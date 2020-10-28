PINK OUT with the Campbell crew

From left, Stockton's Jessica Campbell, RN specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, and Dr. Rodger Campbell, MD, “pink out” at home in support of October being internationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The local front line healthcare duo took recently took a break from the hectic hospital scene to tell the CCR how preventative testing and early detection truly can save lives in the fight against breast cancer.
As the CCR dedicates this week's issue to the greater cause, the following educational information is brought to our readers as a way to aid and support the furtherance of breast cancer knowledge and awareness.
Rodger's medical education and credentials include being a family practice, boarded emergency physician, a decade in private practice performing annual breast exams, well-woman appointments and recommending and scheduling mammograms and providing follow-up care. Currently, Campbell is and emergency room physician at Lake Regional Hospital in Camden County.
Jessica's medical education and credentials include being a labor and delivery nurse, certified breastfeeding educator, certified Doula, certified prenatal instructor, certified fitter for breast prosthesis for women following mastectomies. Previously held the role of executive nursing director of health and education center where she routinely provided breastfeeding consultations, consultations for measuring and ordering of prosthesis for women with single or double mastectomies, and provided counseling and after care to women who have or had breast cancer.
Why is breast cancer awareness and prevention so important to you two?
Rodger: “This is important to me because it is a major clinical issue. It’s estimated one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.”
Jessica: “Patient education is essentially my life’s work. Raising awareness for the importance of self care and maintenance is absolutely crucial to a patient’s well-being. Stressing routine self breast exams is just as important as raising awareness for mental health, autism and so many other health issues we all face. This subject should absolutely not be taboo – it should be stressed and be made one of the most important women’s health issues.”
In direct plainspeak, can you guys explain what a mammogram really is?
Rodger: “A mammogram is a screening test ordered by a physician. It uses a machine designed to look specifically at just the breast tissue. The machine has two plates which compress the breast to spread the tissue apart, so we can easily see through the dense breast tissue for any abnormalities.”
Jessica: “The machine itself uses X-rays to look through the breast tissue; however, it uses lower doses of radiation than even one simple chest X-ray. Women usually report the test can be uncomfortable, but not painful. Once the test is done, a radiologist will look at the films for any abnormal tissues or lumps and report back to the ordering physician. The primary care physician will then base recommendations off the report. If abnormal areas were detected, a follow-up ultrasound of the area or a biopsy may be recommended.”
Why is something like a mammogram so important and how often should a woman get one?
Rodger: “Mammograms are important in early detection of breast cancer. The earlier the detection, the more successful the treatment and outcome generally is. We recommend for most women, a baseline
or the first mammogram at age 40-45. For higher-risk women, such as those who have a family history of breast cancer, we recommend even as early as 30. For the higher-risk women who have family history, a good tool to use is getting their first mammogram 10 years prior to the age at diagnosis of the family member who was affected.”
Jessica: “These are just very general guidelines to go by, and are only useful if you don’t detect any lumps during self-performed breast exams. Should you feel a lump or anything out of the ordinary in your breasts, it definitely requires follow up. Make an appointment with your physician no matter what age you are if you are concerned. Physicians and nurses absolutely support preventative care.
Having been in the healthcare and OB fields, respectively, what have you seen that has brought this particular cancer to the forefront of your attention?
Jessica: “This cancer is always at the forefront of everyone’s mind simply because someone you know is or has been affected. Everyone has a family member, friend, co-worker, etc, that has been affected by this horrible disease. This is the reason why preventative care is so important. Working with women who breastfeed and with women who also have had mastectomies, I’ve seen both extremes of happiness, sadness, and witness the absolute power and rally all women possess.”
Rodger: “Because breast cancer is so prevalent and affects such a personal part of women, it should be made a part of any comprehensive, preventive, healthcare plan.”
Do either of you have any impactful cases or examples of breast cancer situations which come to mind that you'd like to share?
Jessica: “We both know women in our community and at work that we care about who have been affected and fought. Most have won the battle because of early detection, intervention, and amazing support systems. A few we know lost the battle, but fought just as hard and bravely. We both are personally so extremely proud of these women and their families.
Rodger: “Ditto. Jess couldn't have said it better.”
If there is one piece of advice you could give to women regarding self-checks and regular exams, what would it be?
Jessica: “Once a month, every woman needs to perform her own self-check exam at home. The best time is approximately two weeks after your last period and perform these checks in the shower, as it’s easier to exam the breast when your fingers can more easily slide over the breast. With your arm resting over your head, exam your breast by pushing firmly with two fingers into the tissue and rubbing in a circle clockwise, moving from the outside of the breast towards the inside. Repeat on the same breast with a counter-clockwise motion, and then repeat the entire process on the other breast. Don’t let this intimidate you, the entire goal here is to familiarize yourself with your own breast tissue, so that you can more easily detect changes. Two weeks after your last period is ideal, because breast tissue can swell with hormones associated with your cycle. If you don’t cycle regularly, just picking roughly the same time each month is fine. Make sure to report any changes to your physician. Teach your daughters these techniques, don’t be afraid to make it a topic of discussion. It’s not embarrassing or shameful, it’s wonderfully empowering to take charge of your own self-care.”
Rodger: “I encourage not only the self-checks regularly as my wife said, but also yearly breast exams from your physicians. Make sure you know your family history – and this may require some difficult family discussions – but it’s extremely important to know the health history of your family.”
Are there any significant advancements in early-detection or treatment of breast cancer you would like to expand upon?
Rodger: “I anticipate that in the next 10 years, mammography will be replaced with MRIs, simply because MRIs are more sensitive for picking up smaller lesions or densities. Treatment has dramatically improved because of directed therapy, using markers on the outside of the cancer cells to more directly affect the cancer cells, rather than all the surrounding cells like conventional chemotherapy does.”
If a woman lacks the proper resources or insurance, are there places in the region where she could obtain an annual breast exam with some sort of financial assistance?
Jessica: “One resource is the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) offers a program called Show Me Healthy Women, or 'SMHW.' It's a great program that provides free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings to age-eligible and income-eligible women. Calling your local health department can provide you with information as well on services for women.
Rodger: “Also, most hospitals offer a patient assistance program that can either provide free clinical screenings or a payment plan option when it comes to preventative healthcare.”
And finally, if you are able to offer encouragement and support to anyone whose life has been affected by breast cancer, how would you voice both your medical and personal support for those going through treatment, recovery and loss in relation to breast cancer?
Rodger: “First things first, you are not alone. We will continue to fight right alongside you, and keep doing our best in putting your health and concerns first.”
Jessica: “Our favorite quote to tell women in the education center was, “accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be.” This is just a simple reminder to us that we cannot control what has happened, but adapt our lives to what they are now. Surround yourself with people that lift you higher. The battle against cancer is already won once you change how you live and realize what is really important. I agree so much with Rodger that you are not alone. There are support systems available to you and families that are affected. Just simply reach out and ask.”
