The monthly pinochle tournament Wednesday, Feb.5, at Korth Center saw Phyllis Jensen as high woman with Sharon Phillips second; Joe Teed was high man with Greg Polsgrove placing second. Two tables played.
In the Wednesday, Feb 19, pitch event, Ruth Turner was high woman with Barbara Wood second; Al DeCleva was high man with Chris Usher placing second. Two tables played.
Everyone is invited to play regardless of age. To reserve a spot, call 276-5306 or 276-5066.
