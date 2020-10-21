With huge multi-state attendance and support from countless local and regional businesses — and a large facility sponsorship from Agapé Ranch and Boarding School, the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association hosted the inaugural Stockton Lake Rodeo at the arena complex of Agapé Ranch.
The two-night weekend event saw Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, jam-packed with hours of competitive riding, roping and rodeo entertainment, along with comedic offerings from award winning rodeo clown John Harrison and internationally known trick and Roman-style rider Jessica Blair Fowlkes, all coordinated by Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company.
Professional cowboys from all over the United States — and even as far away as Canada — competed for top honors and their respective share of the event’s purse while looking to maintain their standings within the PRCA rankings.
Emceed by professional rodeo announcer and Stockton native Kelly Kenney, the first-time event was enthusiastically received by most all who attended.
Looking ahead, the event stands to grow in the years to come and bring more commercial visibility to the Stockton business scene.
“Personally, this is a lifelong dream of mine. This is my passion and I love doing this. More importantly, as an event, we want this to be one more thing Stockton gets to be known for,” Kenney said. “This event will be back and we’re already looking for ways to make this bigger, better and truly improve upon what we’ve put together this year.”
Kenney added his appreciation for all the communal business support in launching the inaugural event.
“When you’re putting a rodeo together for the first time in a new place, you never quite know what to expect. The support from all the local businesses here has been outstanding, big and small, far and wide. From Agapé [Ranch and Boarding School] making the facility available and hosting [the rodeo], to the sponsors for the jumbotron we trucked in, down to hanging a [sponsor name] on every last chute, it’s been great to see the business community get behind this. It’s just exciting to see something like this come to Stockton and we’re planning on growing from here.”
Quick to credit the community and the effort as a whole, Kenney also made it clear the successful event was by no means his to take credit for.
“I was just one small spoke in this wheel,” Kenney said of the first-ever Stockton Lake Rodeo’s initial launch and public reception. “I don’t deserve the credit here at all. A hometown event like this can’t be a success without all the contributing businesses, the community attending, and the crowd’s support and involvement. Every piece of this that came together to make the event happen deserves it share of attention and the community really made it all worthwhile.”
Being a professionally recognized and sanctioned event, every point scored during the Stockton Lake Rodeo counts toward individual cowboy totals for the 2021 season PRCA world standings and determines who goes to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2021.
Full results from the inaugural Stockton Lake Rodeo and other nationally sanctioned PRCA rodeo events can be found at www.prorodeo.com.
