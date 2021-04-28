As spring gives way to warmer weather and longer days, leaders from local non-profit organization Project 288 are once again hosting the group’s annual Matt’s Run one mile and 5K fun run the morning of Saturday, May 8, at the eastern entrance to the Stockton Dam.
Project 288 is a local charity which was founded in memory of Cedar County Sherriff’s Office deputy Matt Chism, who heroically gave his life in the line of duty Nov. 2, 2014.
In honoring deputy Chism’s ultimate sacrifice, the organization focuses on law enforcement support, as well as youth educational outreach to raise awareness about bullying, drugs and alcohol abuse. The group also offers two annual scholarships to graduating seniors from any school system in Cedar County planning to pursue a law enforcement-related education or career.
Speaking to the meaning behind the event and its local significance, Chism’s widow, Ashley Collins, and Chism’s mother, Pam Chism, offered their personal perspectives on the race’s purpose, and how the yearly event both honors the memory of the fallen deputy while continuing to bring about positive impact in the community deputy Chism served.
“This really is something Matt would be doing,” Chism said, smiling through a complex mix of emotions. “If he was here with us, Matt would be involved with youth and education. He loved kids and was a big kid himself, and had a real passion for his community, too.”
Collins and Chism both added their continued support for law enforcement across the nation, as well.
“In today’s time, officers need our prayer sand support more than ever,” Chism said.
“As a group, we’ve grown over the years since we lost Matt,” Collins said of Project 288’s ongoing efforts. “As we move ahead, we plan to keep our focus on education and doing things in the community to support law enforcement, raise awareness and provide opportunities for the people Matt loved and served.”
The coming event features a one-mile run/walk option, along with a timed 5K loop, both beginning and ending at the east entrance area of the Stockton Dam.
Collins went on to note the event will offer bottled water to all race participants, along with limited t-shirt sales and other fundraising merchandise.
Volunteers also will have Project 288 information available before and after the race for anyone looking to get involved or provide additional support to the non-profit organization.
The cost of participation in the event is $20 per runner in the one-mile event; $25 per runner in the 5K race option. The entry fee for either event also includes the cost of a custom commemorative t-shirt.
All proceeds from the event will be used by Project 288 to further its educational reach into the Cedar County community.
As the event is being hosted on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property, Project 288 leadership asks all participants to make an effort to observe social distancing when necessary and to wear a face mask when any physical situation necessitates.
Further information and electronic sign-up details can be found by visiting runsignup.com/Race/MO/Stockton/MattsRunStockton.
Brite is the former editor of the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes material to Phillips Media Group publications.
