Missouri governor Mike Parson made a brief campaign stop in El Dorado Springs to encourage voter participation and engaging with constituents ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, elections.
Parson, accompanied by wife and first lady of Missouri, Teresa Parson, made the brief stop in El Do before trekking off to additional venues as they headed to Springfield for final campaign efforts in support of Republican party candidates.
