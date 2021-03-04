The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a case to investigate the February 2021 cold weather event and its impact on Missouri investor-owned utilities.
“Much of the Midwest, including Missouri, experienced unseasonably cold temperatures in February 2021. Such temperatures resulted in rolling electrical blackouts and extreme natural gas price spikes in Missouri,” the Commission said. “The Commission will order its Regulatory Analysis and Customer Experience Departments, with assistance as needed from other departments within its Industry Analysis and Financial and Business Analysis Divisions, to investigate Missouri’s electrical and natural gas utilities’ preparation for and response to Missouri’s February 2021 extreme cold, and to report its findings to the Commission.”
The report is to summarize analysis performed by the Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs), market monitors, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), or any other relevant body.
“The report should also include information from the utilities as to their response measures, impacts on customers, and lessons learned going forward,” the Commission said.
A report with initial findings is to be filed with the Commission no later than Thursday, April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.