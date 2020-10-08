In a bipartisan effort to promote local candidates’ platforms and visibility, the Cedar County Republican Central Committee and the Cedar County Republican Women are hosting a rally and meet and greet event the evening of Monday, Oct. 19, at the east pavilion in Stockton City Park.
Candidates affiliated with any party and running for any office in the upcoming November election are encouraged to attend, engage with constituents and make a brief presentation regarding the main objectives of their individual respective campaigns.
A meal of pulled pork, hotdogs, chips and bottled water will be available and the general public is encouraged to attend the event.
Social distancing can be observed as necessary and face masks are optional.
