road east of Jerico Springs. The caller stated a male was blocking the road with gates. Caller wanted to speak to the officer.
An assault was reported on East 550 Road. Under further investigation.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 south of El Dorado Springs. Warning for careless and imprudent driving.
Received a call of a burglary on East Route M in Stockton. Property broken into but unsure if anything was taken. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on South Mo. 82 in El Dorado Springs. Five males approached “For Sale.” Owner was on sight and believed they were up to no good. She took pictures of the vehicle and posted. Readers identified the vehicle and they were thought to be heading into St. Clair County. St. Clair was notified and if seen would stop them and investigate. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. David Storment was arrested for drinking and driving as he confessed to. Officer took the subject to his home.
Saturday, April 11
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1300 in Stockton. A warning was given.
A disturbance on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. A large group of people were outside of Woods Supermarket. Gone when the officer arrived.
20 head of cattle out on the road on 1951 Road east of Friendship Hills in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Property damage on Route K. Vehicle was broken into and has been happening repeatedly. Clear, a report was taken.
People making a disturbance on Ward Street in Stockton. A male was walking down the street and screaming at the top of his lungs and woke up the caller. Active warrant out of Monett. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on North Street in Fair Play. Transferred to Polk County.
Disturbance on South High Street in Stockton. Resident claimed someone threw something at her window. Unfounded.
Transfers
Keith W. and Stephanie Turner to Lyndel P. and Rhonda M. Williams, lots 11 and 12, block 6, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Edgar and Audrey Proctor to Brandon and Jill A. Barnes, lots 3 and 4, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
Collin H. Pickrel to Isaac Laub, sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 25.
Travis Wade and Melissa A. Gire to S-Land and Cattle LLC, sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 28.
Chris K. and Fannie J. Schwartz to Brenda L. Faulk, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 27.
Richard J. Bolinger to Dallas and Lindsey Moecia, sec. 11, twsp. 35, range 25.
Seth, Camille, Raymond, Naomi and Zack Laub to Zack Laub, sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 25.
Seth, Camille, Raymond, Naomi and Zack Laub to Naomi Laub, sec. 30, twsp. 35, range 25.
Seth, Camille, Raymond, Naomi and Zack Laub to Zack Laub to Travis Bryant Williams, sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 25.
Leonard and Linda K. Adair, Trustees of the Leonard Adair and Linda K. Adair Trusts, to Earl L. and Cindy Johnson, sec. 7, twsp. 34, range 26.
James M. and Laura Phinney and Ricky and Diana J. Dorow to Kenneth A. Lindstrom, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 26.
James M. and Laura Phinney and Ricky and Diana J. Dorow to Ronald L. and Frank E. Rozzel, lot 2, sec. 30, twsp. 36, range 26.
Betty L. Kennon to Betty L. Kennon, Trustee of the Betty L. Kennon Trust, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Cody E. Solomon to Brendan E. Smith, block 20, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Central States Land LC to Christopher M. Acker, lot 5, White Oak Estates.
Spring Creek Farm LTD to Cody Eck, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 26.
Nancy D. and Ronald J. Divine to Shirley Mitchell, lot 4, Fair Oaks Addition to Stockton, Missouri.
Heather M. Smith to Heather M. Smith and Carla Papenfuhs, lots 6-9, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 26.
