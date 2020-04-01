Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Jeremiah Cully, Stockton, defendant, contract — other, dismissed by parties.
LVNV Funding LLC, Omaha, Nebraska, plaintiff, vs. Lisa Pierce, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Cooperative Assoc. No. 52 D/B/A Bolivar Farmers Exchange, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Kevin and Kayla Sawyer, Humansville, defendants, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melissa A. Schlup, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Ben Zitting, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Aaron and Shawnee Danyail Swift, Stockton, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department, petitioner, other miscellaneous actions, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Felonies
Just Levi Murphy, El Dorado Springs, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27.
Gary Greathouse Jr., Stockton, stealing — $750 or more, class D felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27.
William Cody Noel, Sparta, second-degree assault — special victim, class B felony, first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, driving while revoked/suspended, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27.
Jason Smith, Lockwood, discharge/shoot firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shoot at a person, motor vehicle or building/habitable structure — persistent offender, class B felony, warrant issued.
Jessica D. Beard, El Dorado Springs, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Christopher Ricky Allen Wilson, Walnut Grove, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Catriona Marie Deberry, Joplin, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, fine $64.50.
Tina Vannest, Belton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to drive on right half of the roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Hayden Randall Mann, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Jesse Tindel, Linn Creek, stealing, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Aaron Swift, Springfield, animal abuse, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Traffic cases
Timothy Knight Dade, Walker, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $60.50 and court costs.
Matthew Harding, Kearney, operated a motor vehicle with breaks not in good working order, guilty plea written, fine $46.
Daniel Lee Morris, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $100.50 and court costs.
Brayden Allyn Nowack, Holt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
April Diane Permenter, Springfield, operated vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $135.50.
Wyatt T. Puckett, Russellville, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $60.50.
John Jacob West, Springfield, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, guilty plea, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Angie Gwen Williams, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, fine $10.
Marriages
Walter Emery Powell, 70, Lamar, and Anna M. Cracker, 67, Lamar.
Jessy Aron Washington, 19, El Dorado Springs, and Monica Nicole Fitzgerald, 19, El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for March 23-29.
Monday, March 23
Officers responded to 401 North Main concerning a reported stolen vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a white 2001 Ford Ranger. The vehicle was recovered by Vernon County Deputies prior to being reported stolen. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, March 24
Officers responded to 401 North Main concerning a reported domestic assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Harold K. Williams, 46, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $929.50 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 503 East Gentry Street concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Silver Samsung Laptop. A suspect has been identified, a report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the 900 block of South Park Street, El Dorado Springs R-II Schools property near the football field concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed entry was made to the El Dorado Springs Booster Club's building and various items were stolen. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1301 East Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, concerning a reported assault. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop of a red 1996 Chevrolet 1500 truck which had been reported stolen. During a short pursuit resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway at an intersection and colliding with a tree, officers assisted by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested William Cody Noel, 32, of Sparta and Shelby Mae Wilson, 22, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of tampering with a motor vehicle. Officers completed probable causes statements for this and additional charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging William Noel with two counts of second degree class B felony assault, first degree class D felony of tampering with a motor vehicle, class E felony resisting arrest and class E felony driving while revoked with a $75,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance. Wilson was released pending charges.
Wednesday, March 25
Officers responded to 205 South Belisle concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a red and white Shimano bicycle. The bicycle was recovered and returned to the owner. Juvenile suspects have been identified and referred to the Juvenile Office.
Thursday, March 26
Officers responded to 204 North Jackson concerning a reported stolen license plate. The investigation revealed the theft of a Missouri permanent trailer plate, number 94E2ZL. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, March 27
Officers responded to 411 South Kirkpatrick Street concerning a delayed report of an assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, March 29
Officers received a report of stolen property from 220 West Martin Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a Stihl SF90 weed eater. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for March 22-28.
Sunday, March 22
Received call of possible assault. Clear, no report was taken.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle broken down. Clear, no report.
A resident reported someone with a flashlight around the home on High Street in Stockton. Gone when the officer arrived.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 39 near the Stockton Nursing Home. Same vehicle had recently hit the ice machine at Woody’s Stockton. Name and license number acquired. Gone when the officer arrived.
Cattle out on E. Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on E. 1650 Road in Stockton. Jet ski and table saw taken. Clear, report taken.
Officer out on extra patrol at Hopewell Church Stockton. Clear, no report.
Officer out on civil process on E. 1620 Road in Jerico Springs. Paper served
Hot Spot Stockton reported a suspicious vehicle. Vehicle had a flat tire. Requested to be towed. Clear, no report.
