It has been a back and forth season for the Stockton Tigers’ baseball team.
Before the end of April, the Tigers went on a three-game losing streak where two of the losses came against conference foes, Clever (13-7) and Fair Grove (15-6).
Following the pair of losses, the Tigers picked up the pace offensively against Forsyth on Friday, April 30. Stockton took the lead early in the matchup and never looked back. The Tigers came out firing on offense as Stockton prevailed over Forsyth 6-2 in Friday’s matchup.
Looking to continue to hot hand, the Tigers traveled to Buffalo Wednesday, May 5, to face the Bison (4-20) for a conference battle. The Tigers battled a Bison team that has won three of the four total games in the tail end of the season. Stockton and Buffalo last met in the 2017-18 season, where the Tigers prevailed 13-1.
The first four innings of the contest turned into an offensive outpour. Stockton and Buffalo combined for eight runs within the first four. From there, the two teams were held to a stalemate until the Tigers broke the gap with one run in the final inning. Stockton kept Buffalo in check for the last inning as the Tigers claimed a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo.
At the plate, junior Colton Bock provided the effort with two hits in his three appearances. Senior D.J. Bays gave a solid effort at the plate, as well, for the Tigers connecting for two hits and two RBI’s.
On the mound, Tate Wheeler kept the Bison in check as the senior wheeled and dealed 11 strikeouts allowing only three hits in seven innings pitched.
In the next matchup, Stockton traveled to Skyline for a “Battle of the Tigers” on Thursday, May 6.
For Skyline (17-2), the Tigers have emerged as one of the top teams within the state of Missouri. The only two losses for Skyline came in the two matchups before Stockton against Clever and Marion C. Early (20-4).
Unlike the previous matchup for Stockton, points came at a premium. The Tigers were held scoreless throughout the entirety of the game as offensive production was kept in check by the pitching of Skyline. Stockton fell to Skyline, 2-0.
Wheeler was the only Stockton batter who connected for a hit in the contest. Tate also pitched the game striking out ten batters in the process.
As the regular season closes, the Tigers prepare for the Class 3 District 12 Tournament. Opening the tournament, the Tigers face El Dorado Springs (17-4) in Bulldog territory at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Stockton will look to defeat a Bulldogs team that handled the Tigers 13-0 on Wednesday, April 21.
