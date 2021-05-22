The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association has announced the return of the Stockton Lake PRCA Rodeo on Father’s Day Weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.
The two-day event looks to become a permanent fixture in the Stockton business scene and brings a new attraction to the county seat’s summertime offerings.
Coordinators of the 2021 rodeo event recently announced bronc and bull riders from across the nation, as well as international participants from four other countries, already have committed to the annual event, making for an action-packed weekend of sporting entertainment.
Currently, tickets for the event are available at Orleans Trail Resort and the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce office located on the town square.
Additional information will follow in the weeks to come, so continue reading the Cedar County Republican for regular updates leading up to one of the area’s biggest events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.