Disturbance reported on East Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Steven Lewis was arrested.
Traffic stop at Airport Road and Mo. 39. Clear, no report.
Road hazard reported on Mo. 39, two miles south of Stockton. Cardboard box with unknown contents blocking road. Vehicle ran off the road and left debris all over. License plate left behind as well. Handled by an officer.
Monday, March 23
A disturbance was reported on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Subjects were told if officer had to come back, there would be citations issued.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and 32 in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Received a call on a civil matter. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of harassment on East 1656 Road. Subject driving by caller’s residence carelessly. Officer went to the subject's residence, but the subject would not come out.
Road hazard reported on Mo. 97 and 1100 Olympia. Transferred to another agency.
Female reported she had been assaulted on East 1656 Road in Stockton. Subject requested to be picked up at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Clear, no report.
Theft reported on East 1650 Road in Stockton. Storage units had been broken into. Handled by an officer.
Report of a drive off on S. Mo. 39. Suspect owes $37. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported on Mo. 32 and Vine in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Possible case of arson reported behind Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Officers have been called to this location multiple times for teens having parties. Clear, report taken.
Identity theft reported on S. 1501 Road in Stockton. Caller stated someone had used his SSN with a local business. Caller was told to come to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to fill out a report, but did not show up.
Tuesday, March 24
El Dorado Deputy advised they were in pursuit of an auto theft. They arrested one female who is being held at the El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Traffic stop at High Street and Joe Davis Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Disturbance reported at Owens Mill Apartments in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported at 325 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handgun, phone and money taken. Clear, a report was taken.
Suspicious person at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Gone when an officer arrived.
Officers out on follow up on S. 425 Road. Multiple items taken from multiple businesses. Gary Greathouse and one other arrested.
Neighbor’s dogs are chasing cattle again on Route M and 2325 Road. This has been an ongoing problem. Dogs had a cow down and one calf has died. One dog is dead and another is wounded. Clear, no report.
Suspicious vehicle at Circle S Feed in El Dorado Springs. Possibly a stolen vehicle. Later canceled the stolen vehicle notice. Office unable to locate the vehicle.
People creating disturbance on High Street in Stockton. Female causing big ruckus with family. She will be held at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office until decisions can be made over what to do with her.
An officer reported a suspicious vehicle on 951 Road near Mo. 39. ATVs running up and down the road yelling and screaming. Believed to be intoxicated. Clear, no report.
Wednesday, March 25
A Suzuki motorcycle was stolen at Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Clear, a report was taken.
A careless and imprudent driver was reported on Mo. 39 at Cedar/Dade line. Vehicle was tailgating the caller and then the vehicle tried to cut the caller off. The caller was willing to sign a complaint. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported on Route HH and 400 in El Dorado Springs. Gone when an officer arrived.
Welfare check requested on Ward Street in Stockton. Yelling heard by neighbors, but couldn’t tell where it was coming from. Officer unable to locate.
Officer out to help with a lift assist on Ash Street in Jerico Springs.
Property damage reported on East Mo. 32 in Fair Play. Vandalism of the yard. Yard torn up and mud sprayed everywhere. Handled by an officer.
An officer reported a suspicious person at Harwood and Golden Street in Jerico Springs. Front door of the school is open.
Officer out for delivery on South Park in El Dorado Springs.
Cow out on roadway on Route B. Handled by officer.
A suspicious person was reported at the Jerico Springs Post Office. Subject was sitting and staring at the Post Office. Clerk was very uncomfortable. Clear, a report was taken.
An officer transporting an arrested female from El Dorado Springs Police Department to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, March 26
Burglary reported on S. Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Firearms and money stolen. Firearms entered into mules. Clear, a report was taken.
Auto theft reported on Broadway in Jerico Springs. Female with several backpacks was seen attempting to steal an Ford F150 truck. Caller yelled at her and the suspect ran off, with the location unknown. Handled by an officer.
French bulldog stolen on East Mo. 54. Caller advised to call Vernon County by officer.
Camper at the Caplinger Wood in Caplinger reported possibly finding drugs. Requested an officer to come by. Handled by an officer.
Barton County requested assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. Officer did not locate the vehicle.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle on Route H in Stockton. Plates and owner ran on MULES.
Caller stated he is being harassed by a local resident at the SAMA Store in Stockton. This has been going on for a while now. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a civil matter from S. 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. Married couple having dispute over property. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported on South Street and Higgins Alley in Stockton. Motion doorbell woke them up, and then a male with a flashlight sighted at the neighbors. Officer unable to locate anyone.
