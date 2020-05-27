Multiple women have come forward to say they experienced either sexual, physical or emotional abuse as students at the Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School in Humansville, Cedar County.
Allegations of abuse against the boarding school, which is located roughly 13 miles northeast of Stockton, have garnered a recent wave of online support this month after Amanda Householder — the adult daughter of Circle of Hope’s owners, Boyd and Stephanie Householder — took to social media and podcasts to voice her views over her parents’ alleged treatment of students at the school, as well as the abuse she claims to have personally experienced by them.
Ultimately, Amanda said, she wants justice for the girls.
“They deserve justice, especially if they are being sexually molested by my father,” Amanda told the Cedar County Republican. “I feel like they deserve watching him get arrested and go to jail.”
The CCR reached out to Boyd Householder via a phone call for comment over the allegations on Friday, May 22.
Householder called the allegations “all lies,” and referred the CCR to his attorney, Jay Kirksey of Kirksey Law Firm LLC, Bolivar, for further response.
Regarding the new surfacing of allegations online, Kirksey said the allegations are “false.”
“The source of those allegations are young women who have troubled pasts, who have biases [and] prejudices, who have no credibility,” Kirksey said. “There have been findings by the division that the allegations are false.”
The Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary and Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither told the CCR they have been made aware of new allegations against Circle of Hope and are taking investigatory action in accordance with all protocols and procedures.
No charges have been filed as of press time Tuesday, May 26.
Editor’s note: The CCR has interviewed a number of women who are former students of Circle of Hope regarding their individual allegations. See an upcoming issue of the CCR for more in-depth coverage as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.