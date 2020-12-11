On Monday, Dec. 7, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-20 closing state offices of the executive branch under the purview of the Governor on Thursday, Dec. 24.
“It has been a challenging year for the state of Missouri, but we are so thankful for our state team members. While we can never thank them enough for their hard work, this is one small way we can show our appreciation,” Governor Parson said. “This Christmas, may we all take time to rejoice with loved ones and reflect on the blessings we have in our lives. Teresa and I wish everyone peace, health, and happiness throughout the coming year. From our family to yours, merry Christmas and happy New Year.”
