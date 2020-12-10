The Empire District Electric Company has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval of a portfolio of transportation electrification pilot programs.
Empire states the proposed portfolio of pilot programs is designed to accelerate electric technology adoption and provide utility, customer, grid and societal benefits. Empire proposes an initial pilot term of five years.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Wednesday, Dec. 30, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at www.psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov or the PSC staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102, telephone (800) 392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
The OPC is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
Empire serves approximately 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties, including Cedar County.
