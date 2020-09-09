John Sam and Barbara Pate will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Pates were married in 1960 and have been lifelong residents of Stockton.
Through their years together, the Pates have been blessed with three daughters; Sandy Aldridge of Springfield, Stephanie Wells and husband Gordon of Collinsville, Oklahoma, and Piper Barry and husband Randall of Carrollton; son John Pate and wife Pam of Stockton; along with 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards and messages of congratulations are welcome and can be sent to the Pate family at 512 4th St., Stockton.
