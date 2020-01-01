Bolivar, Joplin, Branson hosting Q & A sessions
The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in February in an electric rate case filed by The Empire District Electric Company. The local public hearing schedule appears below.
A PSC staff public information/question and answer session starts at noon Monday, Feb. 3, with the commission receiving testimony from the public starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn Meeting Room, 2451 Tower Dr., Bolivar.
A PSC staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, with the commission receiving testimony from the public starting at 6:30 p.m. at Plaster Hall-Cornell Auditorium, Missouri Southern State University, 3950 E. Newman Rd., Joplin.
A PSC staff public information/question and answer session starts at noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, with the commission receiving testimony from the public starting at 12:30 p.m. in the City of Branson Council Chambers, 110 W. Maddux, Ste. 210.
These local public hearings will be held in facilities meeting the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at (800) 392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.
If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments or secure additional information, you may contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov or the Missouri Public Service Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, telephone (800) 392-4211, or email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency representing the general public in matters before the Commission.
Formal evidentiary hearings in this case are scheduled April 14-17, and April 20-22, 2020. These hearings will be held at the Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison St., Jefferson City.
On August 14, Empire filed an electric rate case with the Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $26.5 million. According to the filing, an average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month would see electric rates increase by approximately $7.85 a month.
Empire serves approximately 155,165 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Cedar, Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.