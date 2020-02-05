Picking up the pieces

As the winter weather comes and goes — as is often the case in the Missouri Ozarks — one Fair Play family still is reeling from having their lives forever changed after losing everything to a tornado which hit the Fair Play area the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 10.
Though none of the family or their pets were injured or lost during the tornado, the Chance family lost everything they owned in a material sense.
Their home, their belongings and all their tangible memories were demolished and scattered across several hundred yards of western Polk County countryside when the January tornado struck last month.
Rather than dwelling on material losses, the Chance family has found themselves in a position to remain both thankful and optimistic.
“If this had to happen, It happened in the best place possible,” Jesse Chance, Melanie’s husband, said of his family’s total loss. “The response and support from the community has been amazing. There’s no other community I’d ever want to be a part of.”
Melanie, who also participated in a phone interview on national television with The Weather Channel highlighting her family’s prescribed plan of action should inclement weather ever strike, said much can be learned from her family’s experience.
“My husband, my children and I all know the same plan,” Melanie said. “Our neighbors have an inground storm shelter and our plan has always been to go there immediately. That was a huge part of my husband and son surviving the direct hit from this tornado.”
Though still struggling to adjust at times, Melanie said the Chance children, ages 16, 11 and 5, all are dealing with the loss in their own ways, but have shown resilience and appreciation for all the assistance the family has received.
Virtually all of the damage done by the tornado has been cleaned up already — due largely in part from local volunteers in tandem with a time and equipment donation by David Cribbs, as well as tractor work made possible by Don and Paula Henderson — which Melanie said has allowed the Chance family to begin another part of the healing process.
“Just knowing we can go to our property and not see pile after pile of our destroyed home is a big thing,” Melanie said. “It’s part of the healing process, and we’re moving forward and working with what we have one day at a time.”
The Chance family said they extend an overwhelming amount of gratitude to the Fair Play R-II School District, all the community fundraising efforts chaired by friends and fellow parishioners, as well as the people from the community itself.
In moving ahead and opting to look at the situation with a positive mentality, the Chance family collectively said they are thankful for what they have.
“Between the community and our faith, I don’t know how else we could’ve gotten through this,” Melanie said. “We’re so blessed — even with losing everything — by the people here and by God. There’s simply no other way to put it.”
Though still realizing their needs daily, the Chance family currently is staying in a hotel in Bolivar as the insurance and mortgage processes continue to get worked out.
One thing the family misses are sit-down meals — a strong tradition in the Chance family.
“We can’t cook a homemade meal and that’s huge to us,” Melanie said. “Family meals at the table are something we’re big on and we can’t do that. Things like that still affect us, but we’re absolutely coming out of this stronger than before.”
Though regularly questioned about relocating, the Chance family collectively said they will return to their property after finalizing insurance details and securing a new permanent home.
As part of their rebuilding plans, a family-sized storm shelter has already been secured and will be installed on the Chance’s property in the coming weeks.
Remaining strong in their faith and in their roots, the Chance family collectively confirmed they will always be Missourians.
“We owe this community everything,” Melanie said emotionally. “We’ll never leave. The school system — from the superintendent on down — has been amazing to us. The church community here, our neighbors, fundraising efforts from all over the area — The amount of help leaves me speechless. We’re here to stay. This is our home and we could never turn our backs and leave the people who have helped us so much.”
Though many clothing and basic needs of the family have been met, daily realizations of needs continue because, “when you go from having everything to having nothing, you don’t realize what you’re missing until you’re in the moment and you need it,” Melanie said.
Donations of any kind still may be brought to the Cedar County Republican newspaper office at 26 Public Square, Stockton, or mailed to P.O. 1018, Stockton.
