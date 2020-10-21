With the coming Tuesday, Nov. 3, elections getting closer every day, the Cedar County Republican staff would like to remind our readers the last issue featuring political submissions, candidate coverage and letters to the editor was Wednesday, Oct. 14.
All other political material past this issue will be treated as paid advertisement.
Inquiries regarding paid political material should be directed to CCR’s marketing consultant Melanie Chance by calling 276-4211 or emailing her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
