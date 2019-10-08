MU Extension, Missouri Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture are working together to provide a meeting to discuss programs that these individual organizations have to power rural small businesses. This meeting will be held in conjunction with the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Cedar County Library, 717 East St., Stockton.
This event is designed to inform entrepreneurs, small business owners and community organizations about the federal lending programs and resources powered by the SBA, USDA, and Missouri SBDC.
“This will be a very useful and helpful meeting to members of the entrepreneurial and small business sector of the Stockton area,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, said.
The event is free to the public; however, since this is part of the Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, lunch will be available at $10 per person. If you plan to attend, register by Monday, Oct. 14, by contacting the Chamber at 276-5213 or by e-mail at stocktonchamber@gmail.com.
For more information or if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated, contact the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
