Local rancher declines funds, suggests helping storm victims instead
As the Stockton area, longtime friends, family and community supporters came together in support of longtime Stockton resident and rancher Kem Price, the undertaking was ethically and delicately halted by its beneficiary.
Albeit gracious and appreciative, Price addressed the matter in his own way — he shared immediate heartfelt gratitude in a couple of calm and quiet phone conversations, then declined to accept any funds being raised.
Quick to show gratefulness and appreciation, Price did take time to directly thank several parts of the ordeal which left him temporarily devoid of off-road transportation.
“I specifically want to thank both the Polk County and Cedar County sheriff’s offices,” Price said. “They both did a great job investigating and getting my four-wheeler returned to me.”
Price also gave a Farmers Mutual Insurance of Dade County credit for a swift and solid response to the theft.
“My insurance also came through for me big,” Price said. “They were more than fair on compensating me and that’s just one more reason I couldn’t accept this money being raised. There are definitely people out there who need it more than I ever will.”
Again, not one for personal charity, Price reiterated how grateful he was for the community’s collective response to a call to action on his behalf and affirmed he would like to see the money go to some positive and productive use locally.
Given the recent tornadic activity and severe weather, Price specifically said he preferred any remaining monies be immediately directed to local fundraising in support of local families in the Fair Play area who were displaced or affected by last week’s storms.
Fundraising efforts for victims of the recent destructive weather are popping up on Facebook almost daily and Price stated clearly it was his preference these undertakings receive support from those in the community dealing with losses far greater than his.