Friday, March 27
Officer out at Divine Images with suspicious males. Clear, no report.
A resident reported a neighbor burning brush piles on South College Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Brandon Dunn arrested for active warrant from Vernon County. He also had warrants out of Kansas City and Greene County and will not extradite due to COVID-19.
Received a call of possible theft on Lakeview in Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Traffic stop by Stockton Middle School. Clear, no report.
Officer out on follow up on 1658th Road.
Officer out on civil process on East Oak Street in Stockton. Papers served.
Officer out on civil process on South Church Street in Stockton. Papers served.
Officer en route to Caplinger Woods Camp Ground. Suspect from the day before was there again. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a deer that had been hit and was still alive on Carmen and 1st Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Officer out at Mj’s Auto on High Street in El Dorado Springs. He noticed the door was open. Secured the building and shut the door.
Saturday, March 28
Received a call stating a male had been missing for two days. Truck and shoes found. Transferred to another agency.
St. Clair County reported a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39 just south of Mo. 54. Cedar County Memorial Hospital reported the driver was in the emergency room. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person at Casey’s in Stockton reported by Trooper Wood. Claim made that juveniles were buying and drinking alcohol at Casey’s. Clear, no report.
A theft reported at the Laundry on the Lake in Stockton. Expensive comforter was stolen and the subject is on video. Citation issued to Marvin Glenn and property returned to owner.
Vernon County requested agency assistance in locating the owner of the abandoned vehicle on S. 1051. Officer dispatched and the residence appeared abandoned.
Abandoned vehicle reported on Route H west of Needmore. Vehicle has Kansas plates and is not on file. Vehicle was moved. Clear, no report.
ADT reported an alarm going off on East Route N. Dispatch unable to reach the owner. Officer on scene and the garage door may have been kicked in. Door appeared to have been unsecured and wind may have blown it open.
Suspicious vehicle on Route AA in Stockton. Property owner states they are on his property. Officer located the owner of the vehicle. They stated they ran out of gas and the caller keeps driving by and yelling at them.
Assault reported at Caplinger Woods campgrounds. Caller stated she was spit on and threatened with a firearm when she asked the subject to remove his dog off the business porch. Robert Massengale was arrested after being tased.
Disturbance reported on 2178 Road in Aldrich. Caller complained of neighbors playing loud music and keeping them awake. Handled by an officer.
A caller reported a subject had choked her and then stole her truck on South 1951 Road in Stockton. It was later determined to have a well being check on the caller. Handled by an officer.
Received a call asking for an officer. Subject on scene may be high on drugs at Lakeview Stockton.
Transfers
Jonathon Micklich and Destany Miller to Jonathon T. Micklich, lot 6, block 3, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
RGTS LLC to Russell L. and Kelli J. Mann, sec. 18, twsp. 36, range 27.
David and Janet Friar to David and Janet Friar, lots 2 and 3, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
George D. Methven to Joseph N. and Chastity D. Florido, lots 13 and 14, block 3, Spark’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Garry Randolph to Larry and Shelly Randolph, lots 7 and 8, block 1, Jackson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Albert H. Saathoff to Michael A. Saathoff and Cindi A. York, sec. 17 and secs. 28-31, twsp. 34, range 26, lot 13, Rustic Hollow.
Albert H., Michael A. and Dianna S. Saathoff, and Cindi A. and Roger York, to Michael A. Saathoff and Cindi A. York, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
Albert H. Saathoff to Michael A. Saathoff and Cindi A. York, lot 14, Rustic Hollow.
William A. and Susan E. Manda to David W. and Diane L. Hughes, lot 1, American Resorts Block D, lot 2, American Resorts Block H, lot 3, American Resorts Block H, lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 33, range 26.
Michael Paul and Rachel Clemmons to Ryan P. and Amanda K. Larsen, sec. 24, twsp. 36, range 28.
Michael and Ashley Austin to John Breder, sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 28.
Ty Gaither to the TG Trust, lot 3, Phillips Fairway.
Vernal and Sharyl Henry to Eric and Tanessa Hackleman, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Charles Lee and Patricia Ann Daniel to Charles Lee and Patrica Ann Daniel, Trustees of the Charles Lee and Patricia Ann Daniel Trust, sec. 12, twsp. 33, range 28.
Stephen J. Albert Jr. to Johnita Andrae, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Spring Creek Farm LTD to Wilbur and Janice Byler, sec. 18, twsp. 36, range 26.
