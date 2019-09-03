The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate case filed by The Empire District Electric Company.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Monday, Sept. 16, with the secretary of the MPSC, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel, Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, MO 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov; or the PSC Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, telephone (800) 392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency representing the general public in matters before the Commission.
Empire filed an electric rate case with the Public Service Commission Wednesday, Aug. 14, seeking to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $26.5 million. According to the filing, an average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month would see electric rates increase by approximately $7.85 a month.
Empire serves approximately 155,165 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
