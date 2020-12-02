B1_cross country_pic_ks.jpg

Recently, at the helm of his first year, Stockton R-I cross country coach Ryan Pate was selected as the Missouri Class 2 regional cross country coach of the year. Pate’s recognition comes after a highly successful season, with the high school boys Tigers claiming fourth in state, as well as other high team rankings from the high school Lady Tigers and middle school boys and girls teams. 

