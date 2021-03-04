In response to your letter, I am running for Jerico Springs trustee.
What qualifies me as a candidate, I have sat on the board since 2018.
I listen to the public. Work towards their complaints with the rest of the board, to come up with a plan to fix it.
I like to work for our community and being on a team that is working together.
Being on the board since 2018, I fell will help me for the running of the Trustee.
I have lived in Jerico Springs for over 40 yrs.
I graduated from Nixa High School in 1975.
Working around people.
Most important issue facing Jerico I feel is getting our community safe. We have a lot of unsafe buildings, and places that need some attention. If I am elected, I will work with the board to get this resolved to the best of my ability.
I will do my best to work for our community, listen to the public, and work towards their complaints to resolve their issues. I want to thank the community for letting me serve them for the last 3 years, and I would like to serve them 3 more years.
