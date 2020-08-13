Pittsburg State University recently released the honor roll for its spring 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the honor roll: dean’s scholastic honors, Anna Bryant, English, of Stockton; dean’s scholastic honors, Taylor Austin, nursing, of El Dorado Springs; dean’s scholastic honors, Hunter Jacobs, music, of El Dorado Springs; All A scholastic honors, Colton Schrewsbury, electrical technology, of El Dorado Springs.
To qualify for dean’s scholastic honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average of 3.6 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for all-A scholastic honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.
