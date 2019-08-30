Utilizes Heimlich maneuver, encourages emergency awareness
Stockton High School principal Mike Postlewait put a traditional lifesaving measure to the test the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 21.
During a regular lunch period, Postlewait was sitting with SHS faculty in the commons of the high school when he noticed a student in distress.
The student was showing signs of choking and Postlewait said his personal instinct took over instantaneously.
“I’ve known this student essentially since he started school here,” Postlewait said. “He and my [youngest] son are the same age. When I saw him struggling and showing the obvious signs of choking, my training took over and I didn’t even think. After a couple of quick actions, he coughed and cleared the obstruction almost immediately.”
Postlewait went on to compliment the immediate follow-up responses from Christy Pyle and Karen Collins, both of whom are utilized for immediate onsite medical attention for students when a situation necessitates.
The Stockton principal also confirmed the student was taken by his parents for X-rays in accordance with both school policy and recommended post-Heimlich protocol.
Showing no further obstructions or any additional medical issues related to the choking incident, the student returned to school the afternoon of the same day.
Postlewait additionally said school faculty and coaches have knowledge of several basic first-aid procedures.
The school system also has policies in place for reporting emergency situations and basic informational resources for emergency situations are always available to Stockton R-I School District personnel.
“I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time,” Postlewait said. “We’re observant in the cafeteria and this just shows we’re ready for unforeseen circumstances.”
Remaining modest and wanting to stay out of the spotlight, Postlewait said this was “just part of any teacher’s job” and hopes the successful resolution of the incident is used as means to further awareness regarding basic choking response procedures for the public.
