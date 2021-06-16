The AmVets Post 116 held an election of officers meeting on Saturday, June 12, to write in finalists for the final ballot.
Voted on positions include commander, adjutant and financial secretary.
Elected officials for Post 116 include Financial Treasurer –– Leroy Altman; Commander ––Terry Ping; Adjutant –– Denny Kunditt; Financial Secretary –– Lori McNeil; and Trustee –– Ed Graham.
AmVets is still in need of assistance in filling positions at the Amvets Auxiliary. Positions still needing to be served includes the president, vice president, chaplain, kitchen manager, meal organizer or any work at the Post 116 Auxiliary.
Post 116 meetings are on the first Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m.
AmVets is located four miles west of Stockton at 11885 E. Mo. 32. For more information, call (417) 276-3414.